GS
WAS

Wizards' defense braces as Warriors roll into D.C.

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 24, 2019

The Golden State Warriors roll into Washington on Thursday night looking for their ninth straight win as they face the improving Wizards.

The Warriors (33-14) routed the Los Angeles Lakers 130-111 on Monday to avenge a Christmas night loss.

Center DeMarcus Cousins will play his third game since returning from the Achilles injury that sidelined him almost a year. Against the Lakers, Cousins had eight points on 2-for-9 shooting, with nine rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes.

"I'm not coming out trying to be reserved or timid or anything like that," Cousins told reporters.

"I want to get back into the rhythm of things as fast as possible. I'm going to push my body to the limit as long as I'm out there and all that can do is help me with where I'm trying to go."

The Warriors, with three teams within five games of their lead in the Western Conference, are essentially acquiring an All-Star for the stretch run.

"Gives us a huge jolt," guard Klay Thompson told ESPN. "Let's get (the winning streak to) double digits; haven't done it all year. That would be real nice."

Against the Lakers, Thompson provided the jolt. In 26 minutes, he scored 44 points on 17-of-20 shooting, including 10 of 11 from 3-point range. He made his first 10 3-point tries to set an NBA record and became the first Warriors player in the shot clock era (since 1954-55) to score at least 40 points and shoot at least 85 percent from the field.

"Klay does that five or six times a season," Golden State coach Steve Kerr told the San Francisco Chronicle. "He just got red hot, white hot."

The Warriors are shooting 39.0 percent from 3-point range, second in the NBA, while the Wizards were 26th in the league at 33.8 percent through Tuesday's games.

Despite the absence of the Dwight Howard and John Wall, the Wizards (20-26) have won two straight and seven of 10 to stay in contention for a playoff spot in the East.

Washington is coming off its best defensive effort of the season, a 101-87 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. The Wizards held the Pistons to just 34 points in the opening half and led by as many as 20 before leading by 16 at the break.

"I thought the defense was outstanding on all parts of the game," head coach Scott Brooks said. "We got into the ball; we did a great job on pick-and-rolls. We rebounded the ball. We're really good ... we give ourselves a chance to win every night if we can win the rebounding game."

Seven reached double-figures with Trevor Ariza (20 points, 12 rebounds) and Otto Porter Jr. (19 points) leading the way. Ariza, who joined the Wizards in mid-December, has contributed at both ends of the floor.

"Trevor, I knew he was a good spot-up shooter," Brooks told the Washington Post. "I didn't know he was a good all-around player like he is. You don't know really until you coach a guy, night in and night out."

Porter has excelled against the Warriors in recent games. Last season he scored 29 points or more against them twice. And in five games versus Golden State going back to February 2017, he's averaging 19.4 points.

The Warriors defeated the visiting Wizards 144-122 on Oct. 24.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Durant
35 SF
B. Beal
3 SG
37.1 Min. Per Game 37.1
24.7 Pts. Per Game 24.7
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
51.1 Field Goal % 46.5
50.9 Three Point % 46.4
90.5 Free Throw % 78.5
  Defensive rebound by Draymond Green 2:01
  Bradley Beal missed 2nd of 2 free throws 2:04
  WAS team rebound 2:04
  Bradley Beal missed 1st of 2 free throws 2:04
  Shooting foul on Klay Thompson 2:04
  Offensive foul on Draymond Green 2:09
  Offensive foul on Draymond Green 2:09
  Defensive rebound by Draymond Green 2:20
  Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza 2:30
  Stephen Curry missed jump shot 2:33
  Offensive foul on Jeff Green 2:49
Team Stats
Points 123 111
Field Goals 49-84 (58.3%) 41-92 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 14-41 (34.1%)
Free Throws 19-21 (90.5%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 50 43
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 41 24
Team 1 10
Assists 33 26
Steals 4 7
Blocks 6 1
Turnovers 15 9
Fouls 21 22
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
S. Curry PG 30
38 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
T. Satoransky SG 31
20 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 33-14 37303719123
home team logo Wizards 20-26 28313319111
WAS +9.5, O/U 235
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
WAS +9.5, O/U 235
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 33-14 118.7 PPG 46.5 RPG 29.1 APG
home team logo Wizards 20-26 113.0 PPG 41.2 RPG 25.4 APG
Key Players
S. Curry PG 29.3 PPG 5.2 RPG 5.6 APG 48.8 FG%
T. Ariza SG 14.7 PPG 6.3 RPG 4.5 APG 37.2 FG%
Top Scorers
S. Curry PG 38 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
T. Ariza SG 25 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
58.3 FG% 44.6
33.3 3PT FG% 34.1
90.5 FT% 71.4
Warriors
Starters
S. Curry
K. Durant
K. Thompson
A. Iguodala
D. Green
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Curry 38 4 3 14/22 2/7 8/8 2 33 0 1 3 0 4 +17 46
K. Durant 21 2 4 9/17 1/4 2/2 1 35 1 3 4 0 2 +19 31
K. Thompson 9 1 5 4/13 1/4 0/0 3 33 0 0 0 0 1 +6 20
A. Iguodala 8 2 5 2/2 0/0 4/6 1 23 1 0 0 1 1 +16 21
D. Green 7 14 7 3/6 1/2 0/0 5 31 0 1 3 2 12 0 33
On Court
S. Curry
K. Durant
K. Thompson
A. Iguodala
D. Green
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Curry 38 4 3 14/22 2/7 8/8 2 33 0 1 3 0 4 +17 46
K. Durant 21 2 4 9/17 1/4 2/2 1 35 1 3 4 0 2 +19 31
K. Thompson 9 1 5 4/13 1/4 0/0 3 33 0 0 0 0 1 +6 20
A. Iguodala 8 2 5 2/2 0/0 4/6 1 23 1 0 0 1 1 +16 21
D. Green 7 14 7 3/6 1/2 0/0 5 31 0 1 3 2 12 0 33
On Bench
K. Looney
A. McKinnie
S. Livingston
J. Jerebko
D. Jones
Q. Cook
D. Lee
J. Bell
J. Evans
M. Derrickson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Looney 8 10 1 3/4 0/0 2/2 1 16 1 0 0 3 7 +14 21
A. McKinnie 8 6 0 4/5 0/0 0/0 2 16 1 0 1 2 4 +4 14
S. Livingston 7 4 5 2/3 0/0 3/3 4 15 0 0 2 0 4 -8 19
J. Jerebko - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 123 49 33 49/84 6/18 19/21 21 202 4 6 15 8 41 +68 205
Wizards
Starters
T. Ariza
B. Beal
T. Satoransky
J. Green
O. Porter Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Ariza 25 3 2 8/15 3/8 6/6 0 37 2 0 1 1 2 -3 33
B. Beal 22 10 3 8/22 1/9 5/8 5 37 1 0 3 3 7 -17 36
T. Satoransky 20 3 8 8/13 3/5 1/2 1 36 3 0 1 2 1 -1 41
J. Green 10 2 2 3/9 2/6 2/3 4 25 0 0 2 0 2 -8 14
O. Porter Jr. 7 6 4 3/14 0/7 1/1 4 32 1 1 1 1 5 -13 22
On Court
T. Ariza
B. Beal
T. Satoransky
J. Green
O. Porter Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Ariza 25 3 2 8/15 3/8 6/6 0 37 2 0 1 1 2 -3 33
B. Beal 22 10 3 8/22 1/9 5/8 5 37 1 0 3 3 7 -17 36
T. Satoransky 20 3 8 8/13 3/5 1/2 1 36 3 0 1 2 1 -1 41
J. Green 10 2 2 3/9 2/6 2/3 4 25 0 0 2 0 2 -8 14
O. Porter Jr. 7 6 4 3/14 0/7 1/1 4 32 1 1 1 1 5 -13 22
On Bench
C. Randle
T. Brown Jr.
S. Dekker
M. Morris
J. Wall
J. McRae
D. Robinson
G. Payton II
D. Howard
I. Mahinmi
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Randle 11 2 1 4/6 3/3 0/0 3 15 0 0 0 0 2 -7 15
T. Brown Jr. 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 0 -6 4
S. Dekker 0 2 1 0/5 0/1 0/0 2 16 0 0 0 0 2 -1 4
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Payton II - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 111 33 26 41/92 14/41 15/21 22 204 7 1 9 9 24 -56 169
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores