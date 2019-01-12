CHA
SAC

Hornets, Kings going opposite directions in first meeting

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 12, 2019

Hornets, Kings going opposite directions in first meeting

The Sacramento Kings are at .500 after 42 games, a hefty improvement over last season, when won only 27 games all season.

These Kings, built around a core of young pros such as guards Buddy Hield and De'Aaron Fox, are playing a full-speed-ahead style.

Sacramento is averaging 13.1 seconds per possession -- down from 15.4 last season -- a pace that ranked second in the league after Thursday night's games. The Kings also were leading the NBA in fast-break points at 22.6 per game.

So, even at 21-21, Sacramento is doing more than spinning its wheels, which is an attribute more apt to apply to Saturday's visitors to Golden 1 Center -- the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets (19-22) will be playing the second game of a back-to-back and might not be interested in having to run after getting run off the court Friday night, 127-96, at Portland. The Trail Blazers poured in 70 at halftime and led by 33 after three quarters.

Charlotte has lost four of five games and seven of 10. This will be the fifth game of a six-game road trip for Charlotte, which plays at San Antonio on Monday.

Hield is averaging a Kings-high 20.1 points and shooting 44.4 percent from 3-point range (136 of 306). He's on pace to reach 265 made 3-pointers, which would comfortably break the franchise record of 240, set by Peja Stojakovic in 2003-04.

"I think playing faster has opened up some shots in transition," coach Dave Joerger said in the Sacramento Bee. "We're playing with more possessions per game than we have in the past, so there's more opportunities for him."

Fox is averaging 17.9 points and 7.3 assists, and he's also a menace on defense. He has 75 steals this season, five more than as a rookie last year -- despite having played 700 fewer minutes.

"I am the fastest person in the league," Fox said this week on the Posted Up podcast on Yahoo Sports.

A potential tripping point for Sacramento against Charlotte: turnovers. The Kings committed 26 in a surprising loss at Phoenix on Tuesday, and 20 in Thursday's home win over Detroit.

For Charlotte, point guard Kemba Walker continues to lead the way. He is averaging a career-best 24.9 points per game after scoring 18 in the loss at Portland.

Charlotte rookie guard Devonte' Graham was limited to seven minutes Friday night because of an ankle sprain. Coach James Borrego said before the game that veteran point guard Tony Parker might sit out Saturday because of the back-to-back, but that was assuming Graham was at least close to full strength.

Parker played only 12 minutes Friday night. For sure, he wants to be at his best Monday when he returns for the first time to San Antonio, where he played for 17 seasons before joining Charlotte this offseason as a free agent.

"I don't want to over-use Tony right now," Borrego said. "We have the second half of the season coming right now. He's done really well physically; he's given us a lot. Keeping him fresh is going to be big for us down the stretch."

Saturday's matchup will be the first of two meetings between the teams in the span of a week. They will also play Jan. 17 in Charlotte, N.C. The Hornets have won three in a row in the series.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
D. Fox
5 PG
31.6 Min. Per Game 31.6
17.9 Pts. Per Game 17.9
7.3 Ast. Per Game 7.3
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
43.4 Field Goal % 47.7
43.1 Three Point % 47.6
81.6 Free Throw % 72.5
  Full timeout called 8:47
+ 2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot 8:48
  Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson 8:58
  Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 9:00
+ 3 Marvin Bagley III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yogi Ferrell 9:18
  Defensive rebound by Marvin Bagley III 9:29
  Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 9:32
  Offensive rebound by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist 9:34
+ 1 Jeremy Lamb made free throw 9:46
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul 9:46
  Defensive rebound by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist 9:46
Team Stats
Points 80 87
Field Goals 31-71 (43.7%) 34-85 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 9-25 (36.0%) 11-31 (35.5%)
Free Throws 9-16 (56.3%) 8-11 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 56 45
Offensive 10 12
Defensive 37 28
Team 9 5
Assists 17 21
Steals 4 8
Blocks 10 5
Turnovers 17 8
Fouls 15 15
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
K. Walker PG 15
22 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
D. Fox PG 5
19 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 19-22 293017480
home team logo Kings 21-21 352225587
SAC -5.5, O/U 233.5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
SAC -5.5, O/U 233.5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 19-22 112.5 PPG 44.3 RPG 23.9 APG
home team logo Kings 21-21 114.9 PPG 44.6 RPG 25.7 APG
Key Players
K. Walker PG 24.9 PPG 4.3 RPG 5.7 APG 43.3 FG%
D. Fox PG 17.9 PPG 3.5 RPG 7.3 APG 47.6 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Walker PG 22 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
D. Fox PG 19 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
43.7 FG% 40.0
36.0 3PT FG% 35.5
56.3 FT% 72.7
Hornets
Starters
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
M. Monk
J. Lamb
M. Williams
D. Graham
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 11 6 0 5/8 1/1 0/0 4 22 0 3 1 2 4 -3 19
M. Monk 10 0 1 4/10 2/5 0/0 2 17 1 0 2 0 0 -3 11
J. Lamb 9 6 3 3/8 0/1 3/3 1 25 0 1 3 0 6 -1 19
M. Williams 6 5 0 2/8 1/4 1/1 2 24 1 2 0 1 4 -7 14
D. Graham 5 1 3 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 1 -8 12
On Court
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
M. Monk
J. Lamb
M. Williams
D. Graham
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 11 6 0 5/8 1/1 0/0 4 22 0 3 1 2 4 -3 19
M. Monk 10 0 1 4/10 2/5 0/0 2 17 1 0 2 0 0 -3 11
J. Lamb 9 6 3 3/8 0/1 3/3 1 25 0 1 3 0 6 -1 19
M. Williams 6 5 0 2/8 1/4 1/1 2 24 1 2 0 1 4 -7 14
D. Graham 5 1 3 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 1 -8 12
On Bench
W. Hernangomez
M. Bridges
F. Kaminsky
C. Zeller
J. Chealey
J. Macura
D. Bacon
T. Parker
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Hernangomez 3 6 1 1/4 0/0 1/7 0 11 0 0 2 3 3 -6 9
M. Bridges 2 6 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 1 5 -6 10
F. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 47 17 31/71 9/25 9/16 15 127 4 10 17 10 37 -34 94
Kings
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
M. Bagley III
Y. Ferrell
H. Giles
J. Jackson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 17 4 1 7/13 3/5 0/0 1 20 0 0 3 1 3 +3 20
M. Bagley III 11 7 0 5/12 1/2 0/3 1 16 1 1 0 1 6 +13 20
Y. Ferrell 5 1 3 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 0 1 +7 12
H. Giles 4 5 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 1 0 0 5 +7 14
J. Jackson 0 1 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 3 17 0 0 0 0 1 +2 3
On Court
B. Bogdanovic
M. Bagley III
Y. Ferrell
H. Giles
J. Jackson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 17 4 1 7/13 3/5 0/0 1 20 0 0 3 1 3 +3 20
M. Bagley III 11 7 0 5/12 1/2 0/3 1 16 1 1 0 1 6 +13 20
Y. Ferrell 5 1 3 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 0 1 +7 12
H. Giles 4 5 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 1 0 0 5 +7 14
J. Jackson 0 1 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 3 17 0 0 0 0 1 +2 3
On Bench
K. Koufos
B. McLemore
F. Mason III
S. Labissiere
T. Williams
W. Gabriel
Z. Randolph
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Koufos - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. McLemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 40 21 34/85 11/31 8/11 15 82 8 5 8 12 28 +32 69
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores