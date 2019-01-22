ORL
Magic, Nets ready for Round 2 in Brooklyn

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 22, 2019

The Orlando Magic get a chance to avenge a bitter defeat when they play at the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

With Aaron Gordon watching the final 9:19 from the bench after his back stiffened, the Magic blew a 21-point lead in a 117-115 home loss to the surging Nets on Friday night.

Gordon, who has missed Orlando's last two games, remains questionable for Wednesday.

The Magic valued quantity over quality in Gordon's absence in a 122-103 win at Atlanta on Monday.

Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier each scored 29 points. Terrence Ross (16) and D.J. Augustin (15) also scored in double figures, and four other Magic players contributed at least seven points to the club's biggest offensive output since putting up 131 on the New York Knicks more than two months ago.

Orlando coach Steve Clifford noted in the wake of the Brooklyn loss that offense hasn't been a recent problem for his club. The Magic hit 50 percent of their shots in the narrow defeat to the Nets, then were even more accurate (50.5 percent) in the holiday victory over Atlanta that snapped a three-game losing streak.

"We've got to get our defense going again if we're going to have a chance," he said. "If we don't, we have no shot.

"The first 20 games, I think we were 17th in defense. The next (20 games), we were ninth. But this stretch of games, I don't know where we would be, but I would think it would be at the bottom seven or eight teams. It just hasn't been good enough."

Just about everything the Nets have done in recent games has been good enough. They have won four straight, finally getting an easy one in a 123-94 blowout of the Sacramento Kings on Monday to open a five-day, three-game homestand.

The margin of victory was their largest of the season.

The Nets (25-23) sit in the sixth playoff spot in the East, but a handful of teams are knocking at their door, including the Magic, who, at 20-27, currently reside outside the top eight.

Brooklyn will see the Magic again on Feb. 2 in Orlando.

One player the Magic surely has no interest in seeing once again, let alone twice, is Nets star D'Angelo Russell, whose career-high 40 points against Orlando last week helped propel him to Eastern Conference Playoff of the Week honors.

Russell had 31 points in the win over the Kings, including seven 3-pointers to give him a total of 15 in his last two games.

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson basically labeled his point guard unstoppable while addressing reporters after the game.

"Those pull-up threes are something; those are (James) Harden-esque," he said.

"They switch and he gets in a couple moves, couple dribbles, and punishes the switch with the pull-up three. And then I thought, later, he mixed in the drive against the switches. So, to me, that was a growth area for him, handling switches better. But if he keeps making that pull-up three, it's going to be tough to keep him in front."

The Nets have won six straight at home. They are 8-2 in January and 17-5 since Dec. 7, equaling the best 22-game stretch in their Brooklyn era.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
N. Vucevic
9 C
D. Russell
1 PG
29.6 Min. Per Game 29.6
19.2 Pts. Per Game 19.2
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
51.9 Field Goal % 43.8
51.8 Three Point % 43.8
77.9 Free Throw % 80.5
  BKN team rebound 1:37
  DeMarre Carroll missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:37
  Shooting foul on Mo Bamba 1:37
+ 3 Jonathan Isaac made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonathon Simmons 1:49
+ 2 DeMarre Carroll made layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 2:10
  BKN team rebound 2:29
  Jerian Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:29
  Defensive rebound by Jerian Grant 2:35
  Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:39
  Defensive rebound by Joe Harris 2:43
  Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:46
Team Stats
Points 81 80
Field Goals 28-63 (44.4%) 31-68 (45.6%)
3-Pointers 8-26 (30.8%) 5-23 (21.7%)
Free Throws 17-22 (77.3%) 13-16 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 34 45
Offensive 5 9
Defensive 23 27
Team 6 9
Assists 17 15
Steals 4 4
Blocks 7 1
Turnovers 5 10
Fouls 12 17
Technicals 0 0
N. Vucevic C 9
17 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
D. Russell PG 1
16 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Magic 20-27 253125-81
home team logo Nets 25-23 263024-80
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 20-27 104.3 PPG 43.1 RPG 24.6 APG
home team logo Nets 25-23 111.8 PPG 45.9 RPG 23.6 APG
Key Players
N. Vucevic C 20.5 PPG 12.0 RPG 3.8 APG 51.8 FG%
S. Dinwiddie PG 17.0 PPG 2.5 RPG 5.1 APG 45.8 FG%
Top Scorers
N. Vucevic C 17 PTS 10 REB 4 AST
S. Dinwiddie PG 18 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
44.4 FG% 45.6
30.8 3PT FG% 21.7
77.3 FT% 81.3
Magic
Starters
J. Simmons
A. Gordon
T. Ross
M. Bamba
J. Grant
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Simmons 11 2 1 3/3 1/1 4/6 1 18 0 0 1 0 2 +13 14
A. Gordon 6 6 2 3/7 0/1 0/0 2 17 0 1 1 3 3 -15 16
T. Ross 4 1 0 2/6 0/4 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 0 1 +1 4
M. Bamba 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1 -9 3
J. Grant 1 2 2 0/3 0/2 1/2 1 12 0 0 0 0 2 -6 7
On Bench
I. Briscoe
T. Mozgov
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
W. Iwundu
J. Martin
K. Birch
M. Frazier
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
I. Briscoe 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Iwundu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Birch - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 28 17 28/63 8/26 17/22 12 69 4 7 5 5 23 -18 44
Nets
Starters
S. Dinwiddie
D. Russell
D. Carroll
R. Kurucs
E. Davis
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Dinwiddie 18 1 3 6/11 0/5 6/6 0 19 1 0 0 1 0 -13 26
D. Russell 16 5 8 6/14 2/4 2/3 3 22 1 0 2 0 5 +11 36
D. Carroll 10 3 0 3/8 1/5 3/5 2 21 0 0 1 1 2 0 12
R. Kurucs 10 3 0 5/7 0/1 0/0 4 12 0 0 2 0 3 +8 11
E. Davis 0 4 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 12 1 1 2 1 3 0 4
On Bench
R. Hollis-Jefferson
S. Napier
J. Dudley
C. LeVert
A. Crabbe
T. Pinson
A. Williams
D. Musa
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Hollis-Jefferson 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 6 1 0 0 0 1 -4 4
S. Napier 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1 +4 3
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LeVert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Crabbe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 36 15 31/68 5/23 13/16 17 100 4 1 10 9 27 +6 96
