DEN
Denver
Nuggets
31-14
87
TF 3
FINAL
4th
8:01
ESPN
Wed Jan. 23
10:30pm
BONUS
98
TF 4
UTA
Utah
Jazz
26-22
ML: +155
UTA -4.5, O/U 216.5
ML: -179
DEN
UTA

Nuggets attempt to change tune when playing at Jazz

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 23, 2019

The Denver Nuggets haven't experienced much fun in Salt Lake City in recent seasons.

The red-hot Nuggets aim to change their luck on Wednesday when they look to halt a seven-game road losing streak against the Utah Jazz.

Denver has dropped those seven meetings by an average of 14 points and was held below 90 points in five of the setbacks.

But the Nuggets enter the latest encounter with 10 wins in their past 13 games and fresh off blowout victories over the lowly Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers by an average of 26 points.

Denver also arrives with the second-best record (31-14) in the Western Conference. Also significant in coach Michael Malone's eyes is that the Nuggets are in first place in the Northwest Division.

"The No. 1 goal that we have is to find a way to get better every single day," Malone told the Denver Post. "And we feel if we do that, then that'll take care of everything else.

"And we talk about winning our division. Right now, we're 6-0 in our division."

The Jazz (26-22) are in fourth place in the Northwest and stand 6 1/2 games behind the Nuggets.

Utah had its season-best six-game winning streak snapped on Monday when it suffered a 109-104 home loss against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The recent strong play by the Jazz has been fueled by star guard Donovan Mitchell, who scored 36 points in the loss to Portland.

Mitchell has scored more than 20 points in each of the past nine games and is averaging 29.8 points during the stretch. But he was disappointed with Monday's showing that saw Utah trailing by 12 late in the contest before closing with a 10-3 run.

"We can't wait till the fourth quarter to kind of fight and come back," Mitchell told reporters afterward. "We've got to be locked in from the beginning."

Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio (hamstring) returned from a six-game absence and figures to get more playing time against Denver. He was on a minutes restriction against Portland when he scored 12 points in just 14 minutes.

"You've got to trust the doctors," Rubio told reporters.

"They're (some) of the best in the business. I want to be able to see the big picture. Sometimes it's frustrating. I wish I would have played more minutes. But I know this is a marathon. It's not just (Monday). It's a long season and I have to take care of my body."

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray scored 26 points in Saturday's 124-102 win over Cleveland and is averaging 24 points during the past four games. Murray has made 15 of 25 from 3-point range over the past three contests.

"Just making shots and playing team basketball and moving the ball," Murray told reporters of his hot stretch.

Standout Nuggets center Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds against the Cavaliers for his third triple-double in the past seven games.

Jokic recorded a season-high 16 assists in a 103-88 home win over Utah on Nov. 3. Denver outscored the Jazz 35-15 in the fourth quarter in that contest.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
R. Gobert
27 C
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
14.9 Pts. Per Game 14.9
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
13.1 Reb. Per Game 13.1
50.3 Field Goal % 64.7
50.1 Three Point % 65.0
84.4 Free Throw % 65.3
+ 1 Gary Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 8:01
  Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert 8:01
+ 3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 8:11
+ 3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 8:11
  UTA team rebound 8:25
  Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot 8:27
+ 1 Donovan Mitchell made free throw 8:46
  Shooting foul on Will Barton 8:46
+ 2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 8:46
  Personal foul on Nikola Jokic 8:57
  UTA team rebound 8:57
Team Stats
Points 87 98
Field Goals 36-70 (51.4%) 35-71 (49.3%)
3-Pointers 5-22 (22.7%) 17-36 (47.2%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 11-15 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 39 38
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 25 20
Team 6 9
Assists 17 25
Steals 7 7
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 13 13
Fouls 17 17
Technicals 2 2
N. Jokic C 15
17 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST
D. Mitchell SG 45
31 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 31-14 243422787
home team logo Jazz 26-22 3035231098
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
away team logo Nuggets 31-14 111.3 PPG 46.7 RPG 27.5 APG
home team logo Jazz 26-22 108.3 PPG 45.3 RPG 24.7 APG
W. Barton SG 10.3 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.7 APG 38.2 FG%
D. Mitchell SG 22.0 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.7 APG 42.6 FG%
W. Barton SG 19 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
D. Mitchell SG 31 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
51.4 FG% 49.3
22.7 3PT FG% 47.2
76.9 FT% 73.3
Nuggets
W. Barton
N. Jokic
G. Harris
J. Murray
T. Craig
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Barton 19 4 5 7/9 3/4 2/2 1 21 1 1 3 2 2 +5 32
N. Jokic 17 10 6 7/16 0/5 3/3 2 29 2 0 2 0 10 -16 39
G. Harris 13 2 0 5/7 0/2 3/3 3 19 0 0 2 0 2 -14 13
J. Murray 6 0 2 2/5 0/0 2/3 3 20 0 0 2 0 0 -25 8
T. Craig 6 7 2 3/7 0/2 0/2 2 30 2 2 0 3 4 -12 21
T. Lyles
M. Morris
M. Plumlee
M. Beasley
J. Hernangomez
I. Thomas
B. Goodwin
T. Welsh
T. Lydon
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Lyles 12 3 2 6/13 0/4 0/0 3 19 1 0 0 0 3 +11 20
M. Morris 10 1 0 4/4 2/2 0/0 1 23 0 0 2 0 1 +4 9
M. Plumlee 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 1 1 1 0 -3 3
M. Beasley 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 +9 0
J. Hernangomez 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 1 1 0 0 0 +6 2
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Goodwin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 33 17 36/70 5/22 10/13 17 176 7 5 13 8 25 -35 147
Jazz
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
K. Korver
J. Crowder
R. O'Neale
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 31 4 5 11/19 6/8 3/5 2 30 2 0 2 2 2 +26 45
R. Gobert 12 8 3 4/8 0/0 4/5 3 28 0 3 0 5 3 +21 29
K. Korver 9 1 0 3/6 3/5 0/0 0 16 1 0 1 0 1 0 10
J. Crowder 8 4 0 3/8 1/5 1/2 2 25 1 0 3 1 3 +3 10
R. O'Neale 5 2 3 2/4 1/3 0/0 2 20 3 0 3 0 2 +2 13
E. Udoh
G. Niang
G. Allen
T. Sefolosha
N. Mitrou-Long
T. Cavanaugh
R. Neto
D. Exum
T. Bradley
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Udoh 4 3 1 1/4 0/0 2/2 1 11 0 1 0 1 2 -10 10
G. Niang 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
G. Allen 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -4 0
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 98 29 25 35/71 17/36 11/15 17 142 7 5 13 9 20 +38 117
