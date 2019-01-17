BKN
Brooklyn
Nets
23-23
away team logo
54
TF 4
FINAL
HALFTIME
Fri Jan. 18
7:00pm
BONUS
67
TF 2
home team logo
ORL
Orlando
Magic
19-25
ML: +111
ORL -1.5, O/U 217
ML: -131
BKN
ORL

Nets on fast pass to .500, visit Magic kingdom

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 17, 2019

Nets on fast pass to .500, visit Magic kingdom

The Brooklyn Nets haven't been over .500 all season and were 10 games under at one point.

They will try to get better than even when they play at the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

The Nets were 8-18 on Dec. 5 after they coughed up an 18-point lead after three quarters, losing 114-112 to visiting Oklahoma City as the Thunder's Paul George went off for 25 fourth-quarter points.

Brooklyn turned things around from there, running off seven consecutive victories to get back in the playoff chase and then crawling toward .500, which they finally reached Wednesday night with an improbable 145-142 overtime victory at Houston.

The Nets (23-23) have won six of their past eight games. They haven't been at .500 this late in the season since 2013-14.

"We've got to do it as a group and that's what the guys did. Contributions from everybody," coach Kenny Atkinson said of the win over Houston. "I don't want to have a parade or anything, but that's real big-time progress ... these guys want more."

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie was the main hero Wednesday night -- draining a trio of 3-pointers in the final 26.2 seconds of regulation and giving Brooklyn the lead with a basket with 28 seconds remaining in overtime. The Nets had been down 11 with 2:29 to go in regulation.

Orlando (19-25) was coming off home wins over Boston and Houston, hinting at turning the corner after a four-game skid. But the Magic failed to keep momentum going, losing 120-115 in overtime to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

Orlando sizzled at the start, shooting 67.5 percent from the field in the first half, and then had to overcome an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to get to overtime. Center Nikola Vucevic missed key late shots in regulation and overtime.

"Listen, he's not going to make every shot," coach Steve Clifford said. "He's made so many, so many big shots and he's not going to make every one all year."

Vucevic leads the Magic in scoring (20.2 points per game) and rebounding (11.9).

On Wednesday, Orlando couldn't stop the NBA's leading rebounder, Andre Drummond, who had 11 offensive and 11 defensive rebounds. Now, the Magic will try to slow Brooklyn's 20-year-old center Jarrett Allen, who had a career-high 24 rebounds against the Rockets.

He became the fifth player in NBA history to have a 20-point, 24-rebound game before turning 21. He joined John Drew, Shaquille O'Neal, Dwight Howard and ... Drummond.

While the Nets are getting a variety of contributions, point guard D'Angelo Russell is driving the bus, averaging 21.1 points in January, increasing his season mark to 18.5 per game. He has six 30-point games this season.

"There's no fear," Atkinson said on NBA.com. "He believes in himself. He's got tremendous, tremendous confidence. He's playing really well right now."

For the Nets, forward Jared Dudley has missed three games with a strained left hamstring, although guard Shabazz Napier (hamstring) returned Wednesday night after sitting out one game and forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (adductor strain) was back after missing seven games.

Orlando has been without rookie backup center Mo Bamba for four games because of a sore left foot. Bamba practiced Tuesday, when Clifford targeted Friday's game as a potential return date.

This is the first of three meetings this season between the teams, all of which will happen in the span of 16 days. They meet next Wednesday in Brooklyn and on Feb. 2 in Orlando.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Russell
1 PG
N. Vucevic
9 C
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
20.2 Pts. Per Game 20.2
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
11.9 Reb. Per Game 11.9
43.4 Field Goal % 52.3
43.3 Three Point % 52.5
81.0 Free Throw % 76.0
  BKN team rebound 0:00
  Treveon Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 2 Nikola Vucevic made driving layup, assist by Aaron Gordon 0:02
  Out of bounds turnover on DeMarre Carroll 0:05
+ 3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 0:31
+ 1 Evan Fournier made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:38
+ 1 Evan Fournier made 1st of 2 free throws 0:38
  Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen 0:38
+ 3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 0:48
  Defensive rebound by Treveon Graham 0:52
  Jonathan Isaac missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:54
Team Stats
Points 54 67
Field Goals 21-49 (42.9%) 27-51 (52.9%)
3-Pointers 9-21 (42.9%) 7-14 (50.0%)
Free Throws 3-3 (100.0%) 6-6 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 19 33
Offensive 3 8
Defensive 15 22
Team 1 3
Assists 12 15
Steals 2 1
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 4 6
Fouls 9 5
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Russell PG 1
24 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
A. Gordon PF 00
14 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Nets 23-23 2529--54
home team logo Magic 19-25 3235--67
ORL -1.5, O/U 217
Amway Center Orlando, FL
ORL -1.5, O/U 217
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Nets 23-23 111.4 PPG 45.8 RPG 23.5 APG
home team logo Magic 19-25 103.6 PPG 43.1 RPG 24.3 APG
Key Players
D. Russell PG 18.5 PPG 3.8 RPG 6.4 APG 43.0 FG%
A. Gordon PF 15.6 PPG 7.6 RPG 3.3 APG 44.6 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Russell PG 24 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
A. Gordon PF 14 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
42.9 FG% 52.9
42.9 3PT FG% 50.0
100.0 FT% 100.0
Nets
Starters
J. Harris
D. Carroll
T. Graham
S. Dinwiddie
J. Allen
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harris 5 0 2 2/6 1/2 0/0 1 15 0 0 2 0 0 -2 7
D. Carroll 4 1 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 14 1 0 1 0 1 -8 5
T. Graham 3 3 1 1/5 0/3 1/1 0 14 0 0 0 1 2 +1 8
S. Dinwiddie 2 0 3 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 0 0 -11 7
J. Allen 2 5 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 3 0 0 5 -4 14
On Court
J. Harris
D. Carroll
T. Graham
S. Dinwiddie
J. Allen
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harris 5 0 2 2/6 1/2 0/0 1 15 0 0 2 0 0 -2 7
D. Carroll 4 1 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 14 1 0 1 0 1 -8 5
T. Graham 3 3 1 1/5 0/3 1/1 0 14 0 0 0 1 2 +1 8
S. Dinwiddie 2 0 3 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 0 0 -11 7
J. Allen 2 5 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 3 0 0 5 -4 14
On Bench
E. Davis
S. Napier
R. Hollis-Jefferson
J. Dudley
K. Faried
C. LeVert
A. Crabbe
T. Pinson
A. Williams
D. Musa
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Davis 6 4 0 2/2 0/0 2/2 2 12 0 0 0 1 3 -9 10
S. Napier 6 1 0 2/7 2/5 0/0 1 8 0 1 0 0 1 -11 8
R. Hollis-Jefferson 2 1 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1 -11 3
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LeVert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Crabbe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 18 12 21/49 9/21 3/3 9 94 2 4 4 3 15 -55 62
Magic
Starters
A. Gordon
J. Isaac
E. Fournier
N. Vucevic
I. Briscoe
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Gordon 14 3 4 5/8 2/2 2/2 0 18 0 0 0 1 2 +15 25
J. Isaac 8 4 1 4/8 0/2 0/0 1 15 0 1 1 2 2 -1 14
E. Fournier 7 4 1 2/6 0/1 3/3 1 16 1 0 0 0 4 +14 14
N. Vucevic 6 12 3 3/9 0/0 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 5 7 -1 24
I. Briscoe 2 2 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 2 +9 10
On Court
A. Gordon
J. Isaac
E. Fournier
N. Vucevic
I. Briscoe
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Gordon 14 3 4 5/8 2/2 2/2 0 18 0 0 0 1 2 +15 25
J. Isaac 8 4 1 4/8 0/2 0/0 1 15 0 1 1 2 2 -1 14
E. Fournier 7 4 1 2/6 0/1 3/3 1 16 1 0 0 0 4 +14 14
N. Vucevic 6 12 3 3/9 0/0 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 5 7 -1 24
I. Briscoe 2 2 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 2 +9 10
On Bench
T. Ross
M. Bamba
W. Iwundu
T. Mozgov
J. Grant
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
J. Martin
K. Birch
J. Simmons
M. Frazier
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Ross 7 2 1 3/5 1/3 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 2 +9 11
M. Bamba 7 1 0 3/4 1/1 0/0 0 7 0 1 0 0 1 +14 9
W. Iwundu 6 1 1 2/3 1/1 1/1 1 8 0 0 1 0 1 +2 8
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Birch - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 30 15 27/51 7/14 6/6 5 102 1 2 6 8 22 +61 115
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores