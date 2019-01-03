NY
LAL

Knicks-Lakers Preview

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 03, 2019

The New York Knicks appear to catch a break Friday night when they are unlikely to have to deal with LeBron James when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers in a game pairing teams that have struggled of late.

James suffered a strained left groin in the Lakers' win at Golden State on Christmas Day and has missed the last four games, including Wednesday's 107-100 home loss to Oklahoma City.

The loss was the Lakers' third in the four games without James, who had played the team's first 34 games as well as all 82 for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season.

James' availability is being determined on a day-to-day basis, but he almost surely will not return for the New York game on Friday.

The Lakers' injury situation went from bad to worse when Kyle Kuzma underwent an MRI on his ailing back Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's game. The Lakers listed him as questionable to face the Knicks (9-29) because of a lower back contusion.

The Lakers (21-17) definitely will go without Rajon Rondo, who could miss the entire month of January with a thumb injury.

"It makes it tough," Lakers forward Brandon Ingram told reporters of the injury situation after the loss to the Thunder. "We have a lot of guys out and we just try to figure out different ways to attack the paint. On the defensive end, just try to make small adjustments so that we can be effective in each part of the game."

If there's a positive for the Lakers, it's that it will be the lowly Knicks visiting on Friday.

New York has played the entire season without star big man Kristaps Porzingis, and having lost eight in a row, are one of only a handful of NBA teams already truly out of playoff contention.

Coincidentally, getting production out of their big men has been the least of the Knicks' problems of late.

Luke Kornet, who had started one game previously in his NBA career, has gotten the call in the last three and put up big numbers, averaging 18.7 points while shooting 51 percent from the field overall and 63 percent on 3-pointers.

Kornet has been so good, Knicks coach David Fizdale has elected to bring arguably his best player, Enes Kanter, off the bench.

That did not go well for two games, during which Kanter totaled just eight points and wondered aloud why he'd been demoted. But he responded in Monday's loss at Denver with 17 points and 12 rebounds in 20 minutes.

"The only thing I learned from my career, you have to stay together," Kanter expressed to reporters recently. "You cannot fall apart. You need that one, two, three guys to bring the positive energy in the locker room. If you're losing, everybody is shaking their head, everybody is depressed. You need that guy to bring that positive energy, keep that energy up, make people laugh."

The meeting will be the first of the season between the Knicks and Lakers. James' one and only trip to New York is scheduled for March 17.

Key Players
E. Kanter
00 C
B. Ingram
14 SF
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
53.8 Field Goal % 46.4
54.3 Three Point % 46.6
83.5 Free Throw % 63.4
Team Stats
Points 112 109
Field Goals 34-95 (35.8%) 42-92 (45.7%)
3-Pointers 11-37 (29.7%) 10-33 (30.3%)
Free Throws 33-39 (84.6%) 15-20 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 63 59
Offensive 12 10
Defensive 41 43
Team 10 6
Assists 18 22
Steals 11 4
Blocks 5 7
Turnovers 5 15
Fouls 20 26
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
E. Mudiay PG 1
15 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
B. Ingram SF 14
21 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Knicks 9-29 39242326112
home team logo Lakers 21-17 25343317109
LAL -6, O/U 222
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 9-29 107.6 PPG 44.9 RPG 19.9 APG
home team logo Lakers 21-17 113.0 PPG 46.6 RPG 24.5 APG
Key Players
T. Hardaway Jr. G 20.6 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.9 APG 39.5 FG%
B. Ingram SF 16.0 PPG 4.5 RPG 2.4 APG 46.9 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Hardaway Jr. G 22 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
B. Ingram SF 21 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
35.8 FG% 45.7
29.7 3PT FG% 30.3
84.6 FT% 75.0
Knicks
Starters
T. Hardaway Jr.
E. Mudiay
E. Kanter
K. Knox
M. Hezonja
On Bench
T. Burke
D. Dotson
A. Trier
F. Ntilikina
C. Lee
L. Thomas
I. Hicks
K. Porzingis
M. Robinson
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Burke 18 16 1 1 1 0 0 0 6/13 0/1 4/4 0 1 20 +2
D. Dotson 24 11 2 3 4 0 0 1 4/10 1/5 2/2 0 2 23 -9
A. Trier 8 2 2 1 0 0 2 3 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 2 4 +4
F. Ntilikina 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 -5
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 188 112 53 18 11 5 5 20 34/95 11/37 33/39 12 41 175 +1
Lakers
Starters
B. Ingram
K. Caldwell-Pope
J. McGee
L. Ball
J. Hart
On Bench
I. Zubac
L. Stephenson
M. Beasley
T. Chandler
S. Mykhailiuk
R. Rondo
J. Williams
M. Wagner
A. Caruso
K. Kuzma
I. Bonga
L. James
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
I. Zubac 11 10 6 2 0 1 1 1 4/6 0/0 2/2 2 4 20 +5
L. Stephenson 29 8 4 7 0 2 2 5 4/9 0/3 0/1 0 4 26 +4
M. Beasley 11 6 4 1 0 0 0 1 2/3 0/0 2/4 0 4 12 +2
T. Chandler 10 4 4 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 2/2 2 2 8 +3
S. Mykhailiuk 11 3 0 0 1 0 1 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 0 3 +4
R. Rondo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kuzma - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bonga - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 109 53 22 4 7 15 26 42/92 10/33 15/20 10 43 202 -15
