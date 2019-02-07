No Text
SA
POR
No Text
Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
D. Lillard
0 PG
|35.3
|Min. Per Game
|35.3
|26.2
|Pts. Per Game
|26.2
|6.3
|Ast. Per Game
|6.3
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|46.6
|Field Goal %
|44.9
|46.4
|Three Point %
|44.5
|82.2
|Free Throw %
|90.7
|Lost ball turnover on Anfernee Simons, stolen by Chimezie Metu
|0:00
|+ 2
|Drew Eubanks made hook shot
|0:19
|Defensive rebound by Chimezie Metu
|0:33
|Gary Trent Jr. missed jump shot
|0:35
|+ 2
|Jakob Poeltl made driving layup
|0:48
|Defensive rebound by Drew Eubanks
|1:01
|Jake Layman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:03
|+ 2
|Marco Belinelli made jump shot
|1:13
|Personal foul on Jusuf Nurkic
|1:21
|+ 1
|Jusuf Nurkic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:23
|+ 1
|Jusuf Nurkic made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:23
|Team Stats
|Points
|118
|127
|Field Goals
|48-91 (52.7%)
|49-91 (53.8%)
|3-Pointers
|12-21 (57.1%)
|11-31 (35.5%)
|Free Throws
|10-14 (71.4%)
|18-18 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|51
|38
|Offensive
|10
|4
|Defensive
|33
|29
|Team
|8
|5
|Assists
|19
|26
|Steals
|3
|11
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|18
|8
|Fouls
|16
|14
|Technicals
|0
|1
D. DeRozan SG 10
35 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
D. Lillard PG 0
24 PTS, 2 REB, 9 AST
|Team Stats
|Spurs 32-25
|112.4 PPG
|44.3 RPG
|24.9 APG
|Trail Blazers 33-21
|113.0 PPG
|47.9 RPG
|22.8 APG
|Key Players
|
|D. DeRozan SG
|21.3 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|6.2 APG
|46.4 FG%
|
|C. McCollum SG
|21.2 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|2.7 APG
|46.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. DeRozan SG
|35 PTS
|6 REB
|6 AST
|C. McCollum SG
|30 PTS
|9 REB
|2 AST
|
|52.7
|FG%
|53.8
|
|
|57.1
|3PT FG%
|35.5
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. DeRozan
|35
|6
|6
|14/28
|0/0
|7/8
|1
|34
|0
|0
|5
|1
|5
|-15
|48
|R. Gay
|25
|3
|2
|10/15
|5/6
|0/1
|4
|31
|0
|1
|4
|0
|3
|-19
|29
|L. Aldridge
|17
|10
|1
|7/19
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|35
|0
|1
|4
|5
|5
|-14
|26
|B. Forbes
|11
|3
|1
|4/5
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-6
|15
|D. Bertans
|2
|5
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|24
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|0
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|M. Belinelli
|8
|5
|0
|3/7
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|24
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-17
|13
|J. Poeltl
|8
|6
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|+5
|15
|P. Mills
|7
|0
|8
|3/8
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|23
|D. Cunningham
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+5
|5
|D. Eubanks
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+6
|4
|Q. Pondexter
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+6
|0
|C. Metu
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|+6
|1
|D. Murray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Gasol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Walker IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|118
|43
|19
|48/91
|12/21
|10/14
|16
|235
|3
|3
|18
|10
|33
|-45
|187
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|C. McCollum
|30
|9
|2
|10/21
|7/13
|3/3
|1
|33
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|+16
|47
|D. Lillard
|24
|2
|9
|10/20
|0/7
|4/4
|2
|36
|5
|0
|2
|0
|2
|+9
|47
|J. Nurkic
|22
|3
|6
|9/15
|0/0
|4/4
|5
|32
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|+18
|39
|A. Aminu
|11
|8
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|5/5
|1
|22
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|+3
|22
|M. Harkless
|2
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|R. Hood
|14
|3
|0
|6/7
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|+5
|18
|J. Layman
|13
|3
|2
|5/10
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|+15
|20
|E. Turner
|6
|3
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|+5
|14
|M. Leonard
|5
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-6
|5
|S. Curry
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+6
|4
|Z. Collins
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-12
|2
|G. Trent Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-6
|0
|A. Simons
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-6
|-1
|S. Labissiere
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|127
|33
|26
|49/91
|11/31
|18/18
|14
|233
|11
|4
|8
|4
|29
|+45
|219