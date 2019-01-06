Having just played two tough games against Western Conference contenders Oklahoma City and Houston, the Trail Blazers would seem to be stepping down in competition Monday night when they play host to the New York Knicks in Portland.

That's not the way the Blazers say they are looking at it, however.

We won't overlook (the Knicks)," Portland point guard Damian Lillard said. "We're not one of those teams that can afford to do that. We have to be a certain way mentally. We have to play a certain way on the floor to win games.

"We don't have a luxury of a Kevin Durant or Steph Curry. We can't just hit a switch. We have to be prepared for that game. That's how we've been able to be successful, with that type of approach."

The Knicks will be coming to Portland off of two days of rest after an exhilarating 119-112 victory over the Lakers in Los Angeles, snapping an eight-game losing streak. New York had dropped 13 of its previous 14 outings. Afterward, they celebrated hard, even if the Lakers were without LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma and Rajon Rondo, all sidelined with injuries.

"When we win, we celebrate like it's the Super Bowl," coach David Fizdale said. "Why not half?"

Portland will be the fifth stop on a six-game, 12-day road trip that began Dec. 27 at Milwaukee. Fizdale was pleased with his players' effort in a 115-108 loss against Western Conference leader Denver on Tuesday.

"Hopefully they can build some confidence from these last two and go up (to Portland) and give it a game," Fizdale said.

"We'll try to run with the momentum," said guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who led the way against the Lakers with 22 points. "Coach (Fizdale) and a lot of the guys believe we're better than our record speaks. But he always tells us to stay in the moment, and we are who we are right now.

"Everybody wants to win. Just to be in this situation is tough, but it builds character and matures you as a player."

Monday's game will mean a return to Portland for New York power forward Noah Vonleh, who spent two and a half seasons with the Blazers from 2015-18. Vonleh is averaging 8.5 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Knicks.

The Blazers have prevailed in eight of the last 10 meetings with the Knicks dating to 2012.

Portland, which has won eight of its last 12 games this season, is coming off a 110-101 win over Houston.

"I like where we are," said Lillard, who ranks ninth in the league in scoring with a 26.4-point average. "I like where our mentality is, too. We've had some tough losses and a rough stretch, but we've come out of it.

"I like the direction we're going in, not just based on wins and losses, but the things we're starting to do as a group."

Jusuf Nurkic is going through the best stretch of his five-year NBA career. Over the past six games, the 7-foot Bosnian is averaging 22.2 points and 15.2 rebounds while shooting .589 from the field.

"He's been a beast for awhile now," Lillard said.

