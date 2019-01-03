HOU
GS

Rockets-Warriors Preview

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 03, 2019

Houston's James Harden, the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, is at the top of his game. Golden State, the two-time defending champion, is struggling to find its best form.

It should be fascinating Thursday night when the Rockets visit the Warriors.

Harden brings his historic streak of high-scoring games against a Golden State team that limited his effectiveness when the clubs met in the Western Conference Finals last May, a series won 4-3 by Golden State.

Harden, the league's leading scorer, will be seeking a ninth straight game with 35 or more points, a feat that has been accomplished just three times since the NBA/ABA merger in 1976. Harden is seeking to match LeBron James' nine-game run in 2006 as the third-longest since '76.

"You can't settle," Harden said on the eve of his fourth straight game with 40 or more points in Houston's 113-101 home win over Memphis on Monday. "Never can settle. Never can be satisfied. I always want more."

The Rockets (21-15) are taking the same approach. They have won five straight and 10 of 11 since sitting at 11-14 on Dec. 8.

Less than a month later, they have rebounded to the top of the Southwest Division, within 3.5 games of the top spot in the West, a position in which they finished last season.

The Warriors (25-13), meanwhile, find themselves in the same spot in the West -- second -- in which they finished last season, although they have staggered far more obviously in order to get there.

They have won two in a row, both on the road, in the wake of consecutive losses at home to the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers. But the Warriors didn't lose their 13th game last season until Feb. 6. The year before, it was March 10.

Some of Golden State's problems this season can be attributed to injuries. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green each has missed almost one-third of the season, while DeMarcus Cousins has yet to play as he rehabs from Achilles surgery.

Curry was out of action, and Green was limping on a sprained toe, when the Warriors were blown out 107-86 at Houston in November.

Harden contributed 27 points to the November win in just 32 minutes, although the Warriors harassed him into 8-for-23 shooting.

Cousins is expected to debut later this month, but in the meantime, the Warriors are healthier than they have been all season. Coach Steve Kerr expects his club to capitalize.

"I'd like to see if we can put together a nice stretch here," he said after Monday's 132-109 road drubbing of the Phoenix Suns. "If everyone stays healthy, I think we will."

It is Houston that will be short-handed, with Chris Paul out with a hamstring issue and Eric Gordon struggling to return from a knee injury.

Paul also missed the last two games of the Western Conference Finals last season, games won by the Warriors by 29 and nine points. Harden, while scoring 32 points in each of those games, missed 19 of 25 3-point attempts.

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
K. Durant
35 SF
35.7 Min. Per Game 35.7
28.5 Pts. Per Game 28.5
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
43.8 Field Goal % 50.8
44.0 Three Point % 50.6
84.9 Free Throw % 91.2
  Full timeout called 5:37
+ 3 Stephen Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Iguodala 5:39
  GS team rebound 5:42
  Clint Capela missed dunk 5:42
  Offensive rebound by Clint Capela 5:42
  Austin Rivers missed jump shot 5:45
  Out of bounds turnover on Kevin Durant 5:59
  Personal foul on Austin Rivers 6:10
  Personal foul on P.J. Tucker 6:23
  Defensive rebound by Draymond Green 6:23
  James Harden missed floating jump shot 6:24
Team Stats
Points 74 85
Field Goals 24-57 (42.1%) 34-56 (60.7%)
3-Pointers 10-29 (34.5%) 9-19 (47.4%)
Free Throws 16-20 (80.0%) 8-9 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 28 32
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 15 23
Team 4 2
Assists 17 22
Steals 8 7
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 8 14
Fouls 12 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Harden SG 13
20 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
K. Thompson SG 11
19 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 21-15 223121-74
home team logo Warriors 25-13 343615-85
GS -8.5, O/U 225.5
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
GS -8.5, O/U 225.5
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 21-15 109.9 PPG 42.1 RPG 21.1 APG
home team logo Warriors 25-13 115.8 PPG 45.9 RPG 27.9 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 33.3 PPG 5.8 RPG 8.4 APG 44.2 FG%
S. Curry PG 28.7 PPG 5.2 RPG 5.3 APG 48.7 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Harden SG 20 PTS 4 REB 8 AST
S. Curry PG 24 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
42.1 FG% 60.7
34.5 3PT FG% 47.4
80.0 FT% 88.9
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
C. Capela
D. House Jr.
A. Rivers
P. Tucker
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harden 25 20 4 8 1 0 5 2 5/17 4/12 6/7 2 2 36 -6
C. Capela 26 18 12 1 2 0 1 0 8/14 0/0 2/2 5 7 33 -1
D. House Jr. 25 15 2 3 1 0 1 1 3/4 2/3 7/7 0 2 23 -2
A. Rivers 26 11 3 2 1 0 0 2 4/11 3/6 0/0 0 3 19 -7
P. Tucker 20 3 0 0 1 0 1 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0 3 -10
On Court
J. Harden
C. Capela
D. House Jr.
A. Rivers
P. Tucker
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harden 25 20 4 8 1 0 5 2 5/17 4/12 6/7 2 2 36 -6
C. Capela 26 18 12 1 2 0 1 0 8/14 0/0 2/2 5 7 33 -1
D. House Jr. 25 15 2 3 1 0 1 1 3/4 2/3 7/7 0 2 23 -2
A. Rivers 26 11 3 2 1 0 0 2 4/11 3/6 0/0 0 3 19 -7
P. Tucker 20 3 0 0 1 0 1 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0 3 -10
On Bench
G. Green
B. Knight
J. Ennis III
G. Clark
E. Gordon
M. Carter-Williams
V. Edwards
M. Chriss
I. Hartenstein
Nene
C. Anthony
C. Paul
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Green 15 4 2 2 1 0 0 2 2/6 0/4 0/0 1 1 11 -10
B. Knight 7 2 0 0 1 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 3 -9
J. Ennis III 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 1/4 1 0 2 -6
G. Clark 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 -4
E. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chriss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Paul - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 148 74 24 17 8 0 8 12 24/57 10/29 16/20 9 15 132 -55
Warriors
Starters
S. Curry
K. Thompson
K. Durant
K. Looney
D. Green
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Curry 23 24 2 4 0 0 5 1 9/15 4/9 2/3 0 2 29 +6
K. Thompson 24 19 3 2 3 2 1 2 8/14 3/5 0/0 0 3 30 +8
K. Durant 24 15 4 1 0 1 2 0 6/9 1/2 2/2 0 4 20 +11
K. Looney 15 12 4 2 1 0 1 4 5/8 0/0 2/2 4 0 20 +4
D. Green 22 4 10 6 1 1 4 3 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 9 24 +6
On Court
S. Curry
K. Thompson
K. Durant
K. Looney
D. Green
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Curry 23 24 2 4 0 0 5 1 9/15 4/9 2/3 0 2 29 +6
K. Thompson 24 19 3 2 3 2 1 2 8/14 3/5 0/0 0 3 30 +8
K. Durant 24 15 4 1 0 1 2 0 6/9 1/2 2/2 0 4 20 +11
K. Looney 15 12 4 2 1 0 1 4 5/8 0/0 2/2 4 0 20 +4
D. Green 22 4 10 6 1 1 4 3 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 9 24 +6
On Bench
A. McKinnie
S. Livingston
Q. Cook
J. Jerebko
J. Bell
A. Iguodala
D. Cousins
D. Jones
D. Lee
J. Evans
M. Derrickson
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. McKinnie 5 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 1 9 +1
S. Livingston 8 4 0 1 1 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 0 7 -3
Q. Cook 4 2 1 1 1 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 6 +8
J. Jerebko 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
J. Bell 4 0 2 2 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 6 -4
A. Iguodala 12 0 2 2 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 5 +18
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 146 85 30 22 7 4 14 13 34/56 9/19 8/9 7 23 156 +55
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores