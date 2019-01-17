No Text
CHI
DEN
No Text
Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
N. Jokic
15 C
|31.2
|Min. Per Game
|31.2
|19.7
|Pts. Per Game
|19.7
|7.5
|Ast. Per Game
|7.5
|10.1
|Reb. Per Game
|10.1
|45.1
|Field Goal %
|50.2
|45.3
|Three Point %
|50.4
|86.4
|Free Throw %
|84.6
|+ 3
|Antonio Blakeney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shaquille Harrison
|0:12
|+ 2
|Juancho Hernangomez made dunk
|0:24
|Offensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez
|0:24
|Tyler Lydon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:27
|Offensive rebound by Malik Beasley
|0:30
|Tyler Lydon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:34
|+ 2
|Chandler Hutchison made layup, assist by Bobby Portis
|0:46
|Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis
|0:48
|Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:52
|+ 2
|Bobby Portis made dunk
|1:11
|Offensive rebound by Bobby Portis
|1:11
|Team Stats
|Points
|105
|135
|Field Goals
|44-93 (47.3%)
|50-96 (52.1%)
|3-Pointers
|10-28 (35.7%)
|20-40 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-11 (63.6%)
|15-20 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|50
|54
|Offensive
|16
|13
|Defensive
|29
|32
|Team
|5
|9
|Assists
|27
|34
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|7
|Fouls
|21
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
L. Markkanen PF 24
27 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
N. Jokic C 15
18 PTS, 8 REB, 11 AST
|Key Players
|
|L. Markkanen PF
|16.5 PPG
|6.9 RPG
|1.0 APG
|43.0 FG%
|
|J. Murray PG
|18.5 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|4.9 APG
|42.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Markkanen PF
|27 PTS
|10 REB
|1 AST
|J. Murray PG
|25 PTS
|2 REB
|5 AST
|
|47.3
|FG%
|52.1
|
|
|35.7
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|L. Markkanen
|27
|10
|1
|10/18
|5/10
|2/3
|3
|25
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|-21
|37
|C. Hutchison
|12
|5
|0
|6/9
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|33
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|-19
|18
|B. Portis
|10
|13
|4
|4/13
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|27
|0
|0
|1
|7
|6
|-25
|30
|Z. LaVine
|8
|5
|6
|4/15
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|28
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|-29
|23
|K. Dunn
|6
|1
|3
|3/8
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|29
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|-26
|12
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|L. Markkanen
|27
|10
|1
|10/18
|5/10
|2/3
|3
|25
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|-21
|37
|C. Hutchison
|12
|5
|0
|6/9
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|33
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|-19
|18
|B. Portis
|10
|13
|4
|4/13
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|27
|0
|0
|1
|7
|6
|-25
|30
|Z. LaVine
|8
|5
|6
|4/15
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|28
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|-29
|23
|K. Dunn
|6
|1
|3
|3/8
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|29
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|-26
|12
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|R. Lopez
|17
|6
|0
|8/10
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|-4
|23
|J. Parker
|15
|3
|2
|5/7
|2/3
|3/4
|1
|18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-10
|22
|A. Blakeney
|6
|0
|0
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-3
|5
|C. Felicio
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Harrison
|2
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|R. Arcidiacono
|0
|2
|4
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-4
|10
|W. Selden Jr.
|0
|0
|4
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-9
|8
|D. Valentine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Sampson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Alkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Carter Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|105
|45
|27
|44/93
|10/28
|7/11
|21
|235
|3
|3
|12
|16
|29
|-150
|198
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Murray
|25
|2
|5
|8/16
|7/11
|2/2
|2
|29
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|+27
|36
|N. Jokic
|18
|8
|11
|6/18
|0/3
|6/6
|3
|25
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|+26
|48
|P. Millsap
|14
|8
|2
|5/6
|2/2
|2/4
|4
|25
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|+27
|26
|M. Beasley
|13
|9
|1
|5/7
|2/3
|1/1
|1
|33
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|+26
|23
|T. Craig
|13
|5
|0
|4/7
|4/6
|1/1
|2
|23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|+23
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Murray
|25
|2
|5
|8/16
|7/11
|2/2
|2
|29
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|+27
|36
|N. Jokic
|18
|8
|11
|6/18
|0/3
|6/6
|3
|25
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|+26
|48
|P. Millsap
|14
|8
|2
|5/6
|2/2
|2/4
|4
|25
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|+27
|26
|M. Beasley
|13
|9
|1
|5/7
|2/3
|1/1
|1
|33
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|+26
|23
|T. Craig
|13
|5
|0
|4/7
|4/6
|1/1
|2
|23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|+23
|18
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|G. Harris
|14
|1
|2
|6/11
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|+7
|18
|T. Lyles
|12
|4
|2
|5/10
|2/3
|0/2
|0
|21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|+3
|21
|J. Hernangomez
|9
|5
|1
|4/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|18
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|+5
|18
|M. Plumlee
|8
|2
|4
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+10
|19
|M. Morris
|6
|1
|5
|3/7
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|+8
|17
|B. Goodwin
|3
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-6
|5
|T. Lydon
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-6
|0
|I. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Barton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Welsh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Vanderbilt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Porter Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|135
|45
|34
|50/96
|20/40
|15/20
|16
|235
|6
|2
|7
|13
|32
|+150
|249