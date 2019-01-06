UTA
Utah
Jazz
20-20
away team logo
102
TF 6
FINAL
4th
18.0
ATSN
Mon Jan. 7
8:00pm
BONUS
114
TF 6
home team logo
MIL
Milwaukee
Bucks
27-11
ML: +183
MIL -5.5, O/U 223
ML: -218
UTA
MIL

Jazz-Bucks Preview

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 06, 2019

The Utah Jazz have been dominating the Milwaukee Bucks since the middle of last decade.

The Bucks are hoping that the tide is about to turn.

Milwaukee snapped a seven-game skid against Utah in last season's final meeting and aims to post another triumph when it hosts the Jazz on Monday.

Utah has won 21 of the last 26 meetings between the clubs and can move above .500 for the first time since Nov. 12 if it can prevail against a red-hot Bucks' squad that has won nine of its last 11 contests.

One of Milwaukee's setbacks during the stretch was a 123-116 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.

"We've been playing well," star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo told reporters afterward. "This loss isn't going to change who we are. I feel like we're one of the best teams in the NBA and we're going to keep playing like it."

The Jazz are also playing well of late and stand 2-1 on a four-game road swing that includes wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons on back-to-back nights.

Star guard Donovan Mitchell scored 24 of his 26 points in the second half of Saturday's 110-105 victory in Detroit and admitted he received extra motivation from choice words a fan hurled his way.

"I just came out and became more aggressive," Mitchell told reporters of his second-half uprising. "I stopped listening to the guy in the corner. He said something, and it really just snapped for me. I don't know what it was, and it shouldn't take for somebody to say something for me to play how I play, but that's what happened."

Mitchell's 20th 20-point outing of the season came on a night in which Utah clawed its way back into the game after trailing 31-13 after one quarter.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder pointed to the increase in his club's intensity level on defense as the difference.

"Our defense allowed us to get back in the game," Snyder told reporters in his postgame press conference. "We had 22 deflections in the second half, which means we had great activity. On a back-to-back and not starting the game as precise as we need to be, being able to find that was really good."

Snyder will be hoping the defensive approach is strong against Antetokounmpo, who had 43 points and 18 rebounds in Saturday's loss to the Raptors.

It was the second 40-point effort of the season for Antetokounmpo, who made 16 of 25 field-goal attempts.

But the "Greek Freak" wasn't able to feel content as his club started to fade in the second quarter and then allowed 67 second-half points.

"We were sloppy finishing the second quarter," Antetokounmpo said. "We had a double-digit lead and gave it away. Then we came back in the third quarter and didn't play hard and didn't move the ball. Just not playing hard in general."

Bucks forward Khris Middleton posted a season-best nine assists but tallied just 14 points after averaging 23.8 over the previous four games.

Milwaukee could be without forward D.J. Wilson, who suffered a left hip pointer during the loss to the Raptors. Utah lost guard Dante Exum (sprained left ankle) and forward Thabo Sefolosha (right hamstring) against Detroit.

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Gobert
27 C
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
26.5 Pts. Per Game 26.5
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
12.6 Reb. Per Game 12.6
65.8 Field Goal % 58.3
66.2 Three Point % 58.6
63.7 Free Throw % 69.5
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:18
  Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:18
+ 1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:42
  UTA team rebound 0:42
  Rudy Gobert missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:42
  Shooting foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo 0:42
+ 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made dunk 0:51
  Offensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo 0:51
  Khris Middleton missed driving layup 0:51
  Lost ball turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by George Hill 1:15
  Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert 1:17
Team Stats
Points 102 114
Field Goals 36-86 (41.9%) 46-98 (46.9%)
3-Pointers 14-38 (36.8%) 9-26 (34.6%)
Free Throws 16-23 (69.6%) 13-16 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 56 56
Offensive 11 10
Defensive 35 36
Team 10 10
Assists 20 27
Steals 6 10
Blocks 6 6
Turnovers 15 10
Fouls 21 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
R. Gobert C 27
14 PTS, 15 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
30 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 20-20 34282416102
home team logo Bucks 27-11 32262531114
MIL -5.5, O/U 223
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
MIL -5.5, O/U 223
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 20-20 108.0 PPG 44.2 RPG 24.9 APG
home team logo Bucks 27-11 117.7 PPG 49.4 RPG 26.5 APG
Key Players
D. Mitchell SG 20.2 PPG 3.6 RPG 3.4 APG 41.2 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 26.5 PPG 12.6 RPG 6.1 APG 59.0 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Mitchell SG 26 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 30 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
41.9 FG% 46.9
36.8 3PT FG% 34.6
69.6 FT% 81.3
Jazz
Starters
R. Gobert
R. O'Neale
N. Mitrou-Long
G. Niang
T. Cavanaugh
MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Gobert 38 14 15 3 2 1 2 3 4/8 0/0 6/10 3 12 36 -14
R. O'Neale 11 8 4 0 0 0 0 2 2/2 2/2 2/2 2 2 12 -1
N. Mitrou-Long 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
G. Niang 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
T. Cavanaugh 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0












On Bench
J. Crowder
R. Neto
K. Korver
T. Sefolosha
E. Udoh
D. Exum
G. Allen
T. Bradley
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Crowder 29 12 5 3 0 0 0 4 3/11 2/10 4/5 1 4 23 -3
R. Neto 29 10 6 5 0 0 2 1 4/8 2/3 0/0 0 6 24 -4
K. Korver 25 9 2 0 0 0 0 1 4/9 1/5 0/0 0 2 11 -15
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Udoh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 135 102 46 20 6 6 15 21 36/86 14/38 16/23 11 35 106 -37
Bucks
Starters
T. Maker
E. Bledsoe
T. Snell
S. Brown
G. Hill
MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Maker 17 15 5 1 2 0 0 2 6/8 2/3 1/1 2 3 24 +5
E. Bledsoe 28 6 4 6 3 0 6 0 3/11 0/4 0/0 1 3 19 +5
T. Snell 17 5 3 1 0 0 0 2 2/5 1/3 0/0 1 2 10 +5
S. Brown 12 2 3 3 0 0 0 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 11 +4
G. Hill 22 0 1 3 2 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 9 +2












On Bench
E. Ilyasova
J. Smith
P. Connaughton
C. Wood
D. DiVincenzo
D. Wilson
T. Duval
J. Morris
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Ilyasova 10 6 0 0 1 1 0 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 0 0 8 0
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Connaughton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 106 114 46 27 10 6 10 19 46/98 9/26 13/16 10 36 81 +21
