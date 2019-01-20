GS
Cousins back for more as Warriors play shorthanded Lakers

  • Jan 20, 2019

The NBA's most intriguing 15 minutes of the past week belonged to DeMarcus Cousins, who made his Golden State debut like only he could.

Cousins and the Warriors now head into a Monday matchup at the Los Angeles Lakers coming off a 112-94 victory Friday night in the same building against the Clippers.

Out for just shy of a full year because of an Achilles injury, Cousins used his small window of time on the court to show the Warriors he is ready to deliver exactly what they wanted.

No-nonsense-yet-determined play on the inside? Check, as Cousins did not shy away from the action, committing six fouls in his 15 minutes.

Long-range shooting to fit into the Warriors' identity? Check, as Cousins went 3-of-4 from 3-point range, including consecutive 3s at the start of the second half.

Cousins finished the game with 14 points and afterward there were smiles all around.

"It's been a long journey ... I've said it plenty of times," Cousins said.

"This was probably one of the best days of my life, just being out there on the floor again, playing the game that I love. My teammates were great. They supported me through this entire process. The organization has supported me through this entire process."

Smiling has not come so easy of late for the Lakers, who have been without LeBron James for the past 13 games because of a groin injury that happened on Christmas Day at Golden State.

The Lakers are just 5-8 without their superstar leader, but things have looked much better of late with the Lakers defeating the Chicago Bulls at home last week before winning at Oklahoma City. On Saturday, they went to Houston and took the Rockets to overtime before falling 138-134.

The better news for the Lakers is that James was cleared to practice in full Sunday, although he reportedly will not play Monday against the Warriors.

The injury news was not completely promising, though.

Point guard Lonzo Ball suffered a Grade 3 left ankle sprain in the third quarter at Houston and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, the team announced Sunday. With Ball not available for most of the second half against the Rockets, Los Angeles failed to hold on to what was once a 21-point lead.

Kyle Kuzma has stepped up for the Lakers as James recovers. He has averaged 23 points in the 11 games he has played since James has been out, up from his 19.3 season average. And he scored 32 points in each of the past two games.

But the Lakers will have to find somebody to set up his scoring opportunities. In addition to Ball, fellow point guard Rajon Rondo remains out with a hand injury.

The Warriors are healthy outside of center Damian Jones, who is out indefinitely with a pectoral injury.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
K. Durant
35 SF
K. Kuzma
0 PF
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
19.3 Pts. Per Game 19.3
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
6.1 Reb. Per Game 6.1
51.0 Field Goal % 46.8
50.9 Three Point % 46.8
90.7 Free Throw % 76.2
  GS team rebound 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Andre Iguodala 0:03
+ 2 Kevin Durant made jump shot, assist by Stephen Curry 0:14
+ 2 Brandon Ingram made fade-away jump shot 0:33
  Out of bounds turnover on Kevin Durant 0:40
+ 2 Kyle Kuzma made running Jump Shot 0:45
  Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee 0:52
  Defensive rebound by Stephen Curry 1:04
  Brandon Ingram missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Kevin Durant 1:07
+ 2 Klay Thompson made dunk, assist by Draymond Green 1:16
  Bad pass turnover on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, stolen by Draymond Green 1:17
Team Stats
Points 65 55
Field Goals 24-43 (55.8%) 23-47 (48.9%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 3-10 (30.0%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 6-8 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 24 25
Offensive 4 3
Defensive 16 17
Team 4 5
Assists 21 9
Steals 4 0
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 5 7
Fouls 9 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Thompson SG 11
21 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
B. Ingram SF 14
13 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 32-14 2936--65
home team logo Lakers 25-22 2431--55
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 32-14 118.5 PPG 46.5 RPG 28.8 APG
home team logo Lakers 25-22 112.4 PPG 47.6 RPG 24.5 APG
Key Players
K. Thompson SG 21.6 PPG 4.2 RPG 2.0 APG 45.5 FG%
B. Ingram SF 16.3 PPG 4.9 RPG 2.9 APG 46.6 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Thompson SG 21 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
B. Ingram SF 13 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
55.8 FG% 48.9
35.3 3PT FG% 30.0
73.3 FT% 75.0
Warriors
Starters
K. Thompson
K. Durant
S. Curry
A. Iguodala
D. Green
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Thompson 21 3 1 9/11 3/3 0/0 2 18 0 1 0 0 3 +8 27
K. Durant 10 4 2 4/6 0/1 2/2 0 18 0 3 2 0 4 +5 19
S. Curry 8 2 4 2/8 1/7 3/3 2 18 0 0 0 0 2 +5 18
A. Iguodala 4 1 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 14 1 1 1 0 1 +7 8
D. Green 3 1 6 0/3 0/2 3/4 0 16 2 0 1 0 1 +5 17
On Bench
A. McKinnie
S. Livingston
K. Looney
J. Jerebko
D. Jones
Q. Cook
D. Lee
J. Bell
J. Evans
M. Derrickson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. McKinnie 6 0 0 2/4 2/3 0/2 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 +2 6
S. Livingston 4 1 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 1 +5 7
K. Looney 2 4 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 9 1 0 1 2 2 +2 12
J. Jerebko - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 20 21 24/43 6/17 11/15 9 105 4 5 5 4 16 +39 114
Lakers
Starters
B. Ingram
K. Kuzma
I. Zubac
J. Hart
K. Caldwell-Pope
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Ingram 13 4 2 5/10 1/1 2/3 1 21 0 0 1 0 4 -5 20
K. Kuzma 11 2 2 5/14 0/3 1/1 1 21 0 0 1 1 1 -12 16
I. Zubac 8 2 0 4/4 0/0 0/0 3 10 0 1 2 0 2 -5 9
J. Hart 6 2 1 2/2 2/2 0/0 2 17 0 0 1 1 1 -2 9
K. Caldwell-Pope 4 2 2 1/3 0/2 2/2 1 15 0 0 1 1 1 -4 9
On Bench
M. Beasley
J. McGee
L. Stephenson
S. Mykhailiuk
R. Rondo
J. Williams
M. Wagner
L. Ball
A. Caruso
I. Bonga
L. James
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Beasley 8 1 0 4/5 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 1 1 0 1 -6 9
J. McGee 4 4 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 4 -1 10
L. Stephenson 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 -3 2
S. Mykhailiuk 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 0 1 -8 1
R. Rondo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bonga - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 20 9 23/47 3/10 6/8 12 111 0 2 7 3 17 -46 85
