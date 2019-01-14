CHI
Chicago
Bulls
10-33
away team logo
25
TF 1
FINAL
2nd
9:13
NBAt
Tue Jan. 15
10:30pm
BONUS
24
TF 1
home team logo
LAL
Los Angeles
Lakers
23-21
ML: +243
LAL -7, O/U 216
ML: -296
CHI
LAL

Bulls aim to end their skid versus Lakers

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 14, 2019

The Chicago Bulls will try to avoid their longest losing streak in more than a year when they play the fourth game of a five-game road trip Tuesday at the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Bulls (10-33) have lost seven straight following a 110-102 loss at the Utah Jazz on Saturday. They haven't lost eight in a row since a 10-game skid from Nov. 19 to Dec. 6, 2017.

"We have to get that killer mentality," Bulls coach Jim Boylen told reporters following the most recent defeat.

The Lakers (23-21) are coming off a loss to the only NBA team that hasn't reached double figures in wins.

The Cleveland Cavaliers led nearly the whole game in a 101-95 win at Staples Center on Sunday night, which ended their 12-game losing streak.

Making things extra challenging for the Lakers has been the groin injury to LeBron James, who leads the team in scoring (27.3), rebounding (8.3) and assists (7.4). He has missed the past 10 games and won't play against the Bulls. Los Angeles is 3-7 since James was injured against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

The absence of James has certainly slowed Los Angeles in some areas, but the Lakers haven't helped themselves either. One area is at the free throw line. The Lakers came into Sunday last in the NBA in free-throw shooting at 68.6 percent, and then shot 16-for-27 (59.3 percent) against the Cavaliers.

"We've got to play better. We've got to make shots, we've got to make free throws," Lakers coach Luke Walton said after the loss. "I believe in this group and I believe this group will play better, and we'll start winning some games, but as a team we've got to step up and go out and take some of these games."

The Lakers have allowed at least 32 points in the first quarter of five of the past six games, prompting Walton to consider changes to the starting lineup.

"By the end of the games, we're doing a nice job of stabilizing our defense and getting the stops we need, but we can't just keeping giving up 30 points to start the games," Walton said. "We'll take a look at that and, possibly, make a change before Tuesday."

The Bulls have one of the youngest teams in the NBA, including a starting five that ranges in age from 19 to 24. Boylen said he plans to stick with the same lineup moving forward.

"I think there's some force-feeding going on," he said. "We've got to learn how to win."

The most veteran starter for the Bulls is point guard Zach LaVine, who leads Chicago at 23.6 points a game. LaVine, who played one year at UCLA, told reporters he's looking forward to returning to Los Angeles.

"Haven't played in L.A. in a while," he said. "I'm excited. Hopefully it's sunny out there."

LaVine could see time against former UCLA point guard, Lonzo Ball, the second overall draft pick in 2017. Chicago forward Lauri Markkanen was selected five spots behind Ball out of Arizona, another Pac-12 school.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
K. Kuzma
0 PF
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
18.8 Pts. Per Game 18.8
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
45.6 Field Goal % 46.3
45.6 Three Point % 46.4
86.7 Free Throw % 75.5
  Defensive rebound by Josh Hart 9:13
  Out of bounds turnover on Lance Stephenson 9:25
  Defensive rebound by Josh Hart 9:39
  Personal foul on Lance Stephenson 9:50
  Lost ball turnover on Lance Stephenson, stolen by Shaquille Harrison 9:50
+ 3 Lance Stephenson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 10:15
+ 2 Jabari Parker made hook shot, assist by Zach LaVine 10:28
+ 2 Michael Beasley made floating jump shot 10:44
  Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac 10:56
  Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis 11:18
  LAL team rebound 11:21
Team Stats
Points 25 24
Field Goals 11-34 (32.4%) 10-25 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 1-11 (9.1%) 1-7 (14.3%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 3-6 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 20 21
Offensive 6 4
Defensive 10 14
Team 4 3
Assists 8 5
Steals 4 0
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 3 7
Fouls 6 4
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
W. Carter Jr. PF 34
4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
B. Ingram SF 14
4 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 10-33 187--25
home team logo Lakers 23-21 195--24
LAL -7, O/U 216
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
LAL -7, O/U 216
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 10-33 100.9 PPG 41.3 RPG 21.5 APG
home team logo Lakers 23-21 111.4 PPG 47 RPG 24.3 APG
Key Players
C. Hutchison SF PPG RPG APG FG%
K. Caldwell-Pope SG 9.9 PPG 2.7 RPG 1.1 APG 42.0 FG%
Top Scorers
C. Hutchison SF 6 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
K. Caldwell-Pope SG 6 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
32.4 FG% 40.0
9.1 3PT FG% 14.3
100.0 FT% 50.0
Bulls
Starters
B. Portis
Z. LaVine
R. Arcidiacono
S. Harrison
L. Markkanen
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Portis 2 4 2 1/6 0/2 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 1 3 +3 10
Z. LaVine 2 2 3 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 1 1 +3 10
R. Arcidiacono 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0 +2 4
S. Harrison 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 6 1 1 0 0 0 +3 4
L. Markkanen 2 4 0 0/4 0/2 2/2 0 12 1 0 0 1 3 -1 7
On Bench
B. Portis
Z. LaVine
R. Arcidiacono
S. Harrison
L. Markkanen
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Portis 2 4 2 1/6 0/2 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 1 3 +3 10
Z. LaVine 2 2 3 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 1 1 +3 10
R. Arcidiacono 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0 +2 4
S. Harrison 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 6 1 1 0 0 0 +3 4
L. Markkanen 2 4 0 0/4 0/2 2/2 0 12 1 0 0 1 3 -1 7
On Bench
J. Parker
R. Lopez
D. Valentine
C. Felicio
A. Blakeney
B. Sampson
W. Selden Jr.
R. Alkins
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Parker 5 0 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 +2 5
R. Lopez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Blakeney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Selden Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 25 16 8 11/34 1/11 2/2 6 45 4 3 3 6 10 +12 40
Lakers
Starters
K. Caldwell-Pope
B. Ingram
J. McGee
M. Beasley
J. Hart
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Caldwell-Pope 6 1 0 2/5 0/2 2/2 1 12 0 0 1 1 0 +1 6
B. Ingram 4 5 2 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 5 +1 13
J. McGee 3 1 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 1 6 0 2 0 0 1 0 6
M. Beasley 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/2 0 5 0 0 1 0 2 -4 3
J. Hart 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 2 -3 2
On Bench
K. Caldwell-Pope
B. Ingram
J. McGee
M. Beasley
J. Hart
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Caldwell-Pope 6 1 0 2/5 0/2 2/2 1 12 0 0 1 1 0 +1 6
B. Ingram 4 5 2 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 5 +1 13
J. McGee 3 1 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 1 6 0 2 0 0 1 0 6
M. Beasley 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/2 0 5 0 0 1 0 2 -4 3
J. Hart 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 2 -3 2
On Bench
L. Stephenson
S. Mykhailiuk
I. Zubac
R. Rondo
J. Williams
M. Wagner
A. Caruso
I. Bonga
L. James
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Stephenson 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 2 0 0 2 0 0 -2 1
S. Mykhailiuk 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
I. Zubac 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 -2 3
R. Rondo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bonga - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 24 18 5 10/25 1/7 3/6 4 47 0 2 7 4 14 -11 34
