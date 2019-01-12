TOR
WAS

Raptors aim to stay hot versus Wizards

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 12, 2019

The Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Raptors go for their fifth straight win when they visit the improving Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Kawhi Leonard had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Pascal Siakam scored 16 points and the Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 122-105 on Friday night for their seventh straight home win.

Serge Ibaka added 14 points and no Raptors starter played more than 27 minutes as Toronto led by 11 at halftime, and by 24 after three quarters.

Toronto (32-12) has won six of seven and its only loss in that span was Jan. 3 at San Antonio.

Brooklyn jumped out to a 35-28 lead, but the Raptors defense tightened and the Nets managed only 18 points in the second quarter.

"I think we started getting back a little bit better," Raptors coach Nick Nurse told the Toronto Sun. "Our transition defense started out kind of poor and we started showing a little bit more length and deflections."

The Raptors and Wizards both rank in the lower third of the NBA in 3-point percentage, but have improved of late.

The Raptors made 11 three-pointers against the Nets, giving them more than 10 for the fourth straight game.

"You tell those guys to make 'em and keep taking 'em, let's make sure we're taking the right ones and most of 'em are the right ones," Nurse told the Toronto Star.

Washington is shooting 48.9 percent from beyond the arc over its last three games and made a franchise-record 18 3-pointers in 33 attempts (54.5 percent) in a win against the Bucks on Friday.

Veteran swingman Patrick McCaw, signed this week by Toronto, could make his debut against the Wizards.

"He's what about 6-foot-5, 6-6, so that puts him on the perimeter for us. After that, we don't really know," Nurse said. "Hopefully he can space and attack and handle the ball and he can defend. Those are the things he's supposed to be able to do. Pretty interesting defender."

Bradley Beal scored 32 points, Tomas Satoransky had his first triple-double and the Wizards defeated the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 113-106 on Friday night. Milwaukee was without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out with a hip injury.

Satoransky had 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for Washington, which has won two straight and five of seven.

"Well, I think defensively we are much better," Satoransky said of Washington's recent turn. "We can see that we are not giving up on the plays when we are playing bad on offense.

"Today, we had a couple of turnovers in the second quarter, where we usually go down on ourselves, but we stayed playing hard and that allows us to stay in the game and again, then catch a rhythm on offense."

Jeff Green and Trevor Ariza scored 20 points each for the Wizards.

Meanwhile, Satoransky, starting at point guard in place of injured John Wall, had a career night that led to a postgame team celebration in the locker room.

"He plays the right way and he cares, and he wants to get better and he has never given any of our coaches any problems," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. "He just goes out there and competes and he plays, and he deserves these extra minutes."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
B. Beal
3 SG
36.7 Min. Per Game 36.7
24.4 Pts. Per Game 24.4
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
50.5 Field Goal % 47.4
50.3 Three Point % 47.4
84.9 Free Throw % 79.0
  Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 2 Bradley Beal made running Jump Shot, assist by Trevor Ariza 0:06
  WAS team rebound 0:08
  Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:10
  TOR team rebound 0:18
  Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:21
  Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam 0:38
  Otto Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:42
  Offensive rebound by Trevor Ariza 0:43
+ 1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:59
+ 1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 0:59
Team Stats
Points 131 131
Field Goals 47-95 (49.5%) 51-110 (46.4%)
3-Pointers 12-32 (37.5%) 19-42 (45.2%)
Free Throws 25-30 (83.3%) 10-16 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 61 57
Offensive 13 17
Defensive 38 30
Team 10 10
Assists 23 33
Steals 15 10
Blocks 8 7
Turnovers 20 19
Fouls 23 23
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
38 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
B. Beal SG 3
42 PTS, 8 REB, 13 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Raptors 32-12 362537267131
home team logo Wizards 18-25 212934407131
WAS +5, O/U 224
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
WAS +5, O/U 224
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 32-12 113.4 PPG 45 RPG 24.2 APG
home team logo Wizards 18-25 113.0 PPG 40.7 RPG 25.3 APG
Key Players
K. Leonard SF 27.1 PPG 7.9 RPG 3.1 APG 50.2 FG%
B. Beal SG 24.4 PPG 4.8 RPG 4.8 APG 47.3 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Leonard SF 38 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
B. Beal SG 42 PTS 8 REB 13 AST
49.5 FG% 46.4
37.5 3PT FG% 45.2
83.3 FT% 62.5
Raptors
Starters
K. Leonard
P. Siakam
D. Green
K. Lowry
S. Ibaka
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 38 8 4 14/24 3/5 7/7 3 39 3 2 3 4 4 -3 56
P. Siakam 24 18 2 9/16 0/2 6/6 5 40 3 2 5 4 14 -2 46
D. Green 15 8 0 5/11 3/7 2/2 2 36 2 2 1 0 8 +1 26
K. Lowry 10 4 11 4/15 2/10 0/1 3 44 1 0 5 1 3 +11 32
S. Ibaka 7 4 0 2/6 1/1 2/3 2 36 1 1 2 0 4 +2 11
On Court
K. Leonard
P. Siakam
D. Green
K. Lowry
S. Ibaka
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 38 8 4 14/24 3/5 7/7 3 39 3 2 3 4 4 -3 56
P. Siakam 24 18 2 9/16 0/2 6/6 5 40 3 2 5 4 14 -2 46
D. Green 15 8 0 5/11 3/7 2/2 2 36 2 2 1 0 8 +1 26
K. Lowry 10 4 11 4/15 2/10 0/1 3 44 1 0 5 1 3 +11 32
S. Ibaka 7 4 0 2/6 1/1 2/3 2 36 1 1 2 0 4 +2 11
On Bench
D. Wright
N. Powell
O. Anunoby
G. Monroe
J. Valanciunas
P. McCaw
M. Richardson
C. Boucher
F. VanVleet
J. Loyd
C. Miles
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Wright 17 6 3 7/11 1/2 2/2 2 21 1 1 0 4 2 -4 31
N. Powell 9 0 3 3/5 2/3 1/2 0 13 1 0 2 0 0 +3 14
O. Anunoby 7 2 0 2/6 0/2 3/3 3 19 2 0 0 0 2 -10 11
G. Monroe 4 1 0 1/1 0/0 2/4 3 11 1 0 2 0 1 +2 4
J. Valanciunas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. VanVleet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Loyd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 131 51 23 47/95 12/32 25/30 23 259 15 8 20 13 38 0 231
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
O. Porter Jr.
T. Ariza
J. Green
T. Satoransky
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 42 8 13 17/35 6/12 2/5 3 49 3 2 4 2 6 +6 77
O. Porter Jr. 27 7 1 10/17 5/9 2/2 3 39 1 1 1 1 6 +25 37
T. Ariza 23 9 9 8/15 4/9 3/6 4 44 1 1 5 3 6 +4 47
J. Green 12 2 2 4/11 2/6 2/2 2 33 0 1 1 0 2 -18 18
T. Satoransky 2 5 2 1/10 0/3 0/0 3 31 2 0 0 2 3 -14 13
On Court
B. Beal
O. Porter Jr.
T. Ariza
J. Green
T. Satoransky
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 42 8 13 17/35 6/12 2/5 3 49 3 2 4 2 6 +6 77
O. Porter Jr. 27 7 1 10/17 5/9 2/2 3 39 1 1 1 1 6 +25 37
T. Ariza 23 9 9 8/15 4/9 3/6 4 44 1 1 5 3 6 +4 47
J. Green 12 2 2 4/11 2/6 2/2 2 33 0 1 1 0 2 -18 18
T. Satoransky 2 5 2 1/10 0/3 0/0 3 31 2 0 0 2 3 -14 13
On Bench
T. Brown Jr.
I. Mahinmi
S. Dekker
C. Randle
M. Morris
J. Wall
J. McRae
D. Robinson
D. Howard
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Brown Jr. 7 0 1 3/3 1/1 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 0 0 +8 9
I. Mahinmi 4 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 2 1 1 -2 6
S. Dekker 0 2 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 12 1 0 1 1 1 +4 2
C. Randle 0 1 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 7 1 0 1 0 1 -2 5
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 131 47 33 51/110 19/42 10/16 23 232 10 7 19 17 30 +11 214
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores