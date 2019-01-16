SAC
Kings visit Hornets in battle of playoff hopefuls

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 16, 2019

The Sacramento Kings begin a season-long six-game road trip Thursday night at the Charlotte Hornets, who know a thing or two about long road trips themselves.

The Hornets are back home in Spectrum Center after their own six-game trip that ended on Monday and culminated with a 2-4 record. But coach James Borrego says records can be deceiving.

Charlotte (20-23) won at Western Conference cellar-dweller Phoenix and finished the trip with a win at San Antonio. The only lopsided loss on the trip was in Portland, 127-96.

"I would say out of the six games, five of the games we were competitive," Borrego told the media. "I thought we played well.

"I thought we finished off the trip the right way, playing better, more focused, especially on the defensive end. I think that is where we need to focus our energy -- getting better defensively every single night and having consistency.

"If you can win in San Antonio, in that environment against that team, you can do it everywhere. If you come and defend, you can win every single night."

Sacramento (23-21) comes in on a roll, sweeping a three-game homestand that included a 104-97 victory over the Hornets on Saturday. More impressive was Monday's 115-107 victory over Portland that showed off the Kings' depth and young talent.

The bench outscored the starters 58-57, getting 18 points from Bogdan Bogdanovic, 13 points (and 11 rebounds) from 2018 first-rounder Marvin Bagley III and 12 points from 2017 first-rounder Harry Giles III.

Justin Jackson added nine points. He's another 2017 first-round pick -- as is starting point guard De'Aaron Fox, the Kings' second-leader scorer and leader in assists and steals.

Bagley is averaging 11.3 points in the past three games after missing 12 of 13 because of a bone bruise in his left knee.

"We're playing great," Bagley said on NBA.com about the second unit. "We're trying to pick up the first group, whether it's good or bad. We're trying to come in with energy and finish when we can."

That energy is what Sacramento is likely to need on a long road trip that continues Saturday at Detroit and includes a back-to-back Monday and Tuesday against Brooklyn and Toronto. Then, it's back south to Memphis then west to wrap up against the Los Angeles Clippers a week from Sunday.

Sacramento, like Charlotte, is battling for a playoff spot, which is easier to do in the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte guard Tony Parker, an offseason free agent acquisition, is trying to reach the playoffs for the 18th consecutive season. He made it in all 17 of his seasons with the Spurs, winning four titles.

This week's win at San Antonio was emotional for Parker ... and perhaps points the way for Charlotte.

"Before the game they were all, 'We're going to do this for you, Tony! You deserve it!" Parker told the Charlotte Observer of his teammates. "They played so hard that I said, 'Why don't we play like that every road game?'"

Kemba Walker leads Charlotte with an average of 25.2 points per game. He scored 31 in Saturday's loss to the Kings. For Sacramento, Bogdanovic led a trio of 20-point scorers with 22 off the bench.

Guard Buddy Hield leads the up-tempo Kings with 20.1 points per game, hitting 44.4 percent of his 3-pointers (143 of 322).

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Fox
5 PG
K. Walker
15 PG
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
25.2 Pts. Per Game 25.2
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
46.8 Field Goal % 43.6
46.9 Three Point % 43.5
72.7 Free Throw % 81.6
  Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot 8:17
  Iman Shumpert missed 3-pt. jump shot 8:24
  Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica 8:33
  Nicolas Batum missed 3-pt. jump shot 8:36
  Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker 8:41
  Willie Cauley-Stein missed dunk, blocked by Bismack Biyombo 8:44
  Offensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein 8:44
  De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot 8:46
  Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield 8:51
+ 3 Iman Shumpert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 9:11
  Offensive rebound by Nicolas Batum 9:32
Team Stats
Points 59 71
Field Goals 24-53 (45.3%) 26-52 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 3-6 (50.0%) 12-13 (92.3%)
Total Rebounds 27 32
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 15 20
Team 5 5
Assists 20 13
Steals 4 5
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 7 7
Fouls 11 8
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 23-21 114.7 PPG 44.8 RPG 25.7 APG
home team logo Hornets 20-23 112.0 PPG 44.6 RPG 23.8 APG
Key Players
B. Hield SG 20.1 PPG 4.9 RPG 2.2 APG 47.8 FG%
K. Walker PG 25.2 PPG 4.2 RPG 5.7 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Hield SG 12 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
K. Walker PG 16 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
45.3 FG% 50.0
38.1 3PT FG% 33.3
50.0 FT% 92.3
Kings
Starters
B. Hield
B. Bogdanovic
M. Bagley III
J. Jackson
H. Giles
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Hield 12 1 1 4/11 4/7 0/0 2 19 1 0 0 0 1 -12 16
B. Bogdanovic 11 0 2 5/5 1/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 0 0 -4 14
M. Bagley III 10 4 1 4/7 1/1 1/2 2 12 0 0 1 2 2 -10 15
J. Jackson 3 0 1 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 8 0 0 0 0 0 -2 5
H. Giles 0 3 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 2 0 3 -1 5
On Court
B. Hield
B. Bogdanovic
M. Bagley III
J. Jackson
H. Giles
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Hield 12 1 1 4/11 4/7 0/0 2 19 1 0 0 0 1 -12 16
B. Bogdanovic 11 0 2 5/5 1/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 0 0 -4 14
M. Bagley III 10 4 1 4/7 1/1 1/2 2 12 0 0 1 2 2 -10 15
J. Jackson 3 0 1 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 8 0 0 0 0 0 -2 5
H. Giles 0 3 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 2 0 3 -1 5
On Bench
Y. Ferrell
K. Koufos
B. McLemore
F. Mason III
S. Labissiere
T. Williams
W. Gabriel
Z. Randolph
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Y. Ferrell 3 1 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1 0 6
K. Koufos - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. McLemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 22 20 24/53 8/21 3/6 11 67 4 2 7 7 15 -29 61
Hornets
Starters
J. Lamb
T. Parker
W. Hernangomez
M. Williams
M. Monk
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Lamb 12 4 1 4/9 2/5 2/2 0 18 0 0 2 1 3 +10 16
T. Parker 8 1 5 3/6 0/0 2/2 2 8 1 0 0 1 0 +2 20
W. Hernangomez 7 7 0 3/6 1/1 0/0 1 13 1 1 1 2 5 +19 15
M. Williams 6 2 1 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 19 1 1 0 0 2 +2 12
M. Monk 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 1 +6 2
On Court
J. Lamb
T. Parker
W. Hernangomez
M. Williams
M. Monk
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Lamb 12 4 1 4/9 2/5 2/2 0 18 0 0 2 1 3 +10 16
T. Parker 8 1 5 3/6 0/0 2/2 2 8 1 0 0 1 0 +2 20
W. Hernangomez 7 7 0 3/6 1/1 0/0 1 13 1 1 1 2 5 +19 15
M. Williams 6 2 1 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 19 1 1 0 0 2 +2 12
M. Monk 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 1 +6 2
On Bench
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
M. Bridges
D. Graham
F. Kaminsky
C. Zeller
J. Chealey
J. Macura
D. Bacon
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 13 1 1 4/5 0/1 5/5 2 13 2 0 0 0 1 +16 18
M. Bridges 5 2 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 0 8 0 0 0 0 2 +1 7
D. Graham 0 0 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0
F. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 27 13 26/52 7/21 12/13 8 90 5 4 7 7 20 +55 90
