TOR
PHI

No Text

No Text
Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
J. Embiid
21 C
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
27.2 Pts. Per Game 27.2
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
13.5 Reb. Per Game 13.5
49.6 Field Goal % 48.3
49.7 Three Point % 48.2
86.2 Free Throw % 80.7
  Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka 0:11
  Joel Embiid missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:14
+ 2 Pascal Siakam made layup, assist by Serge Ibaka 0:24
+ 2 Jimmy Butler made floating jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 0:46
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:56
  Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam 1:19
  Joel Embiid missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:23
+ 1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:34
+ 1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 1:34
  Personal foul on Joel Embiid 1:34
  Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard 1:35
Team Stats
Points 119 107
Field Goals 41-89 (46.1%) 31-70 (44.3%)
3-Pointers 11-31 (35.5%) 7-24 (29.2%)
Free Throws 26-32 (81.3%) 38-41 (92.7%)
Total Rebounds 54 42
Offensive 15 5
Defensive 27 29
Team 12 8
Assists 27 20
Steals 12 8
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 10 18
Fouls 27 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
24 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
J. Embiid C 21
37 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Raptors 39-16 40322819119
home team logo 76ers 34-20 28272725107
PHI -2.5, O/U 231
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 39-16 113.8 PPG 45.1 RPG 24.2 APG
home team logo 76ers 34-20 115.5 PPG 47.4 RPG 27.5 APG
Key Players
K. Leonard SF 27.4 PPG 7.9 RPG 3.1 APG 49.9 FG%
J. Embiid C 27.2 PPG 13.5 RPG 3.6 APG 48.2 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Leonard SF 24 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
J. Embiid C 37 PTS 13 REB 2 AST
46.1 FG% 44.3
35.5 3PT FG% 29.2
81.3 FT% 92.7
Raptors
Starters
K. Leonard
K. Lowry
S. Ibaka
P. Siakam
D. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 24 7 3 3/11 2/7 16/17 1 34 3 0 3 2 5 +2 37
K. Lowry 20 1 6 7/16 5/9 1/2 4 35 2 0 3 0 1 +13 32
S. Ibaka 20 10 3 10/15 0/1 0/0 5 27 0 0 1 3 7 +24 35
P. Siakam 16 6 2 7/15 2/6 0/3 2 30 1 0 2 2 4 +8 25
D. Green 2 2 4 1/2 0/1 0/0 3 21 1 0 0 0 2 +6 13
Bench
N. Powell
G. Monroe
D. Wright
F. VanVleet
O. Anunoby
C. Miles
J. Valanciunas
P. McCaw
M. Richardson
C. Boucher
J. Loyd
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Powell 14 0 0 5/6 1/2 3/4 4 16 1 0 0 0 0 +4 15
G. Monroe 10 7 0 5/8 0/0 0/0 4 17 0 0 0 5 2 -14 17
D. Wright 8 4 5 1/7 0/2 6/6 1 17 2 0 0 1 3 0 24
F. VanVleet 3 1 2 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 25 2 0 0 0 1 +10 10
O. Anunoby 2 4 2 1/5 0/1 0/0 3 13 0 0 1 2 2 +7 9
C. Miles 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
J. Valanciunas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Loyd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 119 42 27 41/89 11/31 26/32 27 236 12 0 10 15 27 +60 217
76ers
Starters
J. Embiid
B. Simmons
J. Butler
M. Muscala
L. Shamet
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Embiid 37 13 2 10/20 3/7 14/15 4 42 1 3 4 2 11 -9 54
B. Simmons 20 7 6 8/15 0/0 4/5 1 44 3 0 6 2 5 -3 36
J. Butler 18 1 5 5/12 0/2 8/8 2 39 2 0 1 0 1 -5 30
M. Muscala 8 4 1 1/3 0/2 6/7 3 31 0 0 1 0 4 -8 13
L. Shamet 6 1 1 2/8 2/6 0/0 4 33 0 0 1 0 1 -5 8
Bench
F. Korkmaz
T. McConnell
J. Bolden
J. Redick
C. Brewer
W. Chandler
S. Milton
M. Fultz
J. Patton
Z. Smith
H. Highsmith
A. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
F. Korkmaz 11 1 0 2/8 1/6 6/6 4 19 1 0 1 0 1 -14 12
T. McConnell 4 5 4 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 22 1 0 4 0 5 -9 14
J. Bolden 3 2 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 1 1 -7 7
J. Redick - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brewer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fultz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Highsmith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 34 20 31/70 7/24 38/41 22 236 8 3 18 5 29 -60 174
