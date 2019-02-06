SA
Spurs continue 'Rodeo Trip' against rolling Warriors

  STATS TSX
  • Feb 06, 2019

Two teams not rumored to be involved in major trade discussions on the eve of the deadline go at it on the court Wednesday night when the San Antonio Spurs battle the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif.

The game pits franchises that have combined to win eight of the last 20 NBA championships, with the Spurs having captured four from 1999-2007 and a fifth in 2014, while the Warriors have taken three of the last four.

The Warriors (37-15) are favored to make it four titles in the last five years this season with a roster that features pending free agent Klay Thompson and potential free agent Kevin Durant, who can opt out of the final year of his deal this off-season.

In the meantime, the Warriors have won 12 of 13 games to attain the best record in the West, and, according to general manager Bob Myers, don't plan to be active before the Thursday trade deadline.

"It's hard to win a playoff game. It's hard to win a championship. That has to be our focus. That is our focus," Myers told the media earlier this week. "The good news is we're pretty healthy. We know who we are. I don't expect any big changes."

The Warriors made a change seven games ago when four-time All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins was added to the active roster after having spent almost a full calendar year rehabbing a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Cousins has played between 21 and 25 minutes a night after a 15-minute debut, and offered a friendly suggestion to coach Steve Kerr after Saturday's 115-101 win over the Los Angeles Lakers that he'd like to play more.

"Me and Steve are bumping heads with this minutes restriction," Cousins noted to reporters with a wide grin on his face. "It's a process and you go through it. We're still trying to figure it out and do what's best for me and my body. It (stinks), especially when you get involved in the game and your emotions are going. My emotions are always in the game. It just feels like every time I'm at that turning point of being myself, (I hear,) 'Let's go sit down on the sidelines.'"

Cousins was a full-time observer when the Warriors were beaten 104-92 in San Antonio in November. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green also missed the contest, the first of three times the Warriors and Spurs will meet this season.

The only Golden State home game among the three will be Wednesday's, and it couldn't come at a more opportune time for the Warriors.

They have had three days of rest since the home win over the Lakers on Saturday, while the Spurs (32-23) began their annual "Rodeo Trip" -- and eight-gamer this season -- with a 127-112 loss in Sacramento on Monday night.

With Golden State, Portland and Utah ahead over the course of just four days, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich's message to his team was: Any team good enough already to have beaten the likes of Golden State, Denver, Toronto and Philadelphia is good enough to beat anybody, "Rodeo Trip" or no "Rodeo Trip."

"Some nights we're really good," he observed to reporters after the game in Sacramento, "and some nights we're not so good. We're still not consistent."

--Field Level Media

Key Players
R. Gay
22 SF
K. Durant
35 SF
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
27.5 Pts. Per Game 27.5
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
7.1 Reb. Per Game 7.1
51.8 Field Goal % 50.7
51.7 Three Point % 50.6
87.1 Free Throw % 90.8
+ 1 Lonnie Walker IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 4:41
+ 1 Lonnie Walker IV made 1st of 2 free throws 4:41
  Shooting foul on Jonas Jerebko 4:41
  Defensive rebound by Chimezie Metu 5:01
  Quinn Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:05
+ 1 Lonnie Walker IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 5:13
+ 1 Lonnie Walker IV made 1st of 2 free throws 5:13
  Shooting foul on Quinn Cook 5:13
  Defensive rebound by Quincy Pondexter 5:26
  Quinn Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:29
  Offensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie 5:32
Team Stats
Points 95 127
Field Goals 32-76 (42.1%) 49-86 (57.0%)
3-Pointers 11-31 (35.5%) 14-31 (45.2%)
Free Throws 20-21 (95.2%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 33 55
Offensive 3 12
Defensive 25 37
Team 5 6
Assists 22 38
Steals 6 12
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 18 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
P. Mills PG 8
16 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
K. Durant SF 35
23 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Spurs 32-23 3121311295
home team logo Warriors 37-15 33334912127
GS -14.5, O/U 232
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
GS -14.5, O/U 232
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 32-23 112.6 PPG 44.5 RPG 24.9 APG
home team logo Warriors 37-15 118.7 PPG 46.5 RPG 29.3 APG
Key Players
P. Mills PG 9.7 PPG 2.4 RPG 2.9 APG 42.9 FG%
K. Thompson SG 21.8 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.0 APG 46.5 FG%
Top Scorers
P. Mills PG 16 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
K. Thompson SG 26 PTS 1 REB 6 AST
42.1 FG% 57.0
35.5 3PT FG% 45.2
95.2 FT% 71.4
Spurs
Starters
D. Bertans
B. Forbes
M. Belinelli
D. Cunningham
J. Poeltl
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Bertans 12 2 2 3/7 2/5 4/4 1 22 0 2 1 0 2 -16 19
B. Forbes 10 2 1 3/11 2/6 2/2 1 18 1 0 3 0 2 -28 12
M. Belinelli 9 1 0 3/9 2/5 1/1 2 24 0 0 1 0 1 -19 9
D. Cunningham 8 5 1 3/4 0/1 2/2 2 26 0 0 0 1 4 -25 15
J. Poeltl 7 3 6 3/4 0/0 1/1 4 20 2 0 1 2 1 -2 23
On Court
D. Bertans
B. Forbes
M. Belinelli
D. Cunningham
J. Poeltl
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Bertans 12 2 2 3/7 2/5 4/4 1 22 0 2 1 0 2 -16 19
B. Forbes 10 2 1 3/11 2/6 2/2 1 18 1 0 3 0 2 -28 12
M. Belinelli 9 1 0 3/9 2/5 1/1 2 24 0 0 1 0 1 -19 9
D. Cunningham 8 5 1 3/4 0/1 2/2 2 26 0 0 0 1 4 -25 15
J. Poeltl 7 3 6 3/4 0/0 1/1 4 20 2 0 1 2 1 -2 23
On Bench
D. Eubanks
Q. Pondexter
L. Walker IV
P. Gasol
C. Metu
L. Aldridge
D. DeRozan
D. Murray
D. White
B. Moore
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Eubanks 7 1 0 2/2 0/0 3/3 3 16 0 1 1 0 1 -26 8
Q. Pondexter 6 1 2 3/6 0/2 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 0 1 -12 11
L. Walker IV 4 3 1 0/9 0/2 4/4 0 21 2 0 2 0 3 -20 9
P. Gasol 1 2 1 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 5 0 1 0 0 2 -7 6
C. Metu 0 3 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 3 +3 5
L. Aldridge - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DeRozan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 95 28 22 32/76 11/31 20/21 18 175 6 4 15 3 25 -152 117
Warriors
Starters
K. Thompson
K. Durant
S. Curry
A. Iguodala
K. Looney
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Thompson 26 1 6 11/13 4/5 0/0 1 28 2 1 1 1 0 +27 41
K. Durant 23 8 9 9/13 3/4 2/2 1 28 3 0 0 0 8 +28 52
S. Curry 19 5 7 7/12 3/5 2/3 2 28 2 1 3 1 4 +26 38
A. Iguodala 11 6 4 5/7 1/3 0/0 1 19 0 0 0 0 6 +36 25
K. Looney 10 4 0 4/7 0/0 2/3 2 18 0 0 0 4 0 +14 14
On Court
K. Thompson
K. Durant
S. Curry
A. Iguodala
K. Looney
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Thompson 26 1 6 11/13 4/5 0/0 1 28 2 1 1 1 0 +27 41
K. Durant 23 8 9 9/13 3/4 2/2 1 28 3 0 0 0 8 +28 52
S. Curry 19 5 7 7/12 3/5 2/3 2 28 2 1 3 1 4 +26 38
A. Iguodala 11 6 4 5/7 1/3 0/0 1 19 0 0 0 0 6 +36 25
K. Looney 10 4 0 4/7 0/0 2/3 2 18 0 0 0 4 0 +14 14
On Bench
J. Bell
S. Livingston
J. Jerebko
M. Derrickson
A. McKinnie
Q. Cook
D. Jones
D. Lee
J. Evans
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Bell 4 2 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 7 1 0 0 0 2 0 7
S. Livingston 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 12 1 1 0 0 2 +3 8
J. Jerebko 3 2 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 1 1 +6 7
M. Derrickson 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 3
A. McKinnie 2 4 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 4 9 0 0 2 3 1 -6 6
Q. Cook 0 4 3 0/7 0/4 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 1 3 +1 10
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 127 49 38 49/86 14/31 15/21 20 170 12 5 11 12 37 +135 211
NBA Scores