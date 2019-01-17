NO
Trail Blazers aim to make things difficult for Davis, Pelicans

  Jan 17, 2019

The Trail Blazers understand what they'll be up against Friday night when Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans visit Portland for a Western Conference encounter.

The 6-11 Davis ranks third in the NBA in scoring (29.4) and rebounds (13.4) and second in blocked shots (2.6). The perennial All-Star is on a short list among contenders for the annual Most Valuable Player Award.

"He can score in so many ways," Portland center Zach Collins said. "He'll back you down, ball handle, score on dribble pull-ups, floaters, fadeaways. He's a really good, versatile offensive player, and he's really good at the defensive end, too -- a great rim protector. When you drive in the paint, you know he's coming. He does it on both ends."

"Everything revolves around A.D." Portland guard CJ McCollum said. "We have to make it as difficult as possible. He changes the game at both ends."

New Orleans has been playing better of late, having won four of its last six games. The Pelicans put a scare into Golden State, leading much of the way before falling 147-140 in Oakland on Wednesday, with Davis going for 30 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists.

Nikola Mirotic came off the bench for 21 of his 29 points in the first half, Jrue Holiday scored 25 points and Julius Randle added 23 for the Pelicans against Golden State.

"We played well, but when you play the (defending NBA) champs, there is going to be an eb and flow to the game," New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry told the media afterward. "(The Warriors) made some really tough shots down the stretch. ... That's why they're a championship team."

Portland comes in off an easy 129-112 home victory over Cleveland. Guard Damian Lillard led the way with 33 points in 32 minutes and center Jusuf Nurkic picked up his first career triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

The 7-foot Bosnian, who also had five blocked shots in his 28 minutes, said he didn't want to get a triple-double artificially.

"I don't mess with the stats," he said. "Sometimes the stats are not showing what people can do."

Did the triple-double mean anything to him?

"People say you always remember the first," he said. "But if we'd lost, I'd be mad as hell. I'm just trying to help my team to win."

Lillard said the triple-double displays the versatility Nurkic has in his game.

"When he first got here, everybody saw how he can pass out of the post, how he could score in the post and how he could rebound," he said. "But this shows his growth in our offense, how much we are able to count on him to make plays and handle the ball up top.

"We've developed a trust in giving him the opportunity to have the ball in his hands, and we know that something good is going to come from it."

The Trail Blazers haven't forgotten getting swept by the Pelicans in the first round of last year's playoffs.

"We know they have some really good players," Collins said. "They always play hard. It's not a team we take lightly. We'll be ready."

Key Players
A. Davis
23 PF
D. Lillard
0 PG
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
26.2 Pts. Per Game 26.2
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
50.8 Field Goal % 44.4
50.8 Three Point % 44.3
81.2 Free Throw % 90.1
Team Stats
Points 99 110
Field Goals 36-71 (50.7%) 42-90 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 10-30 (33.3%)
Free Throws 21-26 (80.8%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 43 50
Offensive 5 15
Defensive 31 30
Team 7 5
Assists 21 25
Steals 4 5
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 9 6
Fouls 20 20
Technicals 1 1
A. Davis PF 23
25 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
J. Nurkic C 27
15 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 21-24 2929281399
home team logo Trail Blazers 27-19 3242306110
Pelicans
Starters
A. Davis
J. Holiday
E. Moore
J. Randle
T. Frazier
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Davis 25 6 2 8/15 0/0 9/12 4 29 0 1 1 1 5 -17 35
J. Holiday 20 2 5 9/13 0/3 2/2 1 30 1 0 1 0 2 -14 32
E. Moore 14 2 0 5/7 3/4 1/1 2 22 0 0 0 1 1 -1 16
J. Randle 11 8 4 5/12 0/1 1/1 4 29 1 0 3 1 7 -11 25
T. Frazier 5 2 3 2/2 0/0 1/2 2 15 0 0 0 1 1 +1 13
On Court
A. Davis
J. Holiday
E. Moore
J. Randle
T. Frazier
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Davis 25 6 2 8/15 0/0 9/12 4 29 0 1 1 1 5 -17 35
J. Holiday 20 2 5 9/13 0/3 2/2 1 30 1 0 1 0 2 -14 32
E. Moore 14 2 0 5/7 3/4 1/1 2 22 0 0 0 1 1 -1 16
J. Randle 11 8 4 5/12 0/1 1/1 4 29 1 0 3 1 7 -11 25
T. Frazier 5 2 3 2/2 0/0 1/2 2 15 0 0 0 1 1 +1 13
On Bench
N. Mirotic
D. Miller
F. Jackson
J. Okafor
W. Johnson
S. Hill
I. Clark
K. Williams
C. Diallo
T. Bluiett
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Mirotic 13 3 2 3/10 3/7 4/4 4 19 0 2 1 0 3 -3 21
D. Miller 5 2 0 1/4 0/2 3/4 1 22 0 1 0 0 2 -3 8
F. Jackson 2 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 10 1 0 0 0 0 -10 5
J. Okafor 0 8 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 1 7 +8 10
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 99 36 21 36/71 6/20 21/26 20 181 4 4 9 5 31 -50 165
Trail Blazers
Starters
C. McCollum
A. Aminu
E. Turner
M. Leonard
S. Curry
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. McCollum 20 5 2 8/12 1/3 3/3 0 25 2 0 0 1 4 +8 31
A. Aminu 11 7 0 3/11 3/6 2/2 4 25 2 0 0 1 6 +13 20
E. Turner 5 8 4 2/7 0/0 1/2 0 19 0 0 0 1 7 +6 21
M. Leonard 5 2 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 1 1 -3 9
S. Curry 2 2 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 12 1 0 1 0 2 +1 6
On Court
C. McCollum
A. Aminu
E. Turner
M. Leonard
S. Curry
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. McCollum 20 5 2 8/12 1/3 3/3 0 25 2 0 0 1 4 +8 31
A. Aminu 11 7 0 3/11 3/6 2/2 4 25 2 0 0 1 6 +13 20
E. Turner 5 8 4 2/7 0/0 1/2 0 19 0 0 0 1 7 +6 21
M. Leonard 5 2 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 1 1 -3 9
S. Curry 2 2 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 12 1 0 1 0 2 +1 6
On Bench
J. Layman
Z. Collins
N. Stauskas
C. Swanigan
W. Baldwin IV
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Layman 20 1 0 8/14 4/9 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 1 0 +8 21
Z. Collins 4 2 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 5 12 0 0 0 0 2 +7 12
N. Stauskas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baldwin IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Simons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 110 45 25 42/90 10/30 16/21 20 123 5 3 6 15 30 +40 120
NBA Scores