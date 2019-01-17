MEM
Memphis
Grizzlies
19-25
away team logo
48
TF 4
FINAL
2nd
2:35
Fri Jan. 18
7:00pm
BONUS
51
TF 5
home team logo
BOS
Boston
Celtics
26-18
ML: +448
BOS -10.5, O/U 207
ML: -611
MEM
BOS

Grizzlies stand in way of Celtics' momentum

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 17, 2019

One team that believes it just sent a loud and clear message to the rest of the league goes head-to-head with a team desperately seeking such a statement win when the Boston Celtics host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

The Celtics (26-18) are coming off one of their biggest wins of the season, a 117-108 home triumph over the Atlantic Division-leading Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

The win came on the heels of a three-game losing streak that had threatened to drop the Celtics's status in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Despite still trailing the Raptors by six games in the Atlantic, Celtics star Kyrie Irving felt compelled to make a proclamation to reporters shortly after the final buzzer.

"It felt good to get this win against a great team like the Raptors and kind of make a statement for ourselves that we're obviously capable of playing against the best and beating the best," he said.

Memphis also has been going head-to-head with some of the NBA's best in the past week, but without the same success.

The Grizzlies, the last-place team in the Southwest Division, ended a two-game trip with a 112-94 blowout loss at Houston on Monday, then returned home and couldn't keep up with the Milwaukee Bucks in a 111-101 defeat two days later.

Memphis (19-25) has lost three straight, nine of 10 and 14 of 17. The Grizzlies have attempted to take steps toward igniting a turnaround with the recent acquisition of Justin Holiday from the Chicago Bulls.

In his sixth game with the Grizzlies, Holiday was thrust into the starting lineup against the Bucks and didn't do much to impact the club's skid. He missed 3 of 4 shots on a five-point night that was highlighted by four steals.

Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff defended the promotion after the game, telling reporters, "We need him to play well. We need him to be comfortable so that he can contribute at the level that we think he can. We'll never do anything to the detriment of the team, but when you make a trade for a guy, there's a commitment to give him some sort of opportunity."

Holiday has yet to recapture the offensive magic he displayed with the Bulls this season, when he scored in double figures 22 times and was averaging 11.6 points per game, the second-most of his career, at the time of the trade.

He has yet to score more than six points in any game for the Grizzlies while shooting just 17.2 percent overall and 1 of 13 on 3-pointers.

Holiday didn't have much luck with the defensive-minded Celtics in two games for the Bulls earlier this season, shooting a combined 4-for-20 while totaling just 11 points.

Irving had 26 points when the Celtics won 112-103 at Memphis last month. The Celtics shot 50 percent in the game, one of just 12 times this season that's happened.

One of those occasions was Wednesday's win over Toronto, a game in which Irving showed the way with 27 points and 18 assists.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
M. Conley
11 PG
K. Irving
11 PG
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
22.8 Pts. Per Game 22.8
6.7 Ast. Per Game 6.7
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
41.7 Field Goal % 49.1
41.7 Three Point % 49.1
85.0 Free Throw % 85.7
  Shooting foul on Marc Gasol 2:35
  Defensive rebound by Kyrie Irving 2:43
  Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:45
  Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green 2:57
  Kyrie Irving missed fade-away jump shot 2:59
+ 1 Mike Conley made 2nd of 2 free throws 3:13
+ 1 Mike Conley made 1st of 2 free throws 3:13
  Personal foul on Marcus Morris 3:13
+ 2 Al Horford made layup, assist by Kyrie Irving 3:26
+ 3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 3:50
+ 2 Al Horford made turnaround jump shot, assist by Kyrie Irving 4:14
Team Stats
Points 48 51
Field Goals 16-39 (41.0%) 18-38 (47.4%)
3-Pointers 5-11 (45.5%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 11-12 (91.7%) 8-8 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 20 24
Offensive 5 4
Defensive 14 18
Team 1 2
Assists 13 14
Steals 5 3
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 7 9
Fouls 10 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
M. Conley PG 11
10 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
M. Smart PG 36
12 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 19-25 2424--48
home team logo Celtics 26-18 3516--51
TD Garden Boston, MA
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 19-25 100.9 PPG 40 RPG 23.3 APG
home team logo Celtics 26-18 111.8 PPG 45.1 RPG 26.0 APG
Key Players
J. Jackson Jr. PF 13.2 PPG 4.7 RPG 1.2 APG 52.0 FG%
M. Smart PG 7.7 PPG 2.8 RPG 4.0 APG 40.3 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Jackson Jr. PF 11 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
M. Smart PG 12 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
41.0 FG% 47.4
45.5 3PT FG% 36.8
91.7 FT% 100.0
Grizzlies
Starters
J. Jackson Jr.
J. Green
O. Casspi
S. Mack
J. Carter
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Jackson Jr. 11 3 0 3/4 0/0 5/6 3 9 0 1 3 2 1 -11 12
J. Green 8 1 0 2/4 2/2 2/2 0 13 1 1 1 0 1 0 10
O. Casspi 7 1 0 3/4 1/1 0/0 0 12 0 1 0 0 1 -5 9
S. Mack 5 1 4 2/5 0/0 1/1 1 10 0 0 1 0 1 -4 13
J. Carter 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -10 0
On Bench
J. Noah
C. Parsons
K. Anderson
Y. Watanabe
D. Brooks
I. Rabb
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Noah 0 3 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 3 0 1 1 2 -2 9
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 48 19 13 16/39 5/11 11/12 10 52 5 4 7 5 14 -32 53
Celtics
Starters
J. Brown
T. Rozier
K. Irving
A. Baynes
G. Hayward
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Brown 9 1 0 3/5 1/3 2/2 1 11 0 0 1 0 1 +9 9
T. Rozier 7 1 3 2/4 2/3 1/1 2 10 0 0 1 0 1 +13 13
K. Irving 5 3 5 2/5 0/1 1/1 1 14 0 0 1 1 2 -4 17
A. Baynes 4 6 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 1 7 0 1 1 3 3 +14 10
G. Hayward 2 0 3 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 11 1 0 2 0 0 +4 7
On Bench
B. Wanamaker
J. Bird
S. Ojeleye
P. Dozier
G. Yabusele
R. Williams
D. Theis
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Wanamaker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ojeleye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yabusele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Theis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 22 14 18/38 7/19 8/8 11 53 3 4 9 4 18 +36 56
