|32.5
|Min. Per Game
|32.5
|23.5
|Pts. Per Game
|23.5
|6.9
|Ast. Per Game
|6.9
|4.8
|Reb. Per Game
|4.8
|50.9
|Field Goal %
|49.9
|50.9
|Three Point %
|49.9
|90.6
|Free Throw %
|85.0
|
Warriors
35-14
|
118.9
PPG
|
46.6
RPG
|
29.2
APG
|
Celtics
30-19
|
112.2
PPG
|
44.9
RPG
|
25.9
APG
|
|
K. Durant
SF
|
27.8
PPG
|
7.3
RPG
|
6.0
APG
|
51.0
FG%
|
|
K. Irving
PG
|
23.5
PPG
|
4.8
RPG
|
6.9
APG
|
50.1
FG%
|
|44.6
|FG%
|41.4
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|85.3
|FT%
|93.3
|
|
|
K. Irving
|32
|6
|10
|12/27
|4/10
|4/4
|4
|39
|2
|0
|4
|3
|3
|0
|56
|
A. Horford
|22
|13
|3
|10/15
|2/5
|0/0
|5
|34
|1
|2
|5
|5
|8
|+9
|39
|
J. Tatum
|20
|5
|3
|7/15
|3/5
|3/3
|1
|31
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|+4
|32
|
M. Smart
|12
|3
|2
|4/11
|2/7
|2/2
|2
|28
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|+2
|17
|
M. Morris
|9
|9
|2
|3/12
|2/6
|1/2
|2
|28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|-4
|22
|
K. Irving
|32
|6
|10
|12/27
|4/10
|4/4
|4
|39
|2
|0
|4
|3
|3
|0
|56
|
A. Horford
|22
|13
|3
|10/15
|2/5
|0/0
|5
|34
|1
|2
|5
|5
|8
|+9
|39
|
J. Tatum
|20
|5
|3
|7/15
|3/5
|3/3
|1
|31
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|+4
|32
|
M. Smart
|12
|3
|2
|4/11
|2/7
|2/2
|2
|28
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|+2
|17
|
M. Morris
|9
|9
|2
|3/12
|2/6
|1/2
|2
|28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|-4
|22
|
J. Brown
|10
|2
|0
|3/8
|2/5
|2/2
|4
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-8
|11
|
G. Hayward
|2
|7
|2
|0/5
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|21
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|-6
|15
|
A. Baynes
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-11
|5
|
T. Rozier
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|-4
|5
|
D. Theis
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|
B. Wanamaker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
R. Hunter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
J. Bird
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
S. Ojeleye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
P. Dozier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
G. Yabusele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
R. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|111
|49
|23
|41/99
|15/40
|14/15
|22
|233
|6
|4
|14
|15
|34
|-20
|202