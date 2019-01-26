TOR
DAL

Doncic-led Mavericks look to slay Raptors

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 26, 2019

As NBA Rookie of the Year frontrunner Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks look to make it three consecutive home wins Sunday night, they can likely expect to face a ticked-off Toronto Raptors' team.

The Raptors have lost two straight on the road, including Friday's 121-119 defeat to James Harden and the Houston Rockets, while falling behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Toronto wraps up a three-game road trip with its final stop in Texas this season.

"I think we just didn't play up to our potential," said Raptors guard Kyle Lowry following his 2-of-9 shooting performance in the loss to the Rockets, a game in which the Raptors trailed the entire way. The Raptors, a sturdy defensive team, allowed Houston to score 70 points in the first half.

"We didn't play hard enough at all, both ends," Lowry said. "We didn't play hard enough."

Toronto never found a groove in the game, even with star Kawhi Leonard returning to the lineup following a four-game absence that has been described by the club as "load management."

After scoring 32 points in his return against the Rockets, Leonard, selected as an All-Star starter Thursday, passed DeMar DeRozan, the player Toronto sent to San Antonio in the trade to acquire Leonard, with 21 consecutive games of scoring at least 20 points. He now has the franchise record of 23 consecutive games in his sights, a mark held by Vince Carter.

The Raptors, now 15-11 on the road, will look to snap their mini-skid against one of the better home teams in the league, despite Dallas being out of the Western Conference playoff mix. Following close wins against the Los Angeles Clippers and then the Detroit Pistons on Friday, the Mavericks own an 18-6 home mark, tied for the second-fewest home losses in the West.

Doncic has been the constant force. He posted another astounding line in Friday's 106-101 win over the Pistons with 32 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as he approaches triple-double territory nearly nightly.

Doncic is back to pairing with backcourt mate Dennis Smith Jr., who had left the team upset with his role because Doncic has taken over the duties at point guard. But in Smith's return the last two games, he scored 36 points with nine assists, giving Dallas hope that the two young players can ultimately form a dynamic due.

During Smith's six-game absence from the team, Dallas went 2-4 as it search for a workable trade.

"Look, those guys can play (together)," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle told reporters after watching his starting backcourt combine for 51 points against Detroit.

In that game, Carlisle mixed up his rotations, often giving Smith opportunities at point guard in place of Doncic, the team's leader in scoring at 20.2 points while ranking second in assists at 5.3.

"I like staggering them because it creates a different look," Carlisle said. "The important thing is to do whatever is best to win games."

--Field Level Media

Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
L. Doncic
77 SF
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
20.2 Pts. Per Game 20.2
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
50.3 Field Goal % 43.2
50.5 Three Point % 42.6
86.0 Free Throw % 73.3
  Full timeout called 10:34
+ 3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Serge Ibaka 10:36
  Out of bounds turnover on Luka Doncic 10:48
+ 3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot 11:07
+ 2 Jalen Brunson made jump shot 11:21
  Out of bounds turnover on Delon Wright 11:28
+ 2 Dwight Powell made alley-oop shot, assist by Luka Doncic 11:43
  DAL team rebound 0:00
  Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Offensive rebound by Luka Doncic 0:01
  Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kyle Lowry 0:02
Team Stats
Points 91 92
Field Goals 26-65 (40.0%) 32-67 (47.8%)
3-Pointers 14-29 (48.3%) 8-28 (28.6%)
Free Throws 25-29 (86.2%) 20-29 (69.0%)
Total Rebounds 41 46
Offensive 7 6
Defensive 27 29
Team 7 11
Assists 15 18
Steals 5 5
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 7 10
Fouls 22 20
Technicals 4 1
away team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
24 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
L. Doncic SF 77
22 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Raptors 36-15 383215691
home team logo Mavericks 22-26 322630492
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 36-15 113.9 PPG 45 RPG 24.5 APG
home team logo Mavericks 22-26 109.4 PPG 46 RPG 22.6 APG
Key Players
K. Leonard SF 27.8 PPG 7.9 RPG 3.2 APG 50.6 FG%
L. Doncic SF 20.2 PPG 6.8 RPG 5.3 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Leonard SF 24 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
L. Doncic SF 22 PTS 11 REB 8 AST
40.0 FG% 47.8
48.3 3PT FG% 28.6
86.2 FT% 69.0
Raptors
Starters
F. VanVleet
K. Lowry
N. Powell
D. Wright
S. Ibaka
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
F. VanVleet 13 1 5 4/8 3/4 2/2 1 17 0 0 0 0 1 -3 24
K. Lowry 11 3 5 3/9 3/7 2/2 2 26 1 2 1 2 1 +5 26
N. Powell 9 1 0 2/3 1/1 4/4 4 14 0 0 2 0 1 -3 8
D. Wright 9 1 0 3/4 1/1 2/4 1 12 1 1 3 0 1 +4 9
S. Ibaka 6 9 1 1/7 0/1 4/6 3 25 1 2 0 1 8 -6 20
On Court
F. VanVleet
K. Lowry
N. Powell
D. Wright
S. Ibaka
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
F. VanVleet 13 1 5 4/8 3/4 2/2 1 17 0 0 0 0 1 -3 24
K. Lowry 11 3 5 3/9 3/7 2/2 2 26 1 2 1 2 1 +5 26
N. Powell 9 1 0 2/3 1/1 4/4 4 14 0 0 2 0 1 -3 8
D. Wright 9 1 0 3/4 1/1 2/4 1 12 1 1 3 0 1 +4 9
S. Ibaka 6 9 1 1/7 0/1 4/6 3 25 1 2 0 1 8 -6 20
On Bench
O. Anunoby
G. Monroe
J. Valanciunas
P. McCaw
M. Richardson
C. Boucher
J. Loyd
C. Miles
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
O. Anunoby 5 2 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 1 1 +6 7
G. Monroe 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 -3 1
J. Valanciunas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Loyd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 34 15 26/65 14/29 25/29 22 106 5 5 7 7 27 0 95
Mavericks
Starters
L. Doncic
D. Finney-Smith
D. Nowitzki
D. Powell
J. Brunson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Doncic 22 11 8 9/16 1/7 3/5 1 27 0 0 2 2 9 -4 47
D. Finney-Smith 11 4 0 5/6 1/2 0/2 3 21 3 0 2 2 2 +3 16
D. Nowitzki 7 0 0 2/2 2/2 1/3 3 10 0 0 1 0 0 +2 6
D. Powell 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1 -4 5
J. Brunson 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -2 2
On Court
L. Doncic
D. Finney-Smith
D. Nowitzki
D. Powell
J. Brunson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Doncic 22 11 8 9/16 1/7 3/5 1 27 0 0 2 2 9 -4 47
D. Finney-Smith 11 4 0 5/6 1/2 0/2 3 21 3 0 2 2 2 +3 16
D. Nowitzki 7 0 0 2/2 2/2 1/3 3 10 0 0 1 0 0 +2 6
D. Powell 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1 -4 5
J. Brunson 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -2 2
On Bench
M. Kleber
D. Harris
J. Barea
S. Mejri
R. Spalding
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
R. Broekhoff
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Kleber 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 2 -4 2
D. Harris 0 0 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 0 0 -4 4
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mejri - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 92 35 18 32/67 8/28 20/29 20 80 5 1 10 6 29 -13 82
NBA Scores