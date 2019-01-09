PHI
WAS

Wizards, Sixers travel south for immediate rematch

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 09, 2019

The Philadelphia 76ers extended their home winning streak against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Now the Wizards get an immediate chance to return the favor.

The 76ers routed the visiting Wizards 132-115 on Tuesday night, and the same teams will be it back in Washington on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia, which led by as many as 31 points, has won six straight at home against Washington, but the Wizards have taken eight straight when the 76ers come to D.C.

Sixers rookie Landry Shamet made eight 3-pointers and scored 29 points, both career highs, and Joel Embiid had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the Tuesday win. Shamet's shooting helped the 76ers win without shooting guard JJ Redick, who was sidelined due to lower-back soreness.

The 21-year-old guard shot 8-for-15 from the field, including 8-for-14 from 3-point range. Fifteen of Shamet's points came in the third quarter, when he was 4-for-4 on threes.

"It's just everything is coming to you, not forcing anything or trying to get looks off it," Shamet said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. "It just happens. That might not be the answer you're looking for, but it's just simple, and it just comes in the flow of everything."

Philadelphia improved to an NBA-best 18-3 at home. Overall, the 76ers have won four straight and are 7-3 in their last 10.

Jimmy Butler returned Tuesday after missing the previous two games with an upper respiratory infection and scored 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Philadelphia hit 55.7 percent from the field (49 of 88).

Bradley Beal scored 28 points for the Wizards, who continued their trend of following impressive wins with bad losses, as they were coming off a 116-98 victory Sunday at Oklahoma City.

"A little bit. A lot a bit," Beal told NBCWashington.com of the further frustration that comes with such setbacks. "We definitely got to put together a nice little streak. It does us no justice to beat a nice team like OKC, a really good team at that, atop the West and then play a top team in the East and lay an egg."

The Wizards, playing without forward Markieff Morris (neck, out six weeks), got 15 points from Jeff Green. They fell to 3-3 without injured point guard John Wall and 5-18 on the road.

Washington has won four of its past five at home, and the 76ers have won three of their past four road games.

"Guarding the 3-point line," Sixers coach Brett Brown said, according to the Inquirer, regarding what he will stress with his team about Wednesday night's game. "I can go on in a bunch of different ways. But when you say what's most important to me, it's that."

The Wizards shot 43.8 percent (14 of 32) from 3-point range Tuesday night while the 76ers hit 51.5 percent (17 of 33) from long distance.

The Tuesday game marked the halfway point of the season for Washington, which sits in 11th place in the East at 16-25, 3 1/2 games behind the eighth and final playoff position. The Wizards play five of their next six games at home, where they are 11-7.

"We have to be a lot better (Wednesday)," Beal told NBCSportsWashington.com. "We have to make sure the message is sent and that we continue to take each game and try to win as best we can."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Embiid
21 C
B. Beal
3 SG
36.6 Min. Per Game 36.6
24.0 Pts. Per Game 24.0
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
48.7 Field Goal % 46.9
48.5 Three Point % 46.8
80.4 Free Throw % 79.3
  Personal foul on Ben Simmons 8:39
  WAS team rebound 8:39
  Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot 8:41
  Personal foul on Trevor Ariza 8:55
+ 2 Tomas Satoransky made dunk 9:12
  Lost ball turnover on Joel Embiid, stolen by Tomas Satoransky 9:16
  Offensive rebound by Thomas Bryant 9:24
+ 2 Thomas Bryant made dunk 9:24
  Trevor Ariza missed floating jump shot 9:27
+ 2 Ben Simmons made driving layup 9:48
  Offensive rebound by Thomas Bryant 10:00
Team Stats
Points 57 74
Field Goals 20-49 (40.8%) 28-53 (52.8%)
3-Pointers 2-16 (12.5%) 9-19 (47.4%)
Free Throws 15-22 (68.2%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 28
Offensive 11 8
Defensive 17 17
Team 8 3
Assists 11 13
Steals 7 12
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 16 11
Fouls 11 15
Technicals 1 2
away team logo
B. Simmons PG 25
13 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
B. Beal SG 3
18 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo 76ers 27-14 20289-57
home team logo Wizards 16-25 253811-74
WAS +3.5, O/U 228
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
WAS +3.5, O/U 228
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 27-14 114.8 PPG 47.6 RPG 27.1 APG
home team logo Wizards 16-25 112.7 PPG 40.6 RPG 25.2 APG
Key Players
J. Embiid C 26.7 PPG 13.4 RPG 3.5 APG 48.6 FG%
B. Beal SG 24.0 PPG 4.9 RPG 4.8 APG 46.8 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Embiid C 19 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
B. Beal SG 18 PTS 1 REB 5 AST
40.8 FG% 52.8
12.5 3PT FG% 47.4
68.2 FT% 75.0
76ers
Starters
J. Embiid
B. Simmons
J. Butler
F. Korkmaz
W. Chandler
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Embiid 19 6 1 5/9 0/2 9/11 2 19 0 1 3 2 4 -27 25
B. Simmons 13 9 6 6/13 0/0 1/4 1 24 2 0 7 3 6 -9 29
J. Butler 11 4 0 4/8 0/2 3/4 0 21 1 0 1 2 2 -16 15
F. Korkmaz 4 4 1 1/4 0/3 2/3 0 15 2 0 2 3 1 -12 10
W. Chandler 2 1 2 1/5 0/3 0/0 3 17 0 0 0 0 1 -8 7
On Court
J. Embiid
B. Simmons
J. Butler
F. Korkmaz
W. Chandler
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Embiid 19 6 1 5/9 0/2 9/11 2 19 0 1 3 2 4 -27 25
B. Simmons 13 9 6 6/13 0/0 1/4 1 24 2 0 7 3 6 -9 29
J. Butler 11 4 0 4/8 0/2 3/4 0 21 1 0 1 2 2 -16 15
F. Korkmaz 4 4 1 1/4 0/3 2/3 0 15 2 0 2 3 1 -12 10
W. Chandler 2 1 2 1/5 0/3 0/0 3 17 0 0 0 0 1 -8 7
On Bench
L. Shamet
M. Muscala
J. Bolden
T. McConnell
S. Milton
J. Redick
M. Fultz
J. Patton
Z. Smith
H. Highsmith
A. Johnson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Shamet 5 1 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 1 -5 5
M. Muscala 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 7 1 0 0 0 0 +10 4
J. Bolden 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 1 0 1 0 0 -13 0
T. McConnell 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 8 0 0 1 1 0 -4 0
S. Milton 0 2 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 2 -1 4
J. Redick - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fultz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Highsmith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 28 11 20/49 2/16 15/22 11 133 7 1 16 11 17 -85 99
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
O. Porter Jr.
T. Ariza
T. Bryant
T. Satoransky
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 18 1 5 6/11 4/8 2/2 1 23 2 0 3 1 0 +2 28
O. Porter Jr. 15 3 0 6/9 1/2 2/2 2 15 1 0 1 1 2 +18 18
T. Ariza 8 5 1 3/10 0/2 2/2 3 20 2 0 2 2 3 +2 15
T. Bryant 6 2 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 7 1 0 0 2 0 +7 9
T. Satoransky 4 3 4 1/4 0/0 2/2 0 19 2 0 2 0 3 +5 15
On Court
B. Beal
O. Porter Jr.
T. Ariza
T. Bryant
T. Satoransky
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 18 1 5 6/11 4/8 2/2 1 23 2 0 3 1 0 +2 28
O. Porter Jr. 15 3 0 6/9 1/2 2/2 2 15 1 0 1 1 2 +18 18
T. Ariza 8 5 1 3/10 0/2 2/2 3 20 2 0 2 2 3 +2 15
T. Bryant 6 2 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 7 1 0 0 2 0 +7 9
T. Satoransky 4 3 4 1/4 0/0 2/2 0 19 2 0 2 0 3 +5 15
On Bench
S. Dekker
C. Randle
I. Mahinmi
M. Morris
J. Wall
J. McRae
D. Robinson
R. Baker
T. Brown Jr.
D. Howard
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Dekker 8 2 0 3/5 1/1 1/2 0 10 1 0 0 0 2 +7 11
C. Randle 5 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 3 7 0 0 0 0 0 +12 5
I. Mahinmi 2 4 1 1/1 0/0 0/2 0 13 3 0 1 2 2 +13 10
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 25 13 28/53 9/19 9/12 15 114 12 1 11 8 17 +66 111
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores