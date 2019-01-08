MIN
OKC

No Text

No Text
Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
R. Westbrook
0 PG
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
21.1 Pts. Per Game 21.1
10.1 Ast. Per Game 10.1
11.0 Reb. Per Game 11.0
49.6 Field Goal % 42.0
49.4 Three Point % 41.5
83.1 Free Throw % 62.7
  OKC team rebound 0:00
  Paul George missed dunk 0:00
  Offensive rebound by Paul George 0:00
  Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:02
  Russell Westbrook missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:07
  Traveling violation turnover on Tyus Jones 0:15
+ 1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 0:21
  Personal foul on Taj Gibson 0:21
  OKC team rebound 0:21
  Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:23
+ 3 Josh Okogie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 0:27
Team Stats
Points 119 117
Field Goals 38-90 (42.2%) 43-85 (50.6%)
3-Pointers 11-31 (35.5%) 12-30 (40.0%)
Free Throws 32-40 (80.0%) 19-26 (73.1%)
Total Rebounds 54 55
Offensive 15 10
Defensive 27 33
Team 12 12
Assists 25 22
Steals 9 4
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 10 16
Fouls 23 30
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
A. Wiggins SF 22
40 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
25 PTS, 5 REB, 16 AST
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 20-21 29353223119
home team logo Thunder 25-15 23412924117
OKC -8, O/U 228.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
OKC -8, O/U 228.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 20-21 111.4 PPG 44.4 RPG 24.6 APG
home team logo Thunder 25-15 111.6 PPG 48.6 RPG 22.3 APG
Key Players
A. Wiggins SF 17.3 PPG 3.9 RPG 2.3 APG 40.3 FG%
P. George SF 26.8 PPG 8.0 RPG 4.0 APG 45.0 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Wiggins SF 40 PTS 10 REB 4 AST
P. George SF 27 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
42.2 FG% 50.6
35.5 3PT FG% 40.0
80.0 FT% 73.1
Timberwolves
Starters
A. Wiggins
K. Towns
J. Okogie
J. Teague
T. Gibson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Wiggins 37 40 10 4 1 1 1 5 11/24 2/4 16/18 3 7 59 -3
K. Towns 24 20 9 1 0 0 2 5 8/14 2/5 2/3 4 5 29 +4
J. Okogie 36 9 1 1 0 1 0 3 3/9 1/5 2/3 0 1 13 -2
J. Teague 25 8 2 5 5 0 3 0 3/7 1/1 1/2 0 2 22 -16
T. Gibson 24 5 5 2 1 1 1 3 2/7 0/1 1/2 2 3 15 -23
Starters
A. Wiggins
K. Towns
J. Okogie
J. Teague
T. Gibson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Wiggins 37 40 10 4 1 1 1 5 11/24 2/4 16/18 3 7 59 -3
K. Towns 24 20 9 1 0 0 2 5 8/14 2/5 2/3 4 5 29 +4
J. Okogie 36 9 1 1 0 1 0 3 3/9 1/5 2/3 0 1 13 -2
J. Teague 25 8 2 5 5 0 3 0 3/7 1/1 1/2 0 2 22 -16
T. Gibson 24 5 5 2 1 1 1 3 2/7 0/1 1/2 2 3 15 -23
Bench
D. Saric
A. Tolliver
T. Jones
G. Dieng
J. Bayless
D. Rose
R. Covington
J. Nunnally
K. Bates-Diop
J. Terrell
C. Williams
L. Deng
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Saric 25 15 7 2 1 0 2 2 5/12 2/6 3/5 4 3 25 +22
A. Tolliver 20 10 4 2 1 0 0 0 3/6 2/5 2/2 1 3 19 +14
T. Jones 23 10 1 4 0 0 1 2 3/7 1/4 3/3 0 1 18 +13
G. Dieng 22 2 3 4 0 1 0 3 0/4 0/0 2/2 1 2 14 +1
J. Bayless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Rose - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Covington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nunnally - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bates-Diop - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 119 42 25 9 4 10 23 38/90 11/31 32/40 15 27 214 +10
Thunder
Starters
P. George
R. Westbrook
S. Adams
T. Ferguson
J. Grant
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. George 37 27 9 1 0 0 2 5 9/24 5/13 4/7 3 6 36 +4
R. Westbrook 38 25 5 16 1 2 7 2 11/22 1/6 2/2 1 4 58 +7
S. Adams 37 20 12 1 2 0 5 4 8/9 0/0 4/6 3 9 31 +5
T. Ferguson 25 14 4 0 0 1 0 3 5/8 4/4 0/0 2 2 19 +12
J. Grant 33 7 3 0 1 2 1 4 1/4 0/2 5/6 0 3 12 +6
Starters
P. George
R. Westbrook
S. Adams
T. Ferguson
J. Grant
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. George 37 27 9 1 0 0 2 5 9/24 5/13 4/7 3 6 36 +4
R. Westbrook 38 25 5 16 1 2 7 2 11/22 1/6 2/2 1 4 58 +7
S. Adams 37 20 12 1 2 0 5 4 8/9 0/0 4/6 3 9 31 +5
T. Ferguson 25 14 4 0 0 1 0 3 5/8 4/4 0/0 2 2 19 +12
J. Grant 33 7 3 0 1 2 1 4 1/4 0/2 5/6 0 3 12 +6
Bench
D. Schroder
N. Noel
P. Patterson
H. Diallo
A. Nader
A. Abrines
A. Roberson
D. Burton
D. Grantham
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
R. Felton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Schroder 27 9 2 4 0 0 0 4 3/8 1/3 2/2 0 2 19 -19
N. Noel 5 6 1 0 0 0 0 3 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 0 7 -2
P. Patterson 14 5 3 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 2/3 0 3 8 -8
H. Diallo 10 4 3 0 0 0 0 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 7 -6
A. Nader 9 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 -9
A. Abrines - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Grantham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 117 43 22 4 5 16 30 43/85 12/30 19/26 10 33 197 -10
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores