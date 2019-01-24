No Text
NO
OKC
No Text
Key Players
J. Holiday
11 PG
R. Westbrook
0 PG
|35.4
|Min. Per Game
|35.4
|21.8
|Pts. Per Game
|21.8
|10.6
|Ast. Per Game
|10.6
|10.6
|Reb. Per Game
|10.6
|48.2
|Field Goal %
|41.8
|48.1
|Three Point %
|41.6
|75.1
|Free Throw %
|65.0
|Defensive rebound by Terrance Ferguson
|0:00
|Darius Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:02
|Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday
|0:11
|OKC team rebound
|0:13
|Russell Westbrook missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:13
|Personal foul on Frank Jackson
|0:13
|Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook
|0:13
|Ian Clark missed jump shot, blocked by Jerami Grant
|0:14
|Out of bounds turnover on Russell Westbrook
|0:18
|Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant
|0:33
|Cheick Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:37
|Team Stats
|Points
|116
|122
|Field Goals
|49-101 (48.5%)
|50-101 (49.5%)
|3-Pointers
|10-36 (27.8%)
|14-32 (43.8%)
|Free Throws
|8-12 (66.7%)
|8-15 (53.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|51
|63
|Offensive
|8
|15
|Defensive
|34
|43
|Team
|9
|5
|Assists
|34
|33
|Steals
|7
|8
|Blocks
|6
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|14
|Fouls
|16
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
J. Holiday PG 11
22 PTS, 9 REB, 13 AST
R. Westbrook PG 0
23 PTS, 17 REB, 16 AST
|Key Players
|
|J. Holiday PG
|21.0 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|8.1 APG
|48.2 FG%
|
|R. Westbrook PG
|21.8 PPG
|10.6 RPG
|10.6 APG
|41.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Holiday PG
|22 PTS
|9 REB
|13 AST
|R. Westbrook PG
|23 PTS
|17 REB
|16 AST
|
|48.5
|FG%
|49.5
|
|
|27.8
|3PT FG%
|43.8
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|53.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Holiday
|22
|9
|13
|9/19
|3/8
|1/1
|2
|36
|4
|1
|5
|0
|9
|-10
|57
|D. Miller
|21
|7
|2
|8/17
|5/11
|0/0
|2
|38
|0
|1
|1
|0
|7
|-15
|32
|J. Okafor
|18
|8
|0
|9/12
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|25
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4
|-21
|25
|E. Payton
|15
|4
|12
|5/12
|1/4
|4/4
|1
|29
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|-7
|44
|S. Hill
|7
|5
|3
|3/7
|0/3
|1/2
|5
|37
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|-2
|20
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|C. Diallo
|16
|4
|0
|7/12
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|22
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|+15
|21
|F. Jackson
|12
|1
|2
|6/13
|0/5
|0/0
|3
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|+12
|15
|I. Clark
|3
|0
|1
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-11
|5
|K. Williams
|2
|4
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|+9
|8
|E. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Mirotic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Randle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Frazier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bluiett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|116
|42
|34
|49/101
|10/36
|8/12
|16
|236
|7
|6
|12
|8
|34
|-30
|227
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|R. Westbrook
|23
|17
|16
|9/19
|1/3
|4/8
|3
|36
|2
|0
|4
|1
|16
|+14
|70
|P. George
|23
|11
|7
|8/18
|6/10
|1/3
|2
|37
|1
|1
|2
|3
|8
|+2
|48
|S. Adams
|20
|13
|2
|9/12
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|35
|1
|0
|4
|7
|6
|+14
|34
|J. Grant
|14
|3
|1
|6/15
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|34
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|+11
|22
|T. Ferguson
|14
|3
|2
|6/14
|2/8
|0/0
|2
|35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|+15
|22
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Schroder
|10
|1
|5
|4/8
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|22
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|-4
|20
|P. Patterson
|9
|3
|0
|4/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|-5
|11
|N. Noel
|6
|3
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|-8
|9
|A. Nader
|3
|4
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|-9
|7
|A. Abrines
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Roberson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Burton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Grantham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Diallo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Felton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|122
|58
|33
|50/101
|14/32
|8/15
|15
|236
|8
|3
|14
|15
|43
|+30
|243