NO
HOU

Rockets look to further integrate Paul vs. Pelicans

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 28, 2019

For a spell on Sunday, nothing appeared to have changed for James Harden or the Houston Rockets, who leaned heavily on the NBA's reigning Most Valuable Player despite the return of point guard Chris Paul.

However, Paul gradually steadied himself and rediscovered his rhythm aside his backcourt mate, and when the Rockets completed their pursuit and surpassed the visiting Orlando Magic in their comeback 103-98 victory, both Harden and Paul were on the court for the stretch run.

In what was the first game for Paul since he sustained a hamstring strain on Dec. 20, Harden produced a line that mimicked those of the previous 17 games without Paul: 40 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three blocked shots. On Tuesday, when Houston hosts the New Orleans Pelicans, the expectation is that the Rockets will be a bit more in sync.

"He's smart enough. He sees it enough to know how we want to play," Harden said of Paul. "It's just a matter of him getting his actual basketball conditioning up because it's obviously different when you're training without any contact in five-on-five and then you actually get out there on the court. The more games he plays, the better off he'll be."

It was a measured performance for Paul: 12 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals in 25 minutes. The Rockets will attempt to keep him on a minutes restriction in the foreseeable future, with their glut of guards including Eric Gordon and Austin Rivers critical to that process.

"It might mess up his rhythm a little bit, but it's necessary for us to do that," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said of limiting Paul. "He understands that and is OK with that."

The Pelicans can identify with the trials Houston appears to be leaving behind. New Orleans has dropped five of six games with a roster gutted by injury, in particular to frontcourt personnel.

The Pelicans were without Anthony Davis (left index finger), Julius Randle (right ankle sprain), and Nikola Mirotic (right calf strain) in their 126-114 home loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, leaving center Jahlil Okafor to shoulder the responsibility of manning the paint on both ends.

Okafor responded with season highs in points (24) and rebounds (15). He has averaged 19.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in the four games that Davis has missed.

The 23-year-old Duke product has earned praise for his preparedness despite sporadic minutes, but no matter his productivity, New Orleans needs more on the interior. And while the challenges they are facing with a depleted roster are sobering, the Pelicans haven't yet approached the point of collective exasperation.

That sentiment might change after Davis, eligible to sign a super-max contract extension this summer, told the club that won't re-sign while also requesting a trade.

"We're still not giving up," New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said. "We're not giving up on our season, if that's what everybody thinks. We've just got to keep plugging away, and some kind of way we're going to get this thing turned around.

"I don't think you ever want to concede to being a losing team. I know as a coaching staff we're going to work our (behinds) off, I don't care what the situation is. We lose 10 in a row, we're still going to work our butts off and we're going to have the team prepared to play because that's what we're supposed to do."

No matter how hard the Pelicans prepare, they will be severely challenged to slow Harden. The 29-year-old veteran is riding a streak of 23 consecutive games in which he has scored 30 or more points each time. The only three longer such streaks in NBA history were produced by Wilt Chamberlain.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Holiday
11 PG
J. Harden
13 SG
37.4 Min. Per Game 37.4
36.3 Pts. Per Game 36.3
8.2 Ast. Per Game 8.2
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
47.9 Field Goal % 44.0
48.0 Three Point % 44.0
74.8 Free Throw % 86.9
  NO team rebound 0:00
  Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo 0:24
  Gerald Green missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:23
  Offensive rebound by Gerald Green 0:26
  James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:28
  Defensive rebound by Nene 0:47
  Jrue Holiday missed jump shot 0:48
  Defensive rebound by Ian Clark 0:51
  James Harden missed driving layup, blocked by Jrue Holiday 0:54
+ 2 Darius Miller made jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 1:07
Team Stats
Points 28 35
Field Goals 11-26 (42.3%) 13-27 (48.1%)
3-Pointers 3-10 (30.0%) 8-16 (50.0%)
Free Throws 3-3 (100.0%) 1-1 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 16 13
Offensive 6 4
Defensive 8 8
Team 2 1
Assists 5 8
Steals 2 3
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 4 2
Fouls 2 3
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Holiday PG 11
6 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
J. Harden SG 13
11 PTS, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 22-28 28---28
home team logo Rockets 29-20 35---35
HOU -13.5, O/U 233.5
Toyota Center Houston, Texas
HOU -13.5, O/U 233.5
Toyota Center Houston, Texas
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 22-28 116.6 PPG 46.7 RPG 26.8 APG
home team logo Rockets 29-20 112.2 PPG 41.9 RPG 20.7 APG
Key Players
J. Okafor C 6.4 PPG 3.9 RPG 0.4 APG 59.6 FG%
J. Harden SG 36.3 PPG 6.6 RPG 8.2 APG 44.0 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Okafor C 8 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
J. Harden SG 11 PTS 0 REB 3 AST
42.3 FG% 48.1
30.0 3PT FG% 50.0
100.0 FT% 100.0
Pelicans
Starters
J. Holiday
I. Clark
D. Miller
K. Williams
C. Diallo
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Holiday 6 3 3 2/8 1/3 1/1 0 12 0 2 1 1 2 -7 16
I. Clark 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 +5 4
D. Miller 2 0 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 12 2 0 0 0 0 -7 6
K. Williams 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 2 1 +1 5
C. Diallo 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1 +2 1
On Court
J. Holiday
I. Clark
D. Miller
K. Williams
C. Diallo
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Holiday 6 3 3 2/8 1/3 1/1 0 12 0 2 1 1 2 -7 16
I. Clark 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 +5 4
D. Miller 2 0 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 12 2 0 0 0 0 -7 6
K. Williams 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 2 1 +1 5
C. Diallo 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1 +2 1
On Bench
E. Moore
W. Johnson
N. Mirotic
A. Davis
E. Payton
J. Randle
T. Frazier
T. Bluiett
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mirotic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Payton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Randle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 28 14 5 11/26 3/10 3/3 2 33 2 3 4 6 8 -6 32
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
J. Ennis III
A. Rivers
Nene
G. Green
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 11 0 3 4/10 2/5 1/1 0 12 2 0 1 0 0 +7 18
J. Ennis III 6 1 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 -1 7
A. Rivers 2 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -1 4
Nene 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 -1 3
G. Green 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 1 0 1 0 -2 2
On Court
J. Harden
J. Ennis III
A. Rivers
Nene
G. Green
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 11 0 3 4/10 2/5 1/1 0 12 2 0 1 0 0 +7 18
J. Ennis III 6 1 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 -1 7
A. Rivers 2 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -1 4
Nene 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 -1 3
G. Green 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 1 0 1 0 -2 2
On Bench
B. Knight
C. Capela
G. Clark
V. Edwards
M. Chriss
D. House Jr.
I. Hartenstein
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Capela - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chriss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. House Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 35 12 8 13/27 8/16 1/1 3 27 3 2 2 4 8 +2 34
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores