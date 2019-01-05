DAL
The possibility of disharmony in the City of Brotherly Love is gripping the Philadelphia 76ers, stemming from the player they acquired in hopes of becoming Eastern Conference contenders.

According to a report by ESPN, forward Jimmy Butler is dissatisfied with his role in the offense and has "aggressively challenged" coach Brett Brown about it. Brown, according to ESPN, has dismissed the confrontation as nothing out of the ordinary.

However, following a recent film session in which Butler became vocal in contesting Brown, witnesses told ESPN that they considered the exchange to be "disrespectful" on Butler's part.

Butler did not practice Friday due to an upper respiratory infection, according to reports, making his status for Saturday's home game against the Dallas Mavericks uncertain.

"We're coming together. We have a new opportunity. You don't just click your heels and throw Jimmy Butler in and everybody's going to be playing the same way and style. It (doesn't) work like that," Brown said following Tuesday's win against the Los Angeles Clippers, which was followed by a win Wednesday at Phoenix.

"So my job is to grow a team. ... Playing together is what's always, by a long shot, on my mind."

Butler, a four-time All-Star, wasn't content playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves and demanded a trade. The Sixers, seeking a solid, two-way veteran to pair with their young stars, traded for Butler in mid-November, giving up Robert Covington and Dario Saric.

Since the deal, the Sixers (25-14), are 16-8 and 15-6 in games in which Butler played.

They'll seek a third consecutive victory Saturday against a Mavs team that dropped to 3-17 on the road after a 21-point loss Friday night at Boston.

All eyes will be on Dallas' rookie sensation Luka Doncic. The 19-year-old from Slovenia, taken third in the NBA Draft, has a legitimate shot to earn a spot on the Western Conference All-Star team following the NBA's release of the first returns in fan voting on Thursday.

Doncic, averaging 19.5 points, 5.0 assists and 6.6 rebounds, was fourth in total votes in the West, and even accumulated over 30,000 more votes than Joel Embiid, Philadelphia's top vote-getter so far.

But after Dallas (18-20) dropped yet another road game Friday, the Mavs weren't in the mood to talk about Doncic's outstanding start and surprising popularity not even halfway into his rookie campaign.

"He did some good things, but look, when you get beat big and you never had a lead in the game, it's hard to look for individual positives," Carlisle said. "This is a team game and we've got to approach it that way."

Adding to Dallas' woes, it has lost all six games -- by a margin of 13.2 points -- that it has played on the second night of a back-to-back. The Mavs have lost all but two of those games by at least 10 points.

"It's a tough one," Carlisle said of matching up against the Sixers. "The good thing about (Friday night) was the game was relatively quick; we've got to get out of here quick and get to Philly."

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Doncic
77 SF
J. Embiid
21 C
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
26.9 Pts. Per Game 26.9
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
13.6 Reb. Per Game 13.6
43.1 Field Goal % 48.6
43.2 Three Point % 48.5
74.9 Free Throw % 80.4
  Shooting foul on DeAndre Jordan 2:32
+ 3 Jalen Brunson made 3-pt. jump shot 2:46
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson 2:52
  Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:56
  Out of bounds turnover on DeAndre Jordan 3:11
+ 1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 3:30
  Ben Simmons missed 1st of 2 free throws 3:30
  PHI team rebound 3:30
  Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber 3:30
  Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons 3:30
  Shake Milton missed jump shot 3:30
Team Stats
Points 68 81
Field Goals 26-64 (40.6%) 32-61 (52.5%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 5-18 (27.8%)
Free Throws 10-16 (62.5%) 12-20 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 38 42
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 24 29
Team 5 5
Assists 17 24
Steals 4 6
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 10 7
Fouls 15 11
Technicals 0 0
J. Brunson PG 13
11 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
B. Simmons PG 25
17 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 18-20 262517-68
home team logo 76ers 25-14 312822-81
PHI -6.5, O/U 226.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 18-20 110.4 PPG 45.9 RPG 22.8 APG
home team logo 76ers 25-14 114.6 PPG 47.5 RPG 26.7 APG
Key Players
W. Matthews SG 13.8 PPG 2.5 RPG 2.3 APG 41.6 FG%
J. Redick SG 18.3 PPG 2.3 RPG 2.8 APG 44.3 FG%
Top Scorers
W. Matthews SG 12 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
J. Redick SG 18 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
40.6 FG% 52.5
26.1 3PT FG% 27.8
62.5 FT% 60.0
Mavericks
Starters
J. Brunson
R. Broekhoff
D. Jordan
D. Finney-Smith
M. Kleber
On Bench
D. Powell
J. Barea
D. Nowitzki
S. Mejri
R. Spalding
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
D. Harris
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Powell 9 6 2 1 1 0 1 1 3/3 0/0 0/1 2 0 10 -3
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nowitzki - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mejri - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 68 33 17 4 1 10 15 26/64 6/23 10/16 9 24 79 +35
76ers
Starters
J. Redick
J. Embiid
B. Simmons
L. Shamet
T. McConnell
On Bench
S. Milton
M. Muscala
W. Chandler
J. Butler
D. Jackson
M. Fultz
J. Patton
Z. Smith
A. Johnson
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Milton 10 6 2 0 0 2 0 0 2/4 1/2 1/1 0 2 10 -2
M. Muscala 12 2 2 1 0 0 1 3 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 1 5 -7
W. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fultz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 123 81 37 24 6 4 7 11 32/61 5/18 12/20 8 29 139 +51
NBA Scores