Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
D. Lillard
0 PG
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
26.2 Pts. Per Game 26.2
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
46.6 Field Goal % 44.9
46.4 Three Point % 44.5
82.2 Free Throw % 90.7
  Lost ball turnover on Anfernee Simons, stolen by Chimezie Metu 0:00
+ 2 Drew Eubanks made hook shot 0:19
  Defensive rebound by Chimezie Metu 0:33
  Gary Trent Jr. missed jump shot 0:35
+ 2 Jakob Poeltl made driving layup 0:48
  Defensive rebound by Drew Eubanks 1:01
  Jake Layman missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:03
+ 2 Marco Belinelli made jump shot 1:13
  Personal foul on Jusuf Nurkic 1:21
+ 1 Jusuf Nurkic made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:23
+ 1 Jusuf Nurkic made 1st of 2 free throws 1:23
Team Stats
Points 118 127
Field Goals 48-91 (52.7%) 49-91 (53.8%)
3-Pointers 12-21 (57.1%) 11-31 (35.5%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 18-18 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 51 38
Offensive 10 4
Defensive 33 29
Team 8 5
Assists 19 26
Steals 3 11
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 18 8
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 0 1
D. DeRozan SG 10
35 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
D. Lillard PG 0
24 PTS, 2 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Spurs 32-25 34233328118
home team logo Trail Blazers 33-21 31392631127
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 32-25 112.4 PPG 44.3 RPG 24.9 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 33-21 113.0 PPG 47.9 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
D. DeRozan SG 21.3 PPG 6.2 RPG 6.2 APG 46.4 FG%
C. McCollum SG 21.2 PPG 3.9 RPG 2.7 APG 46.4 FG%
Top Scorers
D. DeRozan SG 35 PTS 6 REB 6 AST
C. McCollum SG 30 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
52.7 FG% 53.8
57.1 3PT FG% 35.5
71.4 FT% 100.0
Bench
M. Belinelli
J. Poeltl
P. Mills
D. Cunningham
D. Eubanks
Q. Pondexter
C. Metu
D. Murray
P. Gasol
D. White
B. Moore
L. Walker IV
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Belinelli 8 5 0 3/7 2/4 0/0 1 24 1 0 1 1 4 -17 13
J. Poeltl 8 6 0 4/5 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 1 0 3 3 +5 15
P. Mills 7 0 8 3/8 1/5 0/0 2 29 0 0 0 0 0 -2 23
D. Cunningham 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 17 0 0 0 0 2 +5 5
D. Eubanks 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 +6 4
Q. Pondexter 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +6 0
C. Metu 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 1 0 1 0 1 +6 1
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 118 43 19 48/91 12/21 10/14 16 235 3 3 18 10 33 -45 187
Bench
R. Hood
J. Layman
E. Turner
M. Leonard
S. Curry
Z. Collins
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
S. Labissiere
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Hood 14 3 0 6/7 2/3 0/0 0 25 1 0 0 0 3 +5 18
J. Layman 13 3 2 5/10 1/5 2/2 1 30 1 0 1 0 3 +15 20
E. Turner 6 3 3 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 17 0 0 1 0 3 +5 14
M. Leonard 5 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 0 -6 5
S. Curry 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 +6 4
Z. Collins 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 2 -12 2
G. Trent Jr. 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -6 0
A. Simons 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 -6 -1
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 127 33 26 49/91 11/31 18/18 14 233 11 4 8 4 29 +45 219
