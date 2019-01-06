LAL
DAL

Lakers-Mavericks Preview

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 06, 2019

The Dallas Mavericks will look to get back to some home cooking, while the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking for anything good to happen when the two teams slipping down the Western Conference standings meet Monday night.

The Lakers, who are still awaiting LeBron James' return from a groin injury,dropped to 1-5 without the NBA's leading All-Star vote-getter after getting destroyed Sunday afternoon at Minnesota. The Lakers' descent in the West standings has been swift and also aided by power forward Kyle Kuzma missing the last two games, both losses, with a bruised lower back.

Los Angeles, which has defeated the Mavs twice earlier season in Los Angeles, are hopeful Kuzma will be ready to the face the Mavs, who in contrast to their 3-18 road record, are 15-3 at home and have won 13 of their last 14 at American Airlines Center.

Lakers backup point guard Rajon Rondo has missed six games and will be out for an extended period following surgery to repair his right ring finger. But it's James' absence that is a killer for a team that rode his 27.3 points a game to as high as fourth place in the crowded and competitive West playoff chase.

Suddenly the LeBron-less Lakers make their first trip to Dallas clinging to the eighth playoff spot, and knowing James won't be back in uniform for at least another two games.

"We've got to get him healthy," Lakers coach Luke Walton said of James on Friday. "We all talk all year, we need everyone on our team. You don't want anyone to get hurt. That's how the NBA season plays out. We're down in bodies. It's going to be a challenge, but our guys should be excited for that. We've got to find a way to keep playing at a high level and try to finish some of these games out."

Only the Denver Nuggets (16-3) have a better home record in the West than the Mavs, who will be thrilled to be back on their home floor after a 1-3 road swing. The lone victory came at Charlotte, when Dallas buried 10 3-pointers in the first quarter to build an insurmountable early lead on Wednesday.

Monday's game is an important one for Dallas, which has seen its short stay in the top eight of the West quickly slide.

"It's not just about going," Mavs guard Wesley Matthews told the Dallas Morning News following Saturday's 106-100 loss at Philadelphia. "We know what we can do at home. If we want to get where we want to go, we're going to have to win on the road. We're not cowards. We're not quitters. It's got to happen out here (on the road)."

Dallas is home for a quick two-game homestand. The Phoenix Suns are in town Wednesday and then the Mavs play three of their next five on the road at Minnesota, Indiana and Milwaukee.

The Lakers will be playing their ninth of 13 sets of back-to-back games this season. They are 5-3 on the second night of consecutive games, but 0-1 without James.

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
B. Ingram
14 SF
L. Doncic
77 SF
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
19.4 Pts. Per Game 19.4
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
6.7 Reb. Per Game 6.7
46.3 Field Goal % 43.2
45.8 Three Point % 43.0
63.8 Free Throw % 74.7
+ 2 Lonzo Ball made alley-oop shot, assist by Josh Hart 2:42
+ 2 Devin Harris made jump shot, assist by Dirk Nowitzki 3:00
  Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith 3:13
  Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot 3:16
  Defensive rebound by Josh Hart 3:20
  Personal foul on Brandon Ingram 3:32
+ 1 Lonzo Ball made 2nd of 2 free throws 3:47
  Lonzo Ball missed 1st of 2 free throws 3:47
  Shooting foul on DeAndre Jordan 3:47
  Offensive rebound by Lonzo Ball 3:48
  Lonzo Ball missed dunk 3:49
Team Stats
Points 78 80
Field Goals 30-73 (41.1%) 31-59 (52.5%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 7-16 (43.8%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 11-16 (68.8%)
Total Rebounds 41 39
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 23 28
Team 9 4
Assists 20 12
Steals 9 8
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 11 12
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
B. Ingram SF 14
22 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
L. Doncic SF 77
19 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Lakers 21-19 252924-78
home team logo Mavericks 18-21 333411-78
DAL -7.5, O/U 222.5
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
DAL -7.5, O/U 222.5
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 21-19 112.3 PPG 46.8 RPG 24.4 APG
home team logo Mavericks 18-21 110.2 PPG 46 RPG 22.9 APG
Key Players
B. Ingram SF 16.1 PPG 4.7 RPG 2.4 APG 45.8 FG%
L. Doncic SF 19.4 PPG 6.7 RPG 4.9 APG 43.1 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Ingram SF 22 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
L. Doncic SF 19 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
41.1 FG% 52.5
25.0 3PT FG% 43.8
75.0 FT% 68.8
Lakers
Starters
L. Ball
K. Kuzma
J. Hart
K. Caldwell-Pope
T. Chandler
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Ball 28 16 7 4 2 0 1 0 6/12 3/6 1/2 3 4 32 +3
K. Kuzma 27 12 4 2 0 0 2 1 4/18 2/8 2/3 1 3 18 +7
J. Hart 29 9 6 5 5 0 2 2 3/10 0/4 3/3 0 6 28 +4
K. Caldwell-Pope 12 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 1 6 -13
T. Chandler 10 2 2 2 0 1 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1 9 +1
On Court
L. Ball
K. Kuzma
J. Hart
K. Caldwell-Pope
T. Chandler
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Ball 28 16 7 4 2 0 1 0 6/12 3/6 1/2 3 4 32 +3
K. Kuzma 27 12 4 2 0 0 2 1 4/18 2/8 2/3 1 3 18 +7
J. Hart 29 9 6 5 5 0 2 2 3/10 0/4 3/3 0 6 28 +4
K. Caldwell-Pope 12 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 1 6 -13
T. Chandler 10 2 2 2 0 1 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1 9 +1
On Bench
M. Beasley
I. Zubac
L. Stephenson
S. Mykhailiuk
R. Rondo
J. Williams
M. Wagner
A. Caruso
I. Bonga
L. James
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Beasley 4 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 6 -6
I. Zubac 3 4 2 0 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 1 1 5 -2
L. Stephenson 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0 2 -5
S. Mykhailiuk 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 -6
R. Rondo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bonga - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 120 78 32 20 9 1 9 11 30/73 6/24 12/16 9 23 108 -17
Mavericks
Starters
J. Barea
D. Powell
D. Finney-Smith
D. Harris
D. Nowitzki
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Barea 13 11 1 3 0 0 0 0 5/10 0/0 1/2 1 0 18 +7
D. Powell 10 8 4 2 0 1 0 1 3/4 1/2 1/2 2 2 17 +6
D. Finney-Smith 11 8 8 0 1 0 1 0 4/5 0/1 0/0 3 5 16 +10
D. Harris 9 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 4 +7
D. Nowitzki 9 2 1 2 0 1 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 8 +6
On Court
J. Barea
D. Powell
D. Finney-Smith
D. Harris
D. Nowitzki
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Barea 13 11 1 3 0 0 0 0 5/10 0/0 1/2 1 0 18 +7
D. Powell 10 8 4 2 0 1 0 1 3/4 1/2 1/2 2 2 17 +6
D. Finney-Smith 11 8 8 0 1 0 1 0 4/5 0/1 0/0 3 5 16 +10
D. Harris 9 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 4 +7
D. Nowitzki 9 2 1 2 0 1 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 8 +6
On Bench
M. Kleber
S. Mejri
R. Spalding
J. Brunson
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
R. Broekhoff
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Kleber 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 -5
S. Mejri - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brunson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 80 35 12 8 7 12 12 31/59 7/16 11/16 7 28 64 +31
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores