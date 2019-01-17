CHI
Chicago
Bulls
10-35
away team logo
105
TF 4
FINAL
End
4th
Thu Jan. 17
9:00pm
BONUS
135
TF 2
home team logo
DEN
Denver
Nuggets
30-14
ML: +946
DEN -14, O/U 214
ML: -1584
CHI
DEN

Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
N. Jokic
15 C
31.2 Min. Per Game 31.2
19.7 Pts. Per Game 19.7
7.5 Ast. Per Game 7.5
10.1 Reb. Per Game 10.1
45.1 Field Goal % 50.2
45.3 Three Point % 50.4
86.4 Free Throw % 84.6
+ 3 Antonio Blakeney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shaquille Harrison 0:12
+ 2 Juancho Hernangomez made dunk 0:24
  Offensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez 0:24
  Tyler Lydon missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:27
  Offensive rebound by Malik Beasley 0:30
  Tyler Lydon missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:34
+ 2 Chandler Hutchison made layup, assist by Bobby Portis 0:46
  Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis 0:48
  Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:52
+ 2 Bobby Portis made dunk 1:11
  Offensive rebound by Bobby Portis 1:11
Team Stats
Points 105 135
Field Goals 44-93 (47.3%) 50-96 (52.1%)
3-Pointers 10-28 (35.7%) 20-40 (50.0%)
Free Throws 7-11 (63.6%) 15-20 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 50 54
Offensive 16 13
Defensive 29 32
Team 5 9
Assists 27 34
Steals 3 6
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 12 7
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
L. Markkanen PF 24
27 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
N. Jokic C 15
18 PTS, 8 REB, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 10-35 30172632105
home team logo Nuggets 30-14 28334232135
DEN -14, O/U 214
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
DEN -14, O/U 214
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 10-35 100.9 PPG 41.4 RPG 21.5 APG
home team logo Nuggets 30-14 110.4 PPG 46.8 RPG 27.2 APG
Key Players
L. Markkanen PF 16.5 PPG 6.9 RPG 1.0 APG 43.0 FG%
J. Murray PG 18.5 PPG 4.6 RPG 4.9 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Markkanen PF 27 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
J. Murray PG 25 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
47.3 FG% 52.1
35.7 3PT FG% 50.0
63.6 FT% 75.0
Bulls
Starters
L. Markkanen
C. Hutchison
B. Portis
Z. LaVine
K. Dunn
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Markkanen 27 10 1 10/18 5/10 2/3 3 25 0 0 2 1 9 -21 37
C. Hutchison 12 5 0 6/9 0/1 0/0 2 33 1 0 0 1 4 -19 18
B. Portis 10 13 4 4/13 1/2 1/2 2 27 0 0 1 7 6 -25 30
Z. LaVine 8 5 6 4/15 0/3 0/0 4 28 0 0 2 2 3 -29 23
K. Dunn 6 1 3 3/8 0/0 0/0 2 29 0 0 1 1 0 -26 12
Starters
L. Markkanen
C. Hutchison
B. Portis
Z. LaVine
K. Dunn
Bench
R. Lopez
J. Parker
A. Blakeney
C. Felicio
S. Harrison
R. Arcidiacono
W. Selden Jr.
D. Valentine
B. Sampson
R. Alkins
W. Carter Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Lopez 17 6 0 8/10 0/1 1/2 1 19 0 1 1 3 3 -4 23
J. Parker 15 3 2 5/7 2/3 3/4 1 18 0 1 1 1 2 -10 22
A. Blakeney 6 0 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 9 0 1 2 0 0 -3 5
C. Felicio 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
S. Harrison 2 0 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 5 1 0 1 0 0 0 8
R. Arcidiacono 0 2 4 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 0 2 -4 10
W. Selden Jr. 0 0 4 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 25 1 0 1 0 0 -9 8
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Carter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 105 45 27 44/93 10/28 7/11 21 235 3 3 12 16 29 -150 198
Nuggets
Starters
J. Murray
N. Jokic
P. Millsap
M. Beasley
T. Craig
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Murray 25 2 5 8/16 7/11 2/2 2 29 0 0 1 1 1 +27 36
N. Jokic 18 8 11 6/18 0/3 6/6 3 25 1 1 2 4 4 +26 48
P. Millsap 14 8 2 5/6 2/2 2/4 4 25 1 0 1 2 6 +27 26
M. Beasley 13 9 1 5/7 2/3 1/1 1 33 0 0 1 2 7 +26 23
T. Craig 13 5 0 4/7 4/6 1/1 2 23 0 1 1 0 5 +23 18
Starters
J. Murray
N. Jokic
P. Millsap
M. Beasley
T. Craig
Bench
G. Harris
T. Lyles
J. Hernangomez
M. Plumlee
M. Morris
B. Goodwin
T. Lydon
I. Thomas
W. Barton
T. Welsh
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Harris 14 1 2 6/11 2/3 0/0 0 18 0 0 1 1 0 +7 18
T. Lyles 12 4 2 5/10 2/3 0/2 0 21 1 0 0 1 3 +3 21
J. Hernangomez 9 5 1 4/5 1/2 0/0 1 18 2 0 0 2 3 +5 18
M. Plumlee 8 2 4 4/4 0/0 0/0 2 19 1 0 0 0 2 +10 19
M. Morris 6 1 5 3/7 0/3 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 0 1 +8 17
B. Goodwin 3 0 1 0/1 0/1 3/4 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -6 5
T. Lydon 0 0 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -6 0
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Barton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 135 45 34 50/96 20/40 15/20 16 235 6 2 7 13 32 +150 249
NBA Scores