CHA
Charlotte
Hornets
22-23
away team logo
71
TF 2
FINAL
3rd
1:34
Sun Jan. 20
6:00pm
BONUS
79
TF 4
home team logo
IND
Indiana
Pacers
30-15
ML: +285
IND -8, O/U 218.5
ML: -352
CHA
IND

Win streaks on the line for Hornets, Pacers in Indy

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 20, 2019

Two teams playing the second night of back-to-backs hope to keep a good thing going when the Charlotte Hornets visit the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night in Indianapolis.

The Hornets took advantage of the only home dates they will play in an 11-game stretch when they swept Sacramento and Phoenix over the past three days.

Charlotte got seven or more points from 10 different players in a 135-115 romp over the Suns on Saturday afternoon, running their winning streak to three games, including a 108-93 shocker at San Antonio on Monday in their most recent road contest.

The Charlotte bench contributed 56 points to the win over Phoenix, allowing no Hornets starter to play more than 33 minutes in the type of restful performance ideal for the first half of a back-to-back.

Reserves Tony Parker (14 points), Miles Bridges (10) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (10) all scored in double figures in the win, continuing a recent stretch in which they have combined with Malik Monk (7) and Willy Hernangomez (9) to provide different-making play off the Charlotte bench.

"They're gaining confidence through this season," Parker said recently of the Charlotte bench corps. "It's about that time now of the (season). We have to get a winning streak going. The teams behind us are playing well, and now it's our turn to play better."

The double-figure efforts were the 19th of the season for Parker and 14th for Kidd-Gilchrist.

Monk was among three Hornets reserves who scored 11 or more points when Charlotte beat Indiana 127-109 at home in November. The Charlotte backups outscored their Indiana counterparts 55-45 on that night.

Monk also went for 17 points when the Hornets won 119-93 at Indiana in their most recent visit on the final day of the 2018 regular season.

The Pacers don't figure to be at a fatigue disadvantage Sunday as they, too, had a relatively easy time in disposing of Saturday's opponent, the Dallas Mavericks, 111-99.

Indiana never led by fewer than eight points through the second half and benefitted from the ejection of Mavericks rookie standout Luka Doncic, who received two technical fouls.

The one-sidedness of the game allowed four Indiana reserves to put in 16 or more minutes of action while no Pacers starter was extended past 33 minutes.

It was the type of dominant performance Indiana star Victor Oladipo had sought after the Pacers were crushed by the 76ers two nights earlier.

"Their big dogs were big," he said of the 76ers following the loss. "It should be a wake-up call for us."

The win was the Pacers' 30th of the year, making them the sixth in the NBA to reach the mark this season. They didn't pick up their 30th win last season until Feb. 3.

Indiana has won 17 of its last 22 games.

Oladipo was out of action with a sore knee when the Pacers made their earlier trip to Charlotte. He sat out 11 straight games, with Indiana going just 7-4.

He also didn't play in Charlotte's season-ending win at Indiana last April, taking the night off to rest up for the upcoming playoffs.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
V. Oladipo
4 SG
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
19.1 Pts. Per Game 19.1
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
43.4 Field Goal % 42.2
43.4 Three Point % 42.1
81.5 Free Throw % 73.0
+ 2 Victor Oladipo made jump shot 1:34
  Defensive rebound by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist 2:00
+ 3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Parker 2:13
+ 2 Victor Oladipo made jump shot 2:33
  Nicolas Batum missed 3rd of 3 free throws 2:52
  Defensive rebound by Myles Turner 2:50
+ 1 Nicolas Batum made 2nd of 3 free throws 2:52
+ 1 Nicolas Batum made 1st of 3 free throws 2:52
  Shooting foul on Victor Oladipo 2:52
+ 3 Darren Collison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Victor Oladipo 3:12
  Bad pass turnover on Kemba Walker, stolen by Cory Joseph 3:15
Team Stats
Points 71 79
Field Goals 24-57 (42.1%) 32-73 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 9-25 (36.0%) 10-22 (45.5%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 5-5 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 40 39
Offensive 5 9
Defensive 30 27
Team 5 3
Assists 14 23
Steals 3 7
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 12 5
Fouls 8 13
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
K. Walker PG 15
16 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
D. Collison PG 2
19 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 22-23 261530-71
home team logo Pacers 30-15 342223-79
IND -8, O/U 218.5
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
IND -8, O/U 218.5
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 22-23 112.6 PPG 44.8 RPG 23.9 APG
home team logo Pacers 30-15 108.7 PPG 43.6 RPG 25.8 APG
Key Players
K. Walker PG 25.1 PPG 4.3 RPG 5.6 APG 43.5 FG%
D. Collison PG 9.3 PPG 2.9 RPG 5.6 APG 45.3 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Walker PG 16 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
D. Collison PG 19 PTS 3 REB 8 AST
42.1 FG% 43.8
36.0 3PT FG% 45.5
73.7 FT% 100.0
Hornets
Starters
M. Bridges
N. Batum
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
T. Parker
W. Hernangomez
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Bridges 8 2 0 3/3 2/2 0/0 0 8 0 1 1 0 2 -4 10
N. Batum 6 7 1 1/4 0/2 4/5 1 27 1 1 3 0 7 -2 14
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 6 2 0 2/4 1/2 1/2 1 12 0 0 1 0 2 -4 7
T. Parker 5 1 4 2/3 0/0 1/2 0 7 0 0 1 0 1 +6 13
W. Hernangomez 4 3 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 2 1 -8 7
On Court
M. Bridges
N. Batum
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
T. Parker
W. Hernangomez
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Bridges 8 2 0 3/3 2/2 0/0 0 8 0 1 1 0 2 -4 10
N. Batum 6 7 1 1/4 0/2 4/5 1 27 1 1 3 0 7 -2 14
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 6 2 0 2/4 1/2 1/2 1 12 0 0 1 0 2 -4 7
T. Parker 5 1 4 2/3 0/0 1/2 0 7 0 0 1 0 1 +6 13
W. Hernangomez 4 3 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 2 1 -8 7
On Bench
M. Monk
F. Kaminsky
C. Zeller
J. Chealey
D. Graham
J. Macura
D. Bacon
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Monk 6 0 1 2/5 1/1 1/1 0 8 1 0 1 0 0 -3 8
F. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 35 14 24/57 9/25 14/19 8 75 3 6 12 5 30 -15 59
Pacers
Starters
D. Collison
V. Oladipo
M. Turner
D. Sabonis
C. Joseph
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Collison 19 3 8 8/14 3/5 0/0 2 26 2 0 2 0 3 +12 38
V. Oladipo 16 2 6 6/17 1/6 3/3 1 26 2 0 0 0 2 +12 32
M. Turner 9 12 1 3/8 3/5 0/0 1 26 0 2 0 3 9 +12 25
D. Sabonis 8 6 2 3/5 0/0 2/2 2 13 0 0 0 3 3 +9 18
C. Joseph 3 1 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 2 13 1 0 1 0 1 +9 4
On Court
D. Collison
V. Oladipo
M. Turner
D. Sabonis
C. Joseph
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Collison 19 3 8 8/14 3/5 0/0 2 26 2 0 2 0 3 +12 38
V. Oladipo 16 2 6 6/17 1/6 3/3 1 26 2 0 0 0 2 +12 32
M. Turner 9 12 1 3/8 3/5 0/0 1 26 0 2 0 3 9 +12 25
D. Sabonis 8 6 2 3/5 0/0 2/2 2 13 0 0 0 3 3 +9 18
C. Joseph 3 1 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 2 13 1 0 1 0 1 +9 4
On Bench
T. Evans
T. Leaf
D. McDermott
S. Hicks
K. O'Quinn
D. Reed
E. Sumner
A. Holiday
A. Johnson
I. Anigbogu
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Evans 5 0 2 2/5 1/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0 -4 9
T. Leaf 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 2 0 0 1 -4 5
D. McDermott 0 0 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 -2 4
S. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. O'Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Holiday - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Anigbogu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 36 23 32/73 10/22 5/5 13 123 7 4 5 9 27 +44 135
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores