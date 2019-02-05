No Text
TOR
PHI
No Text
Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
J. Embiid
21 C
|33.5
|Min. Per Game
|33.5
|27.2
|Pts. Per Game
|27.2
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|13.5
|Reb. Per Game
|13.5
|49.6
|Field Goal %
|48.3
|49.7
|Three Point %
|48.2
|86.2
|Free Throw %
|80.7
|Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka
|0:11
|Joel Embiid missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:14
|+ 2
|Pascal Siakam made layup, assist by Serge Ibaka
|0:24
|+ 2
|Jimmy Butler made floating jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons
|0:46
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|0:56
|Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
|1:19
|Joel Embiid missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:23
|+ 1
|Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:34
|+ 1
|Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:34
|Personal foul on Joel Embiid
|1:34
|Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|1:35
|Team Stats
|Points
|119
|107
|Field Goals
|41-89 (46.1%)
|31-70 (44.3%)
|3-Pointers
|11-31 (35.5%)
|7-24 (29.2%)
|Free Throws
|26-32 (81.3%)
|38-41 (92.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|54
|42
|Offensive
|15
|5
|Defensive
|27
|29
|Team
|12
|8
|Assists
|27
|20
|Steals
|12
|8
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|18
|Fouls
|27
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
K. Leonard SF 2
24 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
J. Embiid C 21
37 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
|Key Players
|
|K. Leonard SF
|27.4 PPG
|7.9 RPG
|3.1 APG
|49.9 FG%
|
|J. Embiid C
|27.2 PPG
|13.5 RPG
|3.6 APG
|48.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Leonard SF
|24 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|J. Embiid C
|37 PTS
|13 REB
|2 AST
|
|46.1
|FG%
|44.3
|
|
|35.5
|3PT FG%
|29.2
|
|
|81.3
|FT%
|92.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Leonard
|24
|7
|3
|3/11
|2/7
|16/17
|1
|34
|3
|0
|3
|2
|5
|+2
|37
|K. Lowry
|20
|1
|6
|7/16
|5/9
|1/2
|4
|35
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|+13
|32
|S. Ibaka
|20
|10
|3
|10/15
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|27
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7
|+24
|35
|P. Siakam
|16
|6
|2
|7/15
|2/6
|0/3
|2
|30
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|+8
|25
|D. Green
|2
|2
|4
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+6
|13
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Leonard
|24
|7
|3
|3/11
|2/7
|16/17
|1
|34
|3
|0
|3
|2
|5
|+2
|37
|K. Lowry
|20
|1
|6
|7/16
|5/9
|1/2
|4
|35
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|+13
|32
|S. Ibaka
|20
|10
|3
|10/15
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|27
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7
|+24
|35
|P. Siakam
|16
|6
|2
|7/15
|2/6
|0/3
|2
|30
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|+8
|25
|D. Green
|2
|2
|4
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+6
|13
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|N. Powell
|14
|0
|0
|5/6
|1/2
|3/4
|4
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+4
|15
|G. Monroe
|10
|7
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|-14
|17
|D. Wright
|8
|4
|5
|1/7
|0/2
|6/6
|1
|17
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|24
|F. VanVleet
|3
|1
|2
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|25
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|+10
|10
|O. Anunoby
|2
|4
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|+7
|9
|C. Miles
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Valanciunas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. McCaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Richardson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Boucher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Loyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|119
|42
|27
|41/89
|11/31
|26/32
|27
|236
|12
|0
|10
|15
|27
|+60
|217
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Embiid
|37
|13
|2
|10/20
|3/7
|14/15
|4
|42
|1
|3
|4
|2
|11
|-9
|54
|B. Simmons
|20
|7
|6
|8/15
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|44
|3
|0
|6
|2
|5
|-3
|36
|J. Butler
|18
|1
|5
|5/12
|0/2
|8/8
|2
|39
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|30
|M. Muscala
|8
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|6/7
|3
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-8
|13
|L. Shamet
|6
|1
|1
|2/8
|2/6
|0/0
|4
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Embiid
|37
|13
|2
|10/20
|3/7
|14/15
|4
|42
|1
|3
|4
|2
|11
|-9
|54
|B. Simmons
|20
|7
|6
|8/15
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|44
|3
|0
|6
|2
|5
|-3
|36
|J. Butler
|18
|1
|5
|5/12
|0/2
|8/8
|2
|39
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|30
|M. Muscala
|8
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|6/7
|3
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-8
|13
|L. Shamet
|6
|1
|1
|2/8
|2/6
|0/0
|4
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|F. Korkmaz
|11
|1
|0
|2/8
|1/6
|6/6
|4
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-14
|12
|T. McConnell
|4
|5
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|22
|1
|0
|4
|0
|5
|-9
|14
|J. Bolden
|3
|2
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|-7
|7
|J. Redick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Brewer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Chandler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Milton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Fultz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Patton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Highsmith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|107
|34
|20
|31/70
|7/24
|38/41
|22
|236
|8
|3
|18
|5
|29
|-60
|174