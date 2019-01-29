ATL
Two up-and-coming teams play a rematch of a surprisingly one-sided contest when the Atlanta Hawks visit the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

The Kings rode De'Aaron Fox's first career triple-double to a 146-115 shellacking of the Hawks on Nov. 1 in Atlanta.

The completion of the clubs' two-game season series occurs with the Hawks in the middle of a 13-day, seven-game journey away from the Atlanta-based Super Bowl, while the Kings are tipping off a six-game homestand.

Based solely on the teams' most recent result, the Hawks would have to be encouraged about their chances of avenging the earlier defeat.

They are coming off a 123-118 win at the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, one day after the Clippers had taken advantage of a road-weary Kings squad to record a 122-108 home win.

Hawks point guard Trae Young was the star of the show in Los Angeles, after having made national news earlier in the day when he compared himself to Rookie of the Year favorite Luka Doncic, for whom he had been traded on draft night.

All eyes were on Young on the court after he had told ESPN, "I think at the end of the day, (the trade) worked out for both teams. That's how I look at it. I mean, Luka's doing really well. I feel like I'm doing really well as well."

Arguably, he's never played better than with the big-city spotlight on him against the Clippers, when he contributed 26 points and eight assists to the Hawks' victory.

The point total equaled his third-highest of the season, while his 10-for-18 shooting was his eighth-best of the year percentage-wise, with seven of those eight coming on the road.

Young surely wasn't at his best in his first career matchup with Fox in the November game. He was harassed into a season-worst-tying eight turnovers, although he did manage a 14-point, 10-assist double-double, one of 14 he has recorded this season.

The loss was the most lopsided of the year at home for the Hawks.

Fox played a huge role in that. He had 31 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists, making 9 of 13 shots, including 3 of 4 3-pointers.

The points, rebounds and assists remain as season-highs.

Fox completed the Kings' 11-day, six-game trip with 22 and 21 points in the last two outings. But the wear and tear of the long journey seemed to take a toll in his turnover total, with the second-year standout recording a total of 11 in the matchups with Memphis and the Clippers.

He left no doubt after Sunday's loss that the best part about the trip was the journey home.

"Just being in my own bed, being in my own home; I've got my dogs," he told reporters. "Just not having to get on a plane all the time, that's probably the biggest thing. It's always good to be home."

The Kings (25-25) have won four in a row at home, including 115-107 over Portland when they were last seen in Sacramento on Jan. 14.

The Hawks (16-33) have opened their marathon trip with wins at Chicago and Los Angeles sandwiching a loss at Portland.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
J. Collins
20 PF
D. Fox
5 PG
31.6 Min. Per Game 31.6
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
7.2 Ast. Per Game 7.2
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
58.6 Field Goal % 46.2
59.0 Three Point % 46.3
73.8 Free Throw % 72.7
  Personal foul on Harry Giles 4:30
+ 2 Harry Giles made layup, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 4:40
  Lost ball turnover on DeWayne Dedmon, stolen by Nemanja Bjelica 4:42
  Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic 4:54
  DeWayne Dedmon missed jump shot 4:56
  Offensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon 5:02
+ 3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 5:20
  Offensive rebound by Harry Giles 5:24
  Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:27
  Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica 5:29
  Nemanja Bjelica missed driving layup 5:31
Points 63 90
Field Goals 21-54 (38.9%) 37-70 (52.9%)
3-Pointers 8-27 (29.6%) 8-26 (30.8%)
Free Throws 13-17 (76.5%) 8-10 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 41
Offensive 7 12
Defensive 19 27
Team 5 2
Assists 13 21
Steals 3 6
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 15 8
Fouls 11 18
Technicals 0 0
T. Young PG 11
14 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
N. Bjelica PF 88
12 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Hawks 16-33 312210-63
home team logo Kings 25-25 323523-90
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
away team logo Hawks 16-33 110.2 PPG 45.5 RPG 25.6 APG
home team logo Kings 25-25 113.0 PPG 44.5 RPG 25.7 APG
Key Players
T. Young PG 16.4 PPG 3.2 RPG 7.3 APG 40.6 FG%
B. Hield SG 20.2 PPG 4.9 RPG 2.3 APG 47.6 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Young PG 14 PTS 1 REB 5 AST
B. Hield SG 15 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
38.9 FG% 52.9
29.6 3PT FG% 30.8
76.5 FT% 80.0
Starters
T. Waller-Prince
J. Lin
K. Bazemore
A. Len
O. Spellman
On Bench
V. Carter
M. Plumlee
J. Anderson
J. Adams
T. Dorsey
D. Hamilton
A. Poythress
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
V. Carter 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 -4 0
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dorsey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 26 13 21/54 8/27 13/17 11 58 3 2 15 7 19 -75 23
Starters
N. Bjelica
H. Giles
D. Fox
I. Shumpert
B. Bogdanovic
On Bench
M. Bagley III
Y. Ferrell
J. Jackson
K. Koufos
B. McLemore
F. Mason III
S. Labissiere
T. Williams
W. Gabriel
Z. Randolph
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Bagley III 13 7 1 5/7 0/2 3/4 2 14 1 0 1 3 4 +16 22
Y. Ferrell 7 3 2 3/5 1/3 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 1 2 +18 14
J. Jackson 2 1 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 9 1 0 0 0 1 +11 8
K. Koufos - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. McLemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 90 39 21 37/70 8/26 8/10 18 123 6 2 8 12 27 +126 138
