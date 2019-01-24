NO
OKC

No Text

No Text
Key Players
J. Holiday
11 PG
R. Westbrook
0 PG
35.4 Min. Per Game 35.4
21.8 Pts. Per Game 21.8
10.6 Ast. Per Game 10.6
10.6 Reb. Per Game 10.6
48.2 Field Goal % 41.8
48.1 Three Point % 41.6
75.1 Free Throw % 65.0
  Defensive rebound by Terrance Ferguson 0:00
  Darius Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:02
  Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday 0:11
  OKC team rebound 0:13
  Russell Westbrook missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:13
  Personal foul on Frank Jackson 0:13
  Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook 0:13
  Ian Clark missed jump shot, blocked by Jerami Grant 0:14
  Out of bounds turnover on Russell Westbrook 0:18
  Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant 0:33
  Cheick Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:37
Team Stats
Points 116 122
Field Goals 49-101 (48.5%) 50-101 (49.5%)
3-Pointers 10-36 (27.8%) 14-32 (43.8%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 8-15 (53.3%)
Total Rebounds 51 63
Offensive 8 15
Defensive 34 43
Team 9 5
Assists 34 33
Steals 7 8
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 16 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Holiday PG 11
22 PTS, 9 REB, 13 AST
home team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
23 PTS, 17 REB, 16 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 22-27 28252934116
home team logo Thunder 30-18 28373324122
OKC -13.5, O/U 231
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
OKC -13.5, O/U 231
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 22-27 116.7 PPG 46.9 RPG 26.7 APG
home team logo Thunder 30-18 114.0 PPG 47.9 RPG 22.9 APG
Key Players
J. Holiday PG 21.0 PPG 4.7 RPG 8.1 APG 48.2 FG%
R. Westbrook PG 21.8 PPG 10.6 RPG 10.6 APG 41.6 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Holiday PG 22 PTS 9 REB 13 AST
R. Westbrook PG 23 PTS 17 REB 16 AST
48.5 FG% 49.5
27.8 3PT FG% 43.8
66.7 FT% 53.3
Pelicans
Starters
J. Holiday
D. Miller
J. Okafor
E. Payton
S. Hill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Holiday 22 9 13 9/19 3/8 1/1 2 36 4 1 5 0 9 -10 57
D. Miller 21 7 2 8/17 5/11 0/0 2 38 0 1 1 0 7 -15 32
J. Okafor 18 8 0 9/12 0/0 0/1 0 25 0 0 1 4 4 -21 25
E. Payton 15 4 12 5/12 1/4 4/4 1 29 1 2 2 1 3 -7 44
S. Hill 7 5 3 3/7 0/3 1/2 5 37 1 1 0 1 4 -2 20
Starters
J. Holiday
D. Miller
J. Okafor
E. Payton
S. Hill
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Holiday 22 9 13 9/19 3/8 1/1 2 36 4 1 5 0 9 -10 57
D. Miller 21 7 2 8/17 5/11 0/0 2 38 0 1 1 0 7 -15 32
J. Okafor 18 8 0 9/12 0/0 0/1 0 25 0 0 1 4 4 -21 25
E. Payton 15 4 12 5/12 1/4 4/4 1 29 1 2 2 1 3 -7 44
S. Hill 7 5 3 3/7 0/3 1/2 5 37 1 1 0 1 4 -2 20
Bench
C. Diallo
F. Jackson
I. Clark
K. Williams
E. Moore
W. Johnson
N. Mirotic
A. Davis
J. Randle
T. Frazier
T. Bluiett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Diallo 16 4 0 7/12 0/1 2/4 1 22 1 1 1 1 3 +15 21
F. Jackson 12 1 2 6/13 0/5 0/0 3 25 0 0 2 0 1 +12 15
I. Clark 3 0 1 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 -11 5
K. Williams 2 4 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 18 0 0 0 1 3 +9 8
E. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mirotic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Randle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 116 42 34 49/101 10/36 8/12 16 236 7 6 12 8 34 -30 227
Thunder
Starters
R. Westbrook
P. George
S. Adams
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Westbrook 23 17 16 9/19 1/3 4/8 3 36 2 0 4 1 16 +14 70
P. George 23 11 7 8/18 6/10 1/3 2 37 1 1 2 3 8 +2 48
S. Adams 20 13 2 9/12 0/0 2/2 2 35 1 0 4 7 6 +14 34
J. Grant 14 3 1 6/15 2/4 0/0 3 34 2 1 0 0 3 +11 22
T. Ferguson 14 3 2 6/14 2/8 0/0 2 35 1 0 0 0 3 +15 22
Starters
R. Westbrook
P. George
S. Adams
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Westbrook 23 17 16 9/19 1/3 4/8 3 36 2 0 4 1 16 +14 70
P. George 23 11 7 8/18 6/10 1/3 2 37 1 1 2 3 8 +2 48
S. Adams 20 13 2 9/12 0/0 2/2 2 35 1 0 4 7 6 +14 34
J. Grant 14 3 1 6/15 2/4 0/0 3 34 2 1 0 0 3 +11 22
T. Ferguson 14 3 2 6/14 2/8 0/0 2 35 1 0 0 0 3 +15 22
Bench
D. Schroder
P. Patterson
N. Noel
A. Nader
A. Abrines
A. Roberson
D. Burton
D. Grantham
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
H. Diallo
R. Felton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 10 1 5 4/8 2/3 0/0 0 22 1 0 2 0 1 -4 20
P. Patterson 9 3 0 4/5 1/2 0/0 0 13 0 0 1 3 0 -5 11
N. Noel 6 3 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 3 12 0 1 1 0 3 -8 9
A. Nader 3 4 0 1/5 0/2 1/2 0 12 0 0 0 1 3 -9 7
A. Abrines - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Grantham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 122 58 33 50/101 14/32 8/15 15 236 8 3 14 15 43 +30 243
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores