ORL
Orlando
Magic
19-24
away team logo
99
TF 2
FINAL
4th
4:11
Wed Jan. 16
7:00pm
BONUS
105
TF 1
home team logo
DET
Detroit
Pistons
18-24
ML: +145
DET -3.5, O/U 208
ML: -167
ORL
DET

Pistons, Magic meet looking up at a playoff spot

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 15, 2019

The Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic are scrambling to stay in the Eastern Conference playoff race. One of them will collect a valuable win when they face each other at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday.

The Magic (19-24) and Pistons (18-24) own the ninth and 10th best records in the conference.

The Pistons have won just five of their past 22 games. They are coming off a 1-3 West Coast trip, with the lone victory coming against star forward Blake Griffin's former team, the Los Angeles Clippers.

The road swing wrapped up with a 100-96 loss at Utah on Monday night. Detroit was outscored 47-35 in the second half.

"We just have to be better; I have to be better," said Griffin, who was held to 19 points after a 44-point performance against the Clippers.

"A couple turnovers, a couple bad possessions, you can't afford those things against a team like this. We just have to be a little sharper, but I like the way we came in and competed and fought."

Ish Smith's return gives the Pistons hope for better days. The team's sixth man and backup point guard played his first game in more than a month and contributed eight points and two assists in 19 minutes. Smith was sidelined by an adductor tear.

Smith essentially issued a guarantee after the game that the Pistons will make the playoffs.

"We just have to play with pace. In the first half, we scored 59. When we play with great pace, we're really, really good," he said.

"I thought in the second half, we just missed some shots that we usually make. You can blame it on the end of the road trip. Whatever the case is, we are going to be good this year. I'm telling you, you can mark it down right now, whatever dates you want to mark down.

"We will continue to fight, continue to push, continue to impress and we are going to be exactly what we want to be at the end of the year."

The Magic leave Orlando on a high note, having defeated two of the league's best teams over the weekend. They edged Boston 105-103 to snap a four-game losing streak, then downed Houston 116-109.

Orlando outscored the Rockets 64-50 in the second half.

"Winning cures everything," said forward Aaron Gordon, who notched 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals.

"All of the bickering that was going on and all the doubt -- a couple of wins can change that. ... Not so much bickering, but we just lost our purpose of play. Now, we can't get complacent and we have to keep adding."

The Magic shot 48.2 percent and had 25 assists compared to 11 turnovers. A victory at Detroit would match their longest winning streak of the season.

"That's been our issue all season -- not being able to stay consistent," center Nikola Vucevic said on NBA.com.

"We did it two games, but now we have to do it night-in and night-out. Hopefully, we're to a point now where we can do that. The next game is huge for us, against Detroit, which is a team that we're going to fight for a playoff spot. Hopefully, we can have another good night."

Orlando backup center Mo Bamba has missed the past three games with a sore left foot. Although Bamba practiced Tuesday, coach Steve Clifford said afterward that it is more "realistic" that the rookie will return Friday against Brooklyn rather than Wednesday.

Detroit and Orlando split their first two meetings this season.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
N. Vucevic
9 C
B. Griffin
23 PF
36.1 Min. Per Game 36.1
25.4 Pts. Per Game 25.4
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
8.2 Reb. Per Game 8.2
52.7 Field Goal % 48.1
52.5 Three Point % 47.7
76.0 Free Throw % 75.6
  Offensive foul on Andre Drummond 4:11
  Offensive foul on Andre Drummond 4:11
+ 2 Evan Fournier made driving layup 4:20
+ 2 Reggie Bullock made layup, assist by Andre Drummond 4:40
  Defensive rebound by Luke Kennard 5:02
  Nikola Vucevic missed dunk, blocked by Andre Drummond 5:05
+ 2 Luke Kennard made hook shot 5:30
  Defensive rebound by D.J. Augustin 6:07
  Stanley Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 6:07
  Offensive rebound by Reggie Jackson 6:10
  Reggie Jackson missed floating jump shot, blocked by Khem Birch 6:11
Team Stats
Points 99 105
Field Goals 41-75 (54.7%) 39-76 (51.3%)
3-Pointers 11-30 (36.7%) 12-26 (46.2%)
Free Throws 6-11 (54.5%) 15-19 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 35 45
Offensive 5 11
Defensive 22 25
Team 8 9
Assists 24 24
Steals 5 4
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 11 9
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
17 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
B. Griffin PF 23
21 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Magic 19-24 3429211599
home team logo Pistons 18-24 26323215105
DET -3.5, O/U 208
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
DET -3.5, O/U 208
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 19-24 103.3 PPG 43.3 RPG 24.2 APG
home team logo Pistons 18-24 106.6 PPG 45.7 RPG 21.9 APG
Key Players
T. Ross SG 13.7 PPG 3.2 RPG 1.5 APG 43.1 FG%
B. Griffin PF 25.4 PPG 8.2 RPG 5.2 APG 47.7 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Ross SG 18 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
B. Griffin PF 21 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
54.7 FG% 51.3
36.7 3PT FG% 46.2
54.5 FT% 78.9
Magic
Starters
T. Ross
N. Vucevic
E. Fournier
D. Augustin
J. Isaac
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Ross 18 1 1 6/11 4/9 2/3 4 25 0 0 1 0 1 -2 20
N. Vucevic 17 8 3 8/14 1/3 0/1 1 28 1 0 2 1 7 -2 30
E. Fournier 17 1 5 7/11 3/5 0/0 2 30 1 0 2 0 1 -10 27
D. Augustin 11 3 4 5/9 1/3 0/0 1 23 0 0 0 1 2 0 22
J. Isaac 10 3 1 4/7 2/5 0/0 3 31 0 0 2 0 3 -1 13
On Court
T. Ross
N. Vucevic
E. Fournier
D. Augustin
J. Isaac
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Ross 18 1 1 6/11 4/9 2/3 4 25 0 0 1 0 1 -2 20
N. Vucevic 17 8 3 8/14 1/3 0/1 1 28 1 0 2 1 7 -2 30
E. Fournier 17 1 5 7/11 3/5 0/0 2 30 1 0 2 0 1 -10 27
D. Augustin 11 3 4 5/9 1/3 0/0 1 23 0 0 0 1 2 0 22
J. Isaac 10 3 1 4/7 2/5 0/0 3 31 0 0 2 0 3 -1 13
On Bench
I. Briscoe
W. Iwundu
K. Birch
T. Mozgov
J. Grant
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
J. Martin
J. Simmons
M. Frazier
M. Bamba
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
I. Briscoe 6 4 5 3/7 0/1 0/1 2 20 1 0 2 0 4 -6 19
W. Iwundu 5 1 1 2/3 0/1 1/2 1 16 1 0 0 0 1 0 9
K. Birch 3 1 3 1/3 0/0 1/2 0 15 0 1 0 1 0 -4 11
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bamba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 99 27 24 41/75 11/30 6/11 16 188 5 1 11 5 22 -25 151
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
L. Kennard
R. Bullock
R. Jackson
A. Drummond
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Griffin 21 3 5 9/12 1/1 2/4 2 31 0 1 2 0 3 +1 33
L. Kennard 14 2 2 6/10 1/3 1/1 1 18 1 0 0 0 2 +5 21
R. Bullock 13 0 6 5/9 3/7 0/0 1 29 0 0 1 0 0 +5 24
R. Jackson 11 2 2 4/8 2/3 1/1 1 21 0 0 1 1 1 0 16
A. Drummond 10 15 1 5/12 0/0 0/0 2 29 0 1 3 8 7 -10 25
On Court
B. Griffin
L. Kennard
R. Bullock
R. Jackson
A. Drummond
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Griffin 21 3 5 9/12 1/1 2/4 2 31 0 1 2 0 3 +1 33
L. Kennard 14 2 2 6/10 1/3 1/1 1 18 1 0 0 0 2 +5 21
R. Bullock 13 0 6 5/9 3/7 0/0 1 29 0 0 1 0 0 +5 24
R. Jackson 11 2 2 4/8 2/3 1/1 1 21 0 0 1 1 1 0 16
A. Drummond 10 15 1 5/12 0/0 0/0 2 29 0 1 3 8 7 -10 25
On Bench
L. Galloway
I. Smith
Z. Pachulia
S. Johnson
K. Lucas
J. Leuer
G. Robinson III
I. Whitehead
K. Thomas
H. Ellenson
J. Calderon
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Galloway 13 3 1 4/9 2/6 3/3 0 20 1 0 0 1 2 -7 19
I. Smith 6 2 3 1/7 1/2 3/4 3 22 0 0 1 0 2 +6 13
Z. Pachulia 6 3 3 2/3 0/1 2/2 2 14 0 0 1 1 2 +16 14
S. Johnson 3 3 0 0/2 0/1 3/4 0 12 2 0 0 0 3 +5 8
K. Lucas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Robinson III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Calderon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 105 36 24 39/76 12/26 15/19 14 196 4 3 9 11 25 +21 173
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores