CHA
POR

Blazers, Hornets meet going in opposite directions

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 10, 2019

The Portland Trail Blazers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. The Charlotte Hornets are not.

The Trail Blazers have won three consecutive games and 10 of their last 14. They play host to the Hornets, who have lost three of four and six of nine, on Friday in Portland.

But the Blazers say they're not of the mind to overlook anybody.

"Can't think about (an opponent's) record," Portland swingman Evan Turner said. "You have to take care of business. Teams are going to come out and compete and play hard. We have to do whatever it takes to win and leave it at that."

Portland (25-17) owns one of the league's best backcourts in Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, who combine to average nearly 47 points a game. But they likely will have their hands full Friday night when they face Charlotte's Kemba Walker, who averages 25.1 points per game.

"He's a good dude," McCollum said. "He plays well, he plays hard, he does things the right way. He's having an All-Star season."

"I love Kemba's game," Lillard added. "He has been having his best season this year. He has been really aggressive, leading their team. They've had to fight for every win they have. He has been a huge part of that. It's going to be another tough night at my position."

Even with starting small forward Moe Harkless (knee) out, the Blazers have displayed one of the deepest benches in the NBA.

In a 124-112 home win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, Portland's reserves combined for 56 points.

They were led by guard Seth Curry, who knocked down 7 of 11 shots, including 3 of 5 from the 3-point line, and finished with 17 points in 23 minutes. Power forward Zach Collins totaled 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes. The 7-footer was 6 of 9 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range.

"We're getting better," Curry said of the Portland bench.

"That's the way it should be as the season goes along. You continue to find things you do well, and do them better. I'm getting more comfortable with these guys and finding spots, finding ways to contribute."

The Hornets, who will be on the fourth stop of a six-game, 10-day road trip, are beginning to get more from Malik Monk, a second-year guard out of Kentucky. Monk, who led Charlotte (19-21) with 24 points in a 128-109 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, said he is still learning as he adjusts to the speed and physicality of the NBA.

"You have to know when to speed up and when to slow down," Monk told the New York Times. "I thought it would be way smoother. It's been a lot of ups and downs.

"If you're a second late, it's over with. You can recover in college, and you can hide in a zone, too. But (in the NBA), you get exposed. Everybody is so good."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
D. Lillard
0 PG
35.4 Min. Per Game 35.4
25.9 Pts. Per Game 25.9
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
43.5 Field Goal % 44.6
43.8 Three Point % 44.3
81.6 Free Throw % 89.8
  Personal foul on Marvin Williams 3:59
  Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum 4:08
  Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:10
+ 3 Jake Layman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jusuf Nurkic 4:35
  Offensive rebound by Jusuf Nurkic 4:37
  Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:40
+ 2 Miles Bridges made hook shot 5:03
  Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb 5:25
  Jake Layman missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:27
+ 2 Miles Bridges made jump shot, assist by Jeremy Lamb 5:43
+ 3 Al-Farouq Aminu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jusuf Nurkic 5:56
Team Stats
Points 65 90
Field Goals 25-63 (39.7%) 37-67 (55.2%)
3-Pointers 8-17 (47.1%) 9-26 (34.6%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 7-8 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 34 38
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 22 28
Team 5 3
Assists 14 19
Steals 2 6
Blocks 1 13
Turnovers 8 3
Fouls 8 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Walker PG 15
17 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
J. Nurkic C 27
9 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 19-21 272216-65
home team logo Trail Blazers 25-17 373320-90
POR -6.5, O/U 223.5
Moda Center Portland, OR
POR -6.5, O/U 223.5
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 19-21 112.9 PPG 44.3 RPG 23.9 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 25-17 111.5 PPG 48.4 RPG 21.8 APG
Key Players
K. Walker PG 25.1 PPG 4.3 RPG 5.8 APG 43.7 FG%
C. McCollum SG 20.9 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.7 APG 45.9 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Walker PG 17 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
C. McCollum SG 23 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
39.7 FG% 55.2
47.1 3PT FG% 34.6
70.0 FT% 87.5
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
J. Lamb
N. Batum
B. Biyombo
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Walker 17 2 3 5/16 3/6 4/5 1 27 1 0 3 1 1 -21 23
J. Lamb 15 5 1 7/14 0/1 1/2 1 27 1 0 2 1 4 -23 21
N. Batum 8 3 2 3/6 2/3 0/0 1 19 0 0 3 0 3 -18 12
B. Biyombo 6 8 1 3/9 0/0 0/0 1 22 0 0 0 1 7 -17 16
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 3 2 1 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 8 0 0 0 1 1 -7 7
On Court
K. Walker
J. Lamb
N. Batum
B. Biyombo
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Walker 17 2 3 5/16 3/6 4/5 1 27 1 0 3 1 1 -21 23
J. Lamb 15 5 1 7/14 0/1 1/2 1 27 1 0 2 1 4 -23 21
N. Batum 8 3 2 3/6 2/3 0/0 1 19 0 0 3 0 3 -18 12
B. Biyombo 6 8 1 3/9 0/0 0/0 1 22 0 0 0 1 7 -17 16
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 3 2 1 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 8 0 0 0 1 1 -7 7
On Bench
M. Bridges
M. Monk
T. Parker
W. Hernangomez
F. Kaminsky
C. Zeller
J. Chealey
D. Graham
J. Macura
D. Bacon
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Bridges 4 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 4
M. Monk 3 1 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 1 -6 6
T. Parker 3 0 2 1/3 0/1 1/1 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 -9 7
W. Hernangomez 0 3 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 2 1 -2 5
F. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 29 14 25/63 8/17 7/10 8 132 2 1 8 7 22 -103 101
Trail Blazers
Starters
C. McCollum
D. Lillard
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
J. Layman
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. McCollum 23 5 2 10/16 3/7 0/0 2 24 1 0 1 1 4 +18 32
D. Lillard 20 3 4 8/16 2/7 2/2 2 24 2 4 1 2 1 +18 36
J. Nurkic 9 11 6 4/5 0/0 1/1 2 24 0 6 1 3 8 +18 37
A. Aminu 7 4 2 3/7 1/3 0/0 0 24 2 0 0 0 4 +18 17
J. Layman 7 4 0 3/9 1/4 0/0 2 19 0 0 0 1 3 +16 11
On Court
C. McCollum
D. Lillard
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
J. Layman
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. McCollum 23 5 2 10/16 3/7 0/0 2 24 1 0 1 1 4 +18 32
D. Lillard 20 3 4 8/16 2/7 2/2 2 24 2 4 1 2 1 +18 36
J. Nurkic 9 11 6 4/5 0/0 1/1 2 24 0 6 1 3 8 +18 37
A. Aminu 7 4 2 3/7 1/3 0/0 0 24 2 0 0 0 4 +18 17
J. Layman 7 4 0 3/9 1/4 0/0 2 19 0 0 0 1 3 +16 11
On Bench
E. Turner
S. Curry
N. Stauskas
M. Leonard
Z. Collins
M. Harkless
C. Swanigan
W. Baldwin IV
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Turner 10 3 3 4/6 0/1 2/2 2 12 1 0 0 0 3 +9 20
S. Curry 6 1 1 2/4 2/4 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 1 +7 9
N. Stauskas 6 1 0 2/2 0/0 2/3 0 7 0 0 0 0 1 +7 7
M. Leonard 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 3 0 0 1 +7 6
Z. Collins 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 2 +7 4
M. Harkless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baldwin IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Simons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 90 35 19 37/67 9/26 7/8 14 155 6 13 3 7 28 +125 179
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores