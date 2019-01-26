GS
BOS

Key Players
K. Durant
35 SF
K. Irving
11 PG
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
23.5 Pts. Per Game 23.5
6.9 Ast. Per Game 6.9
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
50.9 Field Goal % 49.9
50.9 Three Point % 49.9
90.6 Free Throw % 85.0
  Defensive rebound by Andre Iguodala 0:00
  Kyrie Irving missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:03
+ 1 Stephen Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:06
+ 1 Stephen Curry made 1st of 2 free throws 0:06
  Personal foul on Kyrie Irving 0:06
  Draymond Green missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:08
  Draymond Green missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:08
  GS team rebound 0:08
  Personal foul on Al Horford 0:08
  Defensive rebound by Draymond Green 0:08
  Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:10
Team Stats
Points 115 111
Field Goals 37-83 (44.6%) 41-99 (41.4%)
3-Pointers 12-33 (36.4%) 15-40 (37.5%)
Free Throws 29-34 (85.3%) 14-15 (93.3%)
Total Rebounds 58 52
Offensive 11 15
Defensive 42 34
Team 5 3
Assists 25 23
Steals 8 6
Blocks 7 4
Turnovers 14 14
Fouls 19 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Durant SF 35
33 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
K. Irving PG 11
32 PTS, 6 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 35-14 29322925115
home team logo Celtics 30-19 26332527111
TD Garden Boston, MA
BOS +3.5, O/U 233
TD Garden Boston, MA
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 35-14 118.9 PPG 46.6 RPG 29.2 APG
home team logo Celtics 30-19 112.2 PPG 44.9 RPG 25.9 APG
Key Players
K. Durant SF 27.8 PPG 7.3 RPG 6.0 APG 51.0 FG%
K. Irving PG 23.5 PPG 4.8 RPG 6.9 APG 50.1 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Durant SF 33 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
K. Irving PG 32 PTS 6 REB 10 AST
44.6 FG% 41.4
36.4 3PT FG% 37.5
85.3 FT% 93.3
Warriors
Starters
K. Durant
S. Curry
K. Thompson
D. Cousins
D. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Durant 33 9 3 10/23 1/4 12/13 3 39 0 2 4 0 9 +12 46
S. Curry 24 3 3 7/15 6/12 4/4 2 38 0 0 1 0 3 +4 32
K. Thompson 21 3 2 8/16 3/8 2/2 3 34 0 0 2 0 3 -12 26
D. Cousins 15 8 3 4/9 1/2 6/7 5 23 3 1 3 1 7 -8 30
D. Green 5 11 8 1/3 1/2 2/4 1 34 3 1 3 3 8 -9 33
Bench
K. Looney
S. Livingston
A. Iguodala
A. McKinnie
J. Jerebko
D. Jones
Q. Cook
D. Lee
J. Bell
J. Evans
M. Derrickson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Looney 8 6 1 3/5 0/1 2/2 2 20 0 1 0 3 3 +13 17
S. Livingston 8 4 1 4/6 0/0 0/0 2 14 1 0 0 3 1 +2 15
A. Iguodala 1 6 4 0/5 0/3 1/2 1 26 1 2 0 0 6 +7 18
A. McKinnie 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 1 2 +11 2
J. Jerebko - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 115 53 25 37/83 12/33 29/34 19 236 8 7 14 11 42 +20 219
Celtics
Starters
K. Irving
A. Horford
J. Tatum
M. Smart
M. Morris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Irving 32 6 10 12/27 4/10 4/4 4 39 2 0 4 3 3 0 56
A. Horford 22 13 3 10/15 2/5 0/0 5 34 1 2 5 5 8 +9 39
J. Tatum 20 5 3 7/15 3/5 3/3 1 31 0 1 0 0 5 +4 32
M. Smart 12 3 2 4/11 2/7 2/2 2 28 0 0 2 1 2 +2 17
M. Morris 9 9 2 3/12 2/6 1/2 2 28 0 0 0 4 5 -4 22
Bench
J. Brown
G. Hayward
A. Baynes
T. Rozier
D. Theis
B. Wanamaker
R. Hunter
J. Bird
S. Ojeleye
P. Dozier
G. Yabusele
R. Williams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Brown 10 2 0 3/8 2/5 2/2 4 22 0 0 1 1 1 -8 11
G. Hayward 2 7 2 0/5 0/1 2/2 1 21 2 1 1 0 7 -6 15
A. Baynes 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 9 1 0 1 0 1 -11 5
T. Rozier 2 3 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 18 0 0 0 1 2 -4 5
D. Theis 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
B. Wanamaker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ojeleye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yabusele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 111 49 23 41/99 15/40 14/15 22 233 6 4 14 15 34 -20 202
NBA Scores