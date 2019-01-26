CLE
Bulls look to complete season sweep of Cavaliers

  Jan 26, 2019

Struggling with the NBA's worst record and compromised by key injuries, the Cleveland Cavaliers still have found reasons for optimism lately.

Forward Cedi Osman heads the list, entering Sunday afternoon's road game against the Chicago Bulls on the heels of back-to-back, career-high scoring efforts.

A 6-foot-8, second-year player from Macedonia, Osman scored 29 points in Friday's 100-94 home loss to Miami, two nights after contributing 25 points to a lopsided defeat in Boston. Osman has finished in double figures 31 times in 48 games this season. He did so just seven times in 61 games last season.

"I think it's just experience," Osman told reporters after Friday's game. "Through the season, there's a lot of ups and downs, and I was able to see what is my strongest part and what is not. So, I think I just started to figure out what is going on right now. I feel it's easier, more me, and I'm confident with my shots and all of it. The last two months, I changed my playing style. I started attacking more."

Cleveland (9-41) remains without All-Star forward Kevin Love as it tries to end a six-game losing streak. Love practiced this week, but the team has not given a timetable for his return. Love played the first four games of the season with a sore foot, but has not been in action since while recovering from toe surgery.

Tristan Thompson (foot) has missed 14 games, while Larry Nance Jr. returned Friday from an 11-game absence with a knee injury.

No strangers to injury themselves, the Bulls lost for the 12th time in 13 games on Friday, collapsing down the stretch of a 106-101 home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Chicago (11-38) held a 12-point lead in the third quarter and entered the fourth with a two-point advantage. But inconsistency ultimately caught up to the Bulls.

"We have to finish possessions better, whether it's a defensive possession on a rotation or an offensive possession where we have an open look," Bulls coach Jim Boylen said. "We have to take it within the rhythm of the offense."

Lou Williams rallied the Clippers with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, notching the first triple-double of his 14-year career. A team bus carrying Williams, fellow starter Avery Bradley and Clippers coach Doc Rivers arrived at the United Center just 45 minutes before tipoff, delayed by snow and rush-hour traffic in Chicago.

"We fought throughout the whole game, so it just (stinks) that we didn't come out with the win," Bulls guard Kris Dunn said.

The Bulls snapped a 10-game losing streak with Monday's 104-88 victory at Cleveland in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee. A 15-for-30 effort from long range helped Chicago maintain control throughout, as the Bulls led by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Zach LaVine scored 25 points as the Bulls improved to 3-0 against Cleveland this season. Sunday is scheduled to be the teams' final meeting of 2018-19.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
J. Clarkson
8 PG
Z. LaVine
8 PG
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
23.0 Pts. Per Game 23.0
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
44.9 Field Goal % 45.2
44.7 Three Point % 45.1
84.8 Free Throw % 86.5
  Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 2 Rodney Hood made driving layup, assist by Collin Sexton 0:04
  Out of bounds turnover on Wayne Selden Jr. 0:26
  Defensive rebound by Wayne Selden Jr. 0:29
  Alec Burks missed jump shot, blocked by Zach LaVine 0:31
  Ryan Arcidiacono missed jump shot 0:40
+ 1 Cedi Osman made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:03
+ 1 Cedi Osman made 1st of 2 free throws 1:03
  Personal foul on Jabari Parker 1:03
  Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr. 1:18
  Jabari Parker missed free throw 1:20
Points 51 53
Field Goals 20-48 (41.7%) 22-44 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 7-18 (38.9%) 5-14 (35.7%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 4-5 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 27
Offensive 5 1
Defensive 20 22
Team 0 4
Assists 16 13
Steals 2 1
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 3 5
Fouls 5 7
Technicals 0 0
J. Clarkson PG 8
9 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
Z. LaVine PG 8
10 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 9-41 2724--51
home team logo Bulls 11-38 2924--53
United Center Chicago, IL
away team logo Cavaliers 9-41 102.3 PPG 41.9 RPG 20.0 APG
home team logo Bulls 11-38 101.1 PPG 41.7 RPG 21.6 APG
Key Players
C. Osman SF 12.3 PPG 4.6 RPG 2.1 APG 41.8 FG%
Z. LaVine PG 23.0 PPG 4.2 RPG 4.2 APG 45.2 FG%
Top Scorers
C. Osman SF 12 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
Z. LaVine PG 10 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
41.7 FG% 50.0
38.9 3PT FG% 35.7
80.0 FT% 80.0
Cavaliers
Starters
C. Osman
R. Hood
C. Sexton
A. Burks
L. Nance Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Osman 12 4 1 4/9 2/5 2/2 1 19 1 0 0 0 4 0 19
R. Hood 7 0 2 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 15 1 0 0 0 0 -5 12
C. Sexton 7 1 1 3/7 1/1 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 1 0 -6 10
A. Burks 6 3 2 2/7 1/3 1/2 0 15 0 0 2 0 3 -6 11
L. Nance Jr. 0 4 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 3 1 +5 4
On Bench
J. Clarkson
M. Dellavedova
D. Adel
C. Frye
T. Thompson
K. Love
J. Henson
C. Payne
K. Simmons
D. Nwaba
J. Blossomgame
J. Smith
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Clarkson 9 4 4 4/7 0/2 1/1 0 11 0 0 1 1 3 +5 20
M. Dellavedova 5 2 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 2 +4 11
D. Adel 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 +2 3
C. Frye 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 1 0 0 1 -2 4
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nwaba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Blossomgame - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 25 16 20/48 7/18 4/5 5 100 2 2 3 5 20 -3 94
Bulls
Starters
Z. LaVine
J. Parker
W. Selden Jr.
L. Markkanen
R. Arcidiacono
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Z. LaVine 10 6 2 4/9 0/1 2/2 0 17 0 1 2 0 6 +7 19
J. Parker 8 1 1 4/6 0/2 0/1 2 8 0 0 0 0 1 -7 11
W. Selden Jr. 8 4 2 3/3 2/2 0/0 1 17 1 0 1 0 4 +7 16
L. Markkanen 8 6 1 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 17 0 0 0 0 6 +7 16
R. Arcidiacono 3 2 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 1 1 -6 7
On Court
Z. LaVine
J. Parker
W. Selden Jr.
L. Markkanen
R. Arcidiacono
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Z. LaVine 10 6 2 4/9 0/1 2/2 0 17 0 1 2 0 6 +7 19
J. Parker 8 1 1 4/6 0/2 0/1 2 8 0 0 0 0 1 -7 11
W. Selden Jr. 8 4 2 3/3 2/2 0/0 1 17 1 0 1 0 4 +7 16
L. Markkanen 8 6 1 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 17 0 0 0 0 6 +7 16
R. Arcidiacono 3 2 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 1 1 -6 7
On Bench
A. Blakeney
B. Portis
S. Harrison
D. Valentine
C. Felicio
B. Sampson
R. Alkins
W. Carter Jr.
C. Hutchison
C. Anthony
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Blakeney 4 0 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 -5 6
B. Portis 2 2 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 2 -3 6
S. Harrison 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 1 1 0 0 -6 0
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Carter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 23 13 22/44 5/14 4/5 7 89 1 4 5 1 22 -6 81
NBA Scores