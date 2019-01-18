SAC
Sacramento
Kings
23-22
away team logo
69
TF 5
FINAL
3rd
2:43
Sat Jan. 19
7:00pm
BONUS
79
TF 6
home team logo
DET
Detroit
Pistons
20-24
ML: -119
DET +1.5, O/U 222.5
ML: -101
SAC
DET

Pistons have health concerns before Kings game

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 18, 2019

The Detroit Pistons could be without two key players when they host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

Center Andre Drummond, the league's leading rebounder, and reserve point guard Ish Smith departed in the first half of a 98-93 victory over Miami on Friday. Drummond suffered a nasal contusion when he was elbowed by the Heat's James Johnson.

Smith played briefly before heading to the locker room with groin tightness. It was just his third game since missing more than a month with an adductor tear.

Coach Dwane Casey is "hopeful" Drummond will play while listing Smith as "day-to-day."

The Pistons (20-24) led by as much as 16 in the first half, fell behind after getting outscored 30-12 in the third quarter, then rallied back in the final quarter.

"It's one of our habits we've got to break," Casey said. "As soon as they make a run, we drop our heads, drop our shoulders, our energy level goes down. Winning teams, championship teams, don't do that. You can't."

Power forward Blake Griffin had another monster game, racking up 32 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. The Pistons also received a big contribution from second-year guard Luke Kennard, who scored 22 points off the bench.

"Luke is showing he's going to be a dynamic wing player," Casey said. "He hit some big shots."

If Drummond can't play, the Pistons will rely on Zaza Pachulia and perhaps Jon Leuer to fill the void. Leuer was inactive on Friday. Smith's absence would thrust 37-year-old Jose Calderon into the backup role behind Reggie Jackson.

The Kings (23-22) began a six-game road swing with a 114-95 loss at Charlotte on Thursday. Sacramento trailed throughout the second half after giving up 43 points in the second quarter.

"We've got to have a short memory and move on," center Marvin Bagley told the Sacramento Bee. "We've got another one in a couple days and we've just got to bounce back."

Shooting guard Buddy Hield made six 3-pointers en route to 24 points and is averaging 4.3 long-range makes this month. He was unimpressed by his individual contribution.

"It means nothing," Hield told the Bee. "We still lost. Winning basketball games is more important. We have to get the next one."

The Kings had an early 13-point lead, and coach Dave Joerger believes his team got complacent. Sacramento defeated Charlotte at home five nights earlier.

"I think we got lulled to sleep a little bit by making some shots early and the rest of the game they just lined it up and went straight at us," he said. "Hats off to them. They were not going to be denied the second time playing each other in a short amount of time."

The Kings won the first meeting with the Pistons 112-102 on Jan. 10 behind a balanced attack. They had seven double-figure scorers that night, led by Hield with 18 points.

The victory came with an asterisk as Casey rested Griffin that evening. Drummond and Leuer were the only available big men that night, forcing Detroit to use four-guard lineups at times. Sacramento had a 57-40 rebounding advantage.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
D. Fox
5 PG
B. Griffin
23 PF
36.2 Min. Per Game 36.2
25.7 Pts. Per Game 25.7
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
8.1 Reb. Per Game 8.1
46.7 Field Goal % 47.9
46.8 Three Point % 47.7
72.8 Free Throw % 76.0
  SAC team rebound 2:43
  Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:45
+ 3 Luke Kennard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jose Calderon 2:59
+ 1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 3:09
+ 1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 3:09
  Shooting foul on Luke Kennard 3:09
+ 3 Luke Kennard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 3:21
  Defensive rebound by Stanley Johnson 3:36
+ 2 Zaza Pachulia made jump shot 3:52
  Offensive rebound by Zaza Pachulia 3:53
  Offensive rebound by Zaza Pachulia 3:53
Team Stats
Points 69 79
Field Goals 28-62 (45.2%) 29-60 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 5-18 (27.8%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 32 40
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 19 24
Team 7 7
Assists 22 16
Steals 5 5
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 9 11
Fouls 15 16
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
B. Hield SG 24
20 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
B. Griffin PF 23
27 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Kings 23-22 262518-69
home team logo Pistons 20-24 302722-79
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 23-22 114.2 PPG 44.7 RPG 25.7 APG
home team logo Pistons 20-24 106.7 PPG 45.6 RPG 22.0 APG
Key Players
B. Hield SG 20.2 PPG 4.8 RPG 2.2 APG 47.8 FG%
B. Griffin PF 25.7 PPG 8.1 RPG 5.3 APG 47.8 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Hield SG 20 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
B. Griffin PF 27 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
45.2 FG% 48.3
27.8 3PT FG% 42.1
72.7 FT% 76.5
Kings
Starters
B. Hield
D. Fox
B. Bogdanovic
H. Giles
N. Bjelica
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Hield 20 8 3 8/12 3/5 1/1 3 27 0 1 1 2 6 -4 34
D. Fox 9 4 8 3/10 1/4 2/3 0 25 1 0 0 1 3 -6 30
B. Bogdanovic 8 1 5 3/8 0/2 2/2 2 15 1 1 0 0 1 -4 21
H. Giles 7 3 1 3/5 0/0 1/2 2 10 0 0 2 1 2 -8 10
N. Bjelica 2 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 0 -4 2
On Bench
M. Bagley III
K. Koufos
Y. Ferrell
J. Jackson
B. McLemore
F. Mason III
S. Labissiere
T. Williams
W. Gabriel
Z. Randolph
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Bagley III 8 2 0 3/6 0/1 2/2 4 17 2 0 4 0 2 -5 8
K. Koufos 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 1 0 0 0 -6 1
Y. Ferrell 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1 -5 1
J. Jackson 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 -5 2
B. McLemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 25 22 28/62 5/18 8/11 15 121 5 3 9 6 19 -47 109
Pistons
Starters
L. Kennard
Z. Pachulia
J. Calderon
K. Thomas
S. Johnson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Kennard 16 1 1 6/9 3/4 1/2 1 13 0 0 1 0 1 +4 18
Z. Pachulia 6 9 2 3/6 0/0 0/0 3 22 1 1 1 5 4 +3 20
J. Calderon 5 1 3 1/2 1/2 2/2 0 11 0 0 0 0 1 +13 12
K. Thomas 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 3 +5 5
S. Johnson 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 0 3 +10 2
On Bench
J. Leuer
K. Lucas
I. Smith
A. Drummond
G. Robinson III
L. Galloway
I. Whitehead
H. Ellenson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Leuer 8 3 0 4/5 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 1 2 1 +7 10
K. Lucas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Drummond - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Robinson III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Galloway - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Whitehead - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 33 16 29/60 8/19 13/17 16 72 5 1 11 9 24 +42 67
