Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
D. Russell
1 PG
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
19.8 Pts. Per Game 19.8
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
45.7 Field Goal % 43.6
45.5 Three Point % 43.4
85.6 Free Throw % 82.9
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:05
  Offensive foul on DeMarre Carroll 0:30
+ 1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:38
  CHI team rebound 0:38
  Zach LaVine missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:38
  Personal foul on DeMarre Carroll 0:38
  Defensive rebound by Kris Dunn 0:57
  Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:01
+ 2 Lauri Markkanen made finger-roll layup, assist by Zach LaVine 1:07
+ 2 D'Angelo Russell made finger-roll layup, assist by DeMarre Carroll 1:27
+ 2 Kris Dunn made driving layup 1:35
Team Stats
Points 125 106
Field Goals 46-85 (54.1%) 39-94 (41.5%)
3-Pointers 14-28 (50.0%) 13-41 (31.7%)
Free Throws 19-24 (79.2%) 15-16 (93.8%)
Total Rebounds 57 43
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 42 27
Team 7 10
Assists 27 26
Steals 5 9
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 16 11
Fouls 21 21
Technicals 1 0
L. Markkanen PF 24
31 PTS, 18 REB
D. Russell PG 1
23 PTS, 1 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 13-42 32233832125
home team logo Nets 29-28 27213226106
BKN -8, O/U 226
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 13-42 102.1 PPG 41.8 RPG 21.6 APG
home team logo Nets 29-28 111.6 PPG 46.3 RPG 23.7 APG
Key Players
L. Markkanen PF 17.9 PPG 8.1 RPG 1.0 APG 43.4 FG%
D. Russell PG 19.8 PPG 3.7 RPG 6.5 APG 43.7 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Markkanen PF 31 PTS 18 REB 0 AST
D. Russell PG 23 PTS 1 REB 6 AST
54.1 FG% 41.5
50.0 3PT FG% 31.7
79.2 FT% 93.8
Bulls
Starters
L. Markkanen
Z. LaVine
O. Porter Jr.
K. Dunn
R. Lopez
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Markkanen 31 18 0 11/18 4/7 5/6 3 38 0 2 3 2 16 +17 48
Z. LaVine 26 3 5 10/17 1/2 5/7 1 37 2 0 1 1 2 +12 40
O. Porter Jr. 18 4 1 7/9 4/5 0/0 2 33 0 0 2 1 3 +18 22
K. Dunn 14 5 9 5/11 1/5 3/4 4 30 0 1 3 0 5 +12 35
R. Lopez 12 5 2 6/8 0/0 0/0 5 17 1 0 2 3 2 +2 20
Bench
W. Selden Jr.
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
C. Felicio
A. Blakeney
B. Sampson
R. Arcidiacono
S. Harrison
D. Valentine
R. Alkins
W. Carter Jr.
C. Hutchison
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Selden Jr. 11 0 2 4/6 3/3 0/0 1 25 0 0 1 0 0 +5 14
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 8 4 0 2/7 1/5 3/3 2 13 1 0 0 0 4 +5 13
C. Felicio 5 4 0 1/4 0/0 3/4 2 15 0 1 1 1 3 +8 9
A. Blakeney 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
B. Sampson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
R. Arcidiacono 0 5 5 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 17 0 0 1 0 5 +7 14
S. Harrison 0 2 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 9 1 1 2 0 2 +9 8
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Carter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 125 50 27 46/85 14/28 19/24 21 236 5 5 16 8 42 +95 223
Nets
Starters
D. Russell
J. Harris
J. Allen
T. Graham
R. Kurucs
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Russell 23 1 6 8/21 1/8 6/6 2 32 2 0 3 0 1 -13 35
J. Harris 19 2 5 7/13 3/7 2/2 3 31 0 0 2 0 2 -10 29
J. Allen 12 10 0 4/8 0/0 4/4 3 29 0 1 0 2 8 -11 23
T. Graham 6 0 1 2/5 2/5 0/0 1 23 0 0 0 0 0 +6 8
R. Kurucs 3 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 18 0 0 0 0 1 -12 4
Bench
A. Crabbe
C. LeVert
D. Carroll
R. Hollis-Jefferson
E. Davis
S. Napier
J. Dudley
S. Dinwiddie
T. Pinson
A. Williams
D. Musa
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Crabbe 19 1 0 7/12 5/9 0/0 3 21 1 0 0 0 1 -15 21
C. LeVert 11 2 4 5/11 0/3 1/2 1 14 5 0 0 0 2 +3 26
D. Carroll 7 4 5 3/8 1/4 0/0 3 26 1 0 3 1 3 -13 19
R. Hollis-Jefferson 4 6 2 2/7 0/0 0/0 0 16 0 0 1 3 3 -11 13
E. Davis 2 5 2 0/1 0/0 2/2 2 12 0 0 0 0 5 -6 11
S. Napier 0 1 1 0/5 0/3 0/0 3 12 0 0 2 0 1 -13 1
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dinwiddie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 106 33 26 39/94 13/41 15/16 21 234 9 1 11 6 27 -95 190
