Grizzlies-Pelicans Preview

  Jan 06, 2019

Two days after taking advantage of the worst team in the NBA to get a win, the New Orleans Pelicans will try to do the same against another struggling team Monday night.

The Pelicans gained a split of a two-game road trip when they handed the Cleveland Cavaliers their ninth consecutive loss, 133-98 on Saturday night. It was New Orleans ' largest margin of victory this season.

Now the Pelicans host the Memphis Grizzlies, who lost their fifth game in a row when they fell at San Antonio 108-88 on Saturday.

"This can't just be a win and a one-time thing because it's Cleveland," forward Anthony Davis told the Pelicans' official website. "We've got to do this next game and the game after that in order to get to where we want to be."

Coach Alvin Gentry echoed Davis' feeling, emphasizing that New Orleans, 18-22 and 14th in the Western Conference, is going to have to make a run regardless of the quality of the opposition in order to get back into the thick of the playoff race.

The key to that will be building on the defensive improvement the Pelicans showed three days after a 126-121 loss at Brooklyn.

"What we have to do is develop consistency on it," Gentry told the Pelicans website. "We can't do it this game and not do it the next game. We have to be able to take it from practice to the game situations and we have to be able to do it night after night after night, not just one night here and one night there."

Memphis needs to get back on track for one night before it can start thinking about stringing together a series of wins.

The Grizzlies are 3-12 since beating the Pelicans 107-103 in New Orleans on Dec. 7, the first meeting between the teams this season. The Grizzlies held the Pelicans without a field goal for the final five minutes of that game.

Against San Antonio on Saturday, Memphis had its worst shooting first half of the season (31.1 percent) as it trailed 64-44 at halftime and shot just 37.8 percent for the game.

The Grizzlies, who entered the game ranked fifth in the NBA in fewest turnovers per game (12.8), committed a season-high 21, leading to 26 San Antonio points.

"When you're playing a team that is this good, any time you lose or miss out on possessions with opportunities for shots, it's hard to overcome," Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "For us, we're not a normally a high-turnover team, but they were active with their hands."

Memphis made a move to try and shake the team out of its funk when it acquired guard Justin Holiday, brother of Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, in a trade with Chicago on Thursday.

The Grizzlies sent Wayne Selden, MarShon Brooks and two second-round picks to the Bulls for Holiday, a five-year veteran averaging 11.3 points this season. Holiday made his Memphis debut Saturday and had just two points in 21 minutes, but he figures to be a bigger factor going forward.

"(Holiday is a) hard worker, plays defense, two-way player," Grizzlies guard Mike Conley told the Commercial Appeal. "He's gotten better offensively as well. So he definitely fits the mold of what we're trying to accomplish here, especially with his character and all those things."

Key Players
M. Conley
11 PG
A. Davis
23 PF
37.0 Min. Per Game 37.0
28.5 Pts. Per Game 28.5
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
13.3 Reb. Per Game 13.3
42.0 Field Goal % 51.1
42.1 Three Point % 50.5
84.6 Free Throw % 79.7
+ 3 Frank Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot 2:26
+ 2 Yuta Watanabe made jump shot, assist by Justin Holiday 2:51
  Out of bounds turnover on Tim Frazier 3:00
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis 3:09
  Kyle Anderson missed floating jump shot 3:11
+ 2 Anthony Davis made dunk, assist by Jrue Holiday 3:33
  Defensive rebound by Jahlil Okafor 3:44
  Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 3:48
  Defensive rebound by Joakim Noah 3:57
  Jrue Holiday missed 2nd of 2 free throws 4:07
+ 1 Jrue Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws 4:07
Team Stats
Points 87 110
Field Goals 33-75 (44.0%) 42-75 (56.0%)
3-Pointers 10-29 (34.5%) 6-16 (37.5%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 20-29 (69.0%)
Total Rebounds 41 46
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 28 34
Team 7 7
Assists 26 26
Steals 5 13
Blocks 7 4
Turnovers 18 14
Fouls 23 16
Technicals 1 0
M. Conley PG 11
22 PTS, 2 REB, 10 AST
A. Davis PF 23
36 PTS, 13 REB, 3 AST
1234T
Grizzlies 18-21 2724221487
Pelicans 18-22 31223324110
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Grizzlies 18-21 101.2 PPG 39.6 RPG 23.0 APG
Pelicans 18-22 116.7 PPG 47.1 RPG 26.8 APG
M. Conley
J. Jackson Jr.
J. Noah
G. Temple
K. Anderson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Conley 33 22 2 10 2 0 4 0 5/11 4/6 8/10 1 1 42 -16
J. Jackson Jr. 21 12 1 0 0 0 1 5 6/11 0/1 0/0 0 1 12 -12
J. Noah 14 8 8 1 2 1 3 2 4/5 0/0 0/0 3 5 18 -10
G. Temple 32 8 4 1 0 3 2 3 3/10 2/6 0/0 0 4 15 -16
K. Anderson 30 5 5 5 0 1 3 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 1 4 18 -16
M. Conley
J. Jackson Jr.
J. Noah
G. Temple
K. Anderson
J. Green
O. Casspi
Y. Watanabe
J. Holiday
J. Carter
C. Parsons
S. Mack
J. Stokes
D. Brooks
I. Rabb
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Green 24 16 5 0 0 0 1 5 6/10 2/4 2/3 0 5 20 -10
O. Casspi 16 7 1 0 1 0 0 0 3/4 1/1 0/0 1 0 9 -14
Y. Watanabe 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 -1
J. Holiday 9 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 3 -5
J. Carter 14 0 2 4 0 0 1 1 0/5 0/4 0/0 0 2 9 -7
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mack - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Stokes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 194 87 34 26 5 7 18 23 33/75 10/29 11/14 6 28 148 -107
A. Davis
J. Holiday
J. Okafor
D. Miller
T. Frazier
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Davis 35 36 13 3 2 3 2 2 14/20 0/1 8/12 1 12 58 +24
J. Holiday 33 13 4 6 4 0 1 0 5/10 2/3 1/2 1 3 32 +13
J. Okafor 21 9 6 1 1 0 2 2 3/6 0/0 3/5 2 4 16 +16
D. Miller 30 7 1 2 1 1 0 3 2/6 1/4 2/3 0 1 14 +27
T. Frazier 20 4 3 4 1 0 1 2 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 3 15 +14
A. Davis
J. Holiday
J. Okafor
D. Miller
T. Frazier
F. Jackson
I. Clark
K. Williams
C. Diallo
E. Moore
W. Johnson
N. Mirotic
S. Hill
A. Harrison
T. Bluiett
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
F. Jackson 16 15 0 1 1 0 0 0 6/9 3/5 0/0 0 0 18 +11
I. Clark 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 -1
K. Williams 6 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 4 +1
C. Diallo 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +1
E. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mirotic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 167 110 39 26 13 4 14 16 42/75 6/16 20/29 5 34 159 +106
