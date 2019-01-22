MIN
Towns, Timberwolves rout short-handed Suns 118-91

  • Jan 22, 2019

PHOENIX (AP) Karl-Anthony-Towns had 25 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves took an early lead and rolled past the short-handed Phoenix Suns 118-91 on Tuesday night.

Josh Okogie added a career-high 21 points for the Timberwolves, who beat the Suns for the second time in a row, following a 116-114 win in Minneapolis on Sunday, when Derrick Rose sank the game-winner on a drive at the buzzer.

In both games, Phoenix was without centers Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) and Richaun Holmes (right foot sprain).

Devin Booker scored 14 for Phoenix before he and Minnesota's Gorgui Deng were ejected with 5:24 left in the third quarter. Phoenix already trailed by 20 by then.

Josh Jackson had a season-high 27 points and 10 rebounds for Phoenix, which lost its fifth straight. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 13 and Dragan Bender, who started at center, had 12 points and 10 boards.

Andrew Wiggins scored 17 and Jared Bayless 14 for Minnesota.

It was a far cry from the tight game the teams played two days earlier.

The Suns never led and were down by as many as 30 in the second half.

Phoenix trailed only 44-42 after Bender's 3-pointer midway through the second quarter but the Timberwolves outscored the Suns 20-7 the final 6:33 of the half to lead 64-49 at the break. Towns had 20 points and 11 rebounds in the first quarters.

Minnesota stretched it to 80-60 on Bayless' fourth 3 of the night with 6:52 left in the third quarter.

The Timberwolves led 82-62 with 5:24 left in the third quarter when Booker and Dieng got into a brief altercation, with Booker getting knocked down and responded with a hand to Dieng's face. After a video review, both were ejected. Since Booker is averaging 24.5 points per game and Dieng 5.4, Minnesota got the obvious advantage of that one.

TIP INS

Timberwolves: Jeff Teague missed the game with left foot soreness. ... Tyus Jones missed his third straight game with a sprained left ankle. ... Timberwolves have another pair of consecutive games against the same opponent next week, against Utah on Friday and Sunday. ... Minnesota has won six of nine games. ... Timberwolves won the season series 2-1.

Suns: Phoenix has had four stretches of at least five losses in a row this season. ... Booker drew a technical foul from the bench in the second quarter. ... Oubre snapped a string of seven straight games of at least 14 points, longest such stretch of his career. .... Booker is averaging 24 points and a career-high seven assists. James Harden and LeBron James are the only others to have done that so far this season.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: At the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Suns: Host Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
D. Booker
1 SG
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
24.5 Pts. Per Game 24.5
7.0 Ast. Per Game 7.0
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
49.4 Field Goal % 45.2
49.1 Three Point % 45.0
84.1 Free Throw % 83.5
  Defensive rebound by Luol Deng 0:07
  Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:11
  Bad pass turnover on Jared Terrell, stolen by Troy Daniels 0:16
+ 3 Jared Terrell made 3-pt. jump shot 0:38
+ 1 Dragan Bender made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:50
  PHO team rebound 0:50
  Dragan Bender missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:50
  Personal foul on Jared Terrell 0:50
  Offensive rebound by Dragan Bender 0:57
  Elie Okobo missed jump shot 1:00
  Out of bounds turnover on C.J. Williams 1:12
Team Stats
Points 118 91
Field Goals 45-103 (43.7%) 37-87 (42.5%)
3-Pointers 15-42 (35.7%) 7-34 (20.6%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 10-18 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 74 48
Offensive 20 5
Defensive 44 29
Team 10 14
Assists 30 23
Steals 7 6
Blocks 1 9
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 1 2
K. Towns C 32
25 PTS, 18 REB, 7 AST
J. Jackson SF 20
27 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 23-24 32322925118
home team logo Suns 11-38 2722222091
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 23-24 111.6 PPG 44.4 RPG 24.4 APG
home team logo Suns 11-38 106.3 PPG 40.2 RPG 23.9 APG
Key Players
K. Towns C 22.4 PPG 12.2 RPG 2.9 APG 49.1 FG%
J. Jackson SF 9.6 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.3 APG 40.5 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Towns C 25 PTS 18 REB 7 AST
J. Jackson SF 27 PTS 10 REB 3 AST
43.7 FG% 42.5
35.7 3PT FG% 20.6
68.4 FT% 55.6
Timberwolves
Starters
K. Towns
J. Okogie
A. Wiggins
T. Gibson
D. Rose
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Towns 25 18 7 10/15 2/4 3/5 2 31 2 1 2 7 11 +20 58
J. Okogie 21 5 2 7/11 4/7 3/3 5 24 2 0 1 0 5 +15 31
A. Wiggins 17 9 2 7/18 1/5 2/4 3 33 0 0 2 3 6 +26 28
T. Gibson 13 7 1 4/7 0/0 5/7 0 24 0 0 4 3 4 +25 18
D. Rose 6 1 5 3/9 0/3 0/0 0 23 1 0 1 1 0 +17 17
Bench
J. Bayless
D. Saric
J. Terrell
L. Deng
A. Tolliver
C. Williams
K. Bates-Diop
G. Dieng
J. Teague
R. Covington
T. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Bayless 14 4 7 5/16 4/11 0/0 1 28 2 0 0 2 2 +10 34
D. Saric 5 4 3 2/9 1/4 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 1 3 -1 15
J. Terrell 5 0 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 0 +4 6
L. Deng 4 5 0 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 14 0 0 1 0 5 +5 8
A. Tolliver 3 5 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 2 19 0 0 0 1 4 +3 10
C. Williams 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 1 0 +4 5
K. Bates-Diop 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 2 +4 4
G. Dieng 0 3 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 5 0 0 1 1 2 +3 2
J. Teague - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Covington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 118 64 30 45/103 15/42 13/19 18 232 7 1 14 20 44 +135 236
Suns
Starters
D. Booker
D. Bender
M. Bridges
T. Warren
D. Melton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Booker 14 3 4 6/11 0/1 2/2 3 24 1 1 4 0 3 -20 23
D. Bender 13 10 2 5/10 1/4 2/5 2 30 0 0 1 4 6 -21 26
M. Bridges 7 0 4 3/11 1/6 0/0 2 28 1 1 0 0 0 -12 17
T. Warren 4 1 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 16 0 0 1 0 1 -14 8
D. Melton 4 1 3 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 22 2 0 1 0 1 -15 12
Bench
J. Jackson
K. Oubre Jr.
T. Daniels
Q. Acy
J. Crawford
E. Okobo
R. Anderson
R. Holmes
G. King
J. Evans
D. Ayton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Jackson 27 10 3 10/18 2/4 5/9 4 31 0 3 1 1 9 -15 45
K. Oubre Jr. 13 3 0 5/10 2/7 1/2 3 26 1 3 3 0 3 -13 17
T. Daniels 7 1 0 3/7 1/4 0/0 0 17 1 1 0 0 1 -7 10
Q. Acy 2 4 1 1/4 0/3 0/0 3 18 0 0 2 0 4 -6 6
J. Crawford 0 1 4 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 21 0 0 0 0 1 -9 9
E. Okobo 0 0 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ayton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 34 23 37/87 7/34 10/18 17 236 6 9 13 5 29 -135 173
NBA Scores