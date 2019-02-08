No Text
CHI
BKN
No Text
Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
D. Russell
1 PG
|29.8
|Min. Per Game
|29.8
|19.8
|Pts. Per Game
|19.8
|6.5
|Ast. Per Game
|6.5
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|45.7
|Field Goal %
|43.6
|45.5
|Three Point %
|43.4
|85.6
|Free Throw %
|82.9
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|0:05
|Offensive foul on DeMarre Carroll
|0:30
|+ 1
|Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:38
|CHI team rebound
|0:38
|Zach LaVine missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:38
|Personal foul on DeMarre Carroll
|0:38
|Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn
|0:57
|Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:01
|+ 2
|Lauri Markkanen made finger-roll layup, assist by Zach LaVine
|1:07
|+ 2
|D'Angelo Russell made finger-roll layup, assist by DeMarre Carroll
|1:27
|+ 2
|Kris Dunn made driving layup
|1:35
|Team Stats
|Points
|125
|106
|Field Goals
|46-85 (54.1%)
|39-94 (41.5%)
|3-Pointers
|14-28 (50.0%)
|13-41 (31.7%)
|Free Throws
|19-24 (79.2%)
|15-16 (93.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|57
|43
|Offensive
|8
|6
|Defensive
|42
|27
|Team
|7
|10
|Assists
|27
|26
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|5
|1
|Turnovers
|16
|11
|Fouls
|21
|21
|Technicals
|1
|0
Video Carousel
L. Markkanen PF 24
31 PTS, 18 REB
D. Russell PG 1
23 PTS, 1 REB, 6 AST
|Key Players
|
|L. Markkanen PF
|17.9 PPG
|8.1 RPG
|1.0 APG
|43.4 FG%
|
|D. Russell PG
|19.8 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|6.5 APG
|43.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Markkanen PF
|31 PTS
|18 REB
|0 AST
|D. Russell PG
|23 PTS
|1 REB
|6 AST
|
|54.1
|FG%
|41.5
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|31.7
|
|
|79.2
|FT%
|93.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|L. Markkanen
|31
|18
|0
|11/18
|4/7
|5/6
|3
|38
|0
|2
|3
|2
|16
|+17
|48
|Z. LaVine
|26
|3
|5
|10/17
|1/2
|5/7
|1
|37
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|+12
|40
|O. Porter Jr.
|18
|4
|1
|7/9
|4/5
|0/0
|2
|33
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|+18
|22
|K. Dunn
|14
|5
|9
|5/11
|1/5
|3/4
|4
|30
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|+12
|35
|R. Lopez
|12
|5
|2
|6/8
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|17
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|+2
|20
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|W. Selden Jr.
|11
|0
|2
|4/6
|3/3
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|+5
|14
|T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
|8
|4
|0
|2/7
|1/5
|3/3
|2
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+5
|13
|C. Felicio
|5
|4
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|15
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|+8
|9
|A. Blakeney
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Sampson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Arcidiacono
|0
|5
|5
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|+7
|14
|S. Harrison
|0
|2
|3
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|+9
|8
|D. Valentine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Alkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Carter Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hutchison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|125
|50
|27
|46/85
|14/28
|19/24
|21
|236
|5
|5
|16
|8
|42
|+95
|223
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Russell
|23
|1
|6
|8/21
|1/8
|6/6
|2
|32
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|-13
|35
|J. Harris
|19
|2
|5
|7/13
|3/7
|2/2
|3
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-10
|29
|J. Allen
|12
|10
|0
|4/8
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|29
|0
|1
|0
|2
|8
|-11
|23
|T. Graham
|6
|0
|1
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+6
|8
|R. Kurucs
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-12
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|A. Crabbe
|19
|1
|0
|7/12
|5/9
|0/0
|3
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-15
|21
|C. LeVert
|11
|2
|4
|5/11
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|14
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+3
|26
|D. Carroll
|7
|4
|5
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|26
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|-13
|19
|R. Hollis-Jefferson
|4
|6
|2
|2/7
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|-11
|13
|E. Davis
|2
|5
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|-6
|11
|S. Napier
|0
|1
|1
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|-13
|1
|J. Dudley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Dinwiddie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Pinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Musa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|106
|33
|26
|39/94
|13/41
|15/16
|21
|234
|9
|1
|11
|6
|27
|-95
|190