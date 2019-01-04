UTA
Jazz-Pistons Preview

  Jan 04, 2019

The Detroit Pistons got a couple of days off to savor a much-needed victory. They're back in action Saturday when they host the Utah Jazz.

Detroit used a late 13-0 run to capture a 101-94 victory at Memphis on Wednesday. The Pistons (17-19) had lost 12 of their previous 15 games.

"It was a gut check," said coach Dwane Casey said. "We said we are going to have to dig ourselves out. We haven't got it there. We are not where we want to be, but it was a gut check. Now we have to continue to play unselfish basketball together."

Power forward Blake Griffin had a typical night -- 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists -- and second-year guard Luke Kennard hit two clutch 3-point shots in the late going. Kennard finished with 13 points, and Casey hopes the 2017 first-round pick can become more consistent.

Kennard is averaging 12.8 points over the past four games after nearly playing his way out of the rotation.

"He has to be aggressive," Casey said. "There were a few times where he pump fakes his own self out of a shot when he has an open 3-point shot. He's got to take that first one."

Griffin played 39 minutes in the second game of a back-to-back, yet he did not commit a turnover for just the second time this season.

"When that win is within reach you get a little extra boost," Griffin said.

The schedule doesn't get any easier. The Pistons host San Antonio on Monday, then embark on a four-game West Coast trip.

They hope their gritty victory in Memphis is the beginning of a turnaround after a brutal December.

"We found a way to pull through and that's what we have to do all year," Kennard said. "We just have to build off of this."

The Jazz will be playing on consecutive nights after clobbering Cleveland 117-91 on Friday.

Veteran reserve guard Kyle Korver returned to Cleveland for the first time since he was traded earlier this season. He scored 10 points against his former team.

Utah is 8-8 since acquiring Korver and has won five of its last eight games.Korver spoke of the transition of changing teams earlier in the day.

"It's amazing how as a player, especially in the NBA, you're engaged and you're all in on a team and an organization and a city and it's like all you think about, all day long," Korver told the Deseret News. "You're 100 percent giving yourself to the city, the organization, the coaching staff and then like that you've got to shift to a whole new set of teammates and coaching staff and organization and city and you have to just do it. You don't get six months to transition, you get a day or two, so I don't know if there's anything in the world where you have to transition this quickly, this deeply."

Utah (19-20) used a balanced attack in its latest victory. It had eight players in double figures, led by second-year guard Donovan Mitchell's 18 points and five assists.

The Jazz hope to build off a strong all-around performance in which they shot 51.2 percent while holding the Cavaliers to 39.0 percent shooting.

Key Players
R. Gobert
27 C
B. Griffin
23 PF
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
24.8 Pts. Per Game 24.8
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
8.7 Reb. Per Game 8.7
66.2 Field Goal % 46.8
66.4 Three Point % 46.5
63.8 Free Throw % 74.0
Team Stats
Points 89 88
Field Goals 32-71 (45.1%) 33-75 (44.0%)
3-Pointers 4-16 (25.0%) 8-21 (38.1%)
Free Throws 21-28 (75.0%) 14-18 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 47 45
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 34 36
Team 7 4
Assists 20 16
Steals 9 7
Blocks 6 1
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 22 20
Technicals 1 0
D. Mitchell SG 45
19 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
B. Griffin PF 23
23 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 19-20 1335281389
home team logo Pistons 17-19 3122251088
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 19-20 107.9 PPG 44.3 RPG 24.9 APG
home team logo Pistons 17-19 107.3 PPG 46.7 RPG 22.2 APG
Key Players
D. Mitchell SG 20.0 PPG 3.5 RPG 3.4 APG 41.0 FG%
B. Griffin PF 24.8 PPG 8.7 RPG 5.2 APG 46.7 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Mitchell SG 19 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
B. Griffin PF 23 PTS 9 REB 5 AST
45.1 FG% 44.0
25.0 3PT FG% 38.1
75.0 FT% 77.8
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
D. Favors
R. Gobert
K. Korver
R. Neto
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Mitchell 32 19 5 3 2 1 2 3 7/17 0/2 5/6 0 5 31 -5
D. Favors 27 13 5 3 1 2 0 2 3/8 1/2 6/7 1 4 27 -3
R. Gobert 21 9 10 3 0 1 1 3 4/7 0/0 1/4 3 7 25 +2
K. Korver 13 5 2 0 0 1 1 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 2 7 -6
R. Neto 12 4 0 0 1 0 0 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 5 +5
On Court
D. Mitchell
D. Favors
R. Gobert
K. Korver
R. Neto
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Mitchell 32 19 5 3 2 1 2 3 7/17 0/2 5/6 0 5 31 -5
D. Favors 27 13 5 3 1 2 0 2 3/8 1/2 6/7 1 4 27 -3
R. Gobert 21 9 10 3 0 1 1 3 4/7 0/0 1/4 3 7 25 +2
K. Korver 13 5 2 0 0 1 1 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 2 7 -6
R. Neto 12 4 0 0 1 0 0 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 5 +5
On Bench
T. Sefolosha
D. Exum
E. Udoh
J. Crowder
R. O'Neale
N. Mitrou-Long
G. Niang
T. Cavanaugh
G. Allen
T. Bradley
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Sefolosha 8 6 3 0 2 0 0 1 2/4 0/1 2/2 0 3 11 +13
D. Exum 8 4 2 5 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 2 16 +9
E. Udoh 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 -13
J. Crowder 20 2 4 2 1 0 1 1 0/6 0/3 2/3 1 3 10 +3
R. O'Neale 8 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 2 -4
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 155 89 40 20 9 6 12 22 32/71 4/16 21/28 6 34 137 +1
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
R. Bullock
A. Drummond
B. Brown
R. Jackson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Griffin 33 23 9 5 2 0 2 2 9/17 2/6 3/4 2 7 42 +12
R. Bullock 33 16 3 1 0 0 2 2 6/13 4/7 0/0 2 1 19 +7
A. Drummond 31 15 16 0 3 1 3 4 7/10 0/0 1/4 1 15 32 +12
B. Brown 29 12 3 6 0 0 2 2 3/7 0/1 6/6 0 3 25 +11
R. Jackson 19 9 2 3 0 0 1 3 3/8 1/2 2/2 0 2 16 +7
On Court
B. Griffin
R. Bullock
A. Drummond
B. Brown
R. Jackson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Griffin 33 23 9 5 2 0 2 2 9/17 2/6 3/4 2 7 42 +12
R. Bullock 33 16 3 1 0 0 2 2 6/13 4/7 0/0 2 1 19 +7
A. Drummond 31 15 16 0 3 1 3 4 7/10 0/0 1/4 1 15 32 +12
B. Brown 29 12 3 6 0 0 2 2 3/7 0/1 6/6 0 3 25 +11
R. Jackson 19 9 2 3 0 0 1 3 3/8 1/2 2/2 0 2 16 +7
On Bench
J. Calderon
S. Johnson
L. Kennard
J. Leuer
L. Galloway
I. Smith
Z. Lofton
G. Robinson III
K. Evans
K. Thomas
H. Ellenson
Z. Pachulia
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Calderon 22 7 1 1 0 0 2 3 3/6 1/1 0/0 0 1 8 -8
S. Johnson 14 4 3 0 1 0 2 2 1/5 0/3 2/2 0 3 6 -14
L. Kennard 13 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 2 5 -12
J. Leuer 10 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 2 2 -13
L. Galloway 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -7
I. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Lofton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Robinson III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Pachulia - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 207 88 41 16 7 1 14 20 33/75 8/21 14/18 5 36 155 -5
NBA Scores