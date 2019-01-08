No Text
MIN
OKC
No Text
Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
R. Westbrook
0 PG
|34.8
|Min. Per Game
|34.8
|21.1
|Pts. Per Game
|21.1
|10.1
|Ast. Per Game
|10.1
|11.0
|Reb. Per Game
|11.0
|49.6
|Field Goal %
|42.0
|49.4
|Three Point %
|41.5
|83.1
|Free Throw %
|62.7
|OKC team rebound
|0:00
|Paul George missed dunk
|0:00
|Offensive rebound by Paul George
|0:00
|Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:02
|Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:07
|Traveling violation turnover on Tyus Jones
|0:15
|+ 1
|Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:21
|Personal foul on Taj Gibson
|0:21
|OKC team rebound
|0:21
|Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:23
|+ 3
|Josh Okogie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins
|0:27
|Team Stats
|Points
|119
|117
|Field Goals
|38-90 (42.2%)
|43-85 (50.6%)
|3-Pointers
|11-31 (35.5%)
|12-30 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|32-40 (80.0%)
|19-26 (73.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|54
|55
|Offensive
|15
|10
|Defensive
|27
|33
|Team
|12
|12
|Assists
|25
|22
|Steals
|9
|4
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|16
|Fouls
|23
|30
|Technicals
|2
|1
Video Carousel
A. Wiggins SF 22
40 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
R. Westbrook PG 0
25 PTS, 5 REB, 16 AST
|Team Stats
|Timberwolves 20-21
|111.4 PPG
|44.4 RPG
|24.6 APG
|Thunder 25-15
|111.6 PPG
|48.6 RPG
|22.3 APG
|Key Players
|
|A. Wiggins SF
|17.3 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|2.3 APG
|40.3 FG%
|
|P. George SF
|26.8 PPG
|8.0 RPG
|4.0 APG
|45.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Wiggins SF
|40 PTS
|10 REB
|4 AST
|P. George SF
|27 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|
|42.2
|FG%
|50.6
|
|
|35.5
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|73.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|A. Wiggins
|37
|40
|10
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|11/24
|2/4
|16/18
|3
|7
|59
|-3
|K. Towns
|24
|20
|9
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|8/14
|2/5
|2/3
|4
|5
|29
|+4
|J. Okogie
|36
|9
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3/9
|1/5
|2/3
|0
|1
|13
|-2
|J. Teague
|25
|8
|2
|5
|5
|0
|3
|0
|3/7
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|2
|22
|-16
|T. Gibson
|24
|5
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2/7
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|3
|15
|-23
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Saric
|25
|15
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/12
|2/6
|3/5
|4
|3
|25
|+22
|A. Tolliver
|20
|10
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3/6
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|3
|19
|+14
|T. Jones
|23
|10
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/7
|1/4
|3/3
|0
|1
|18
|+13
|G. Dieng
|22
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|14
|+1
|J. Bayless
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Rose
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Covington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nunnally
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Bates-Diop
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Terrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Deng
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|119
|42
|25
|9
|4
|10
|23
|38/90
|11/31
|32/40
|15
|27
|214
|+10
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|P. George
|37
|27
|9
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|9/24
|5/13
|4/7
|3
|6
|36
|+4
|R. Westbrook
|38
|25
|5
|16
|1
|2
|7
|2
|11/22
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|4
|58
|+7
|S. Adams
|37
|20
|12
|1
|2
|0
|5
|4
|8/9
|0/0
|4/6
|3
|9
|31
|+5
|T. Ferguson
|25
|14
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5/8
|4/4
|0/0
|2
|2
|19
|+12
|J. Grant
|33
|7
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|1/4
|0/2
|5/6
|0
|3
|12
|+6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|D. Schroder
|27
|9
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/8
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|2
|19
|-19
|N. Noel
|5
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|7
|-2
|P. Patterson
|14
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|2/3
|0
|3
|8
|-8
|H. Diallo
|10
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|7
|-6
|A. Nader
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|-9
|A. Abrines
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Roberson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Burton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Grantham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Felton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|117
|43
|22
|4
|5
|16
|30
|43/85
|12/30
|19/26
|10
|33
|197
|-10