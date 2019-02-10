MIA
Miami
Heat
25-29
away team logo
118
TF 6
FINAL
End
4th
NBAt
Sun Feb. 10
8:30pm
BONUS
120
TF 5
home team logo
GS
Golden State
Warriors
40-15
ML: +869
GS -13.5, O/U 221.5
ML: -1449
MIA
GS

No Text

Cousins' late free throws lead Warriors past Heat 120-118

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 10, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Kevin Durant scored 39 points and DeMarcus Cousins made two free throws with 5.4 seconds to play that helped the Golden State Warriors cap a comeback from a 19-point deficit in the first quarter to beat the Miami Heat 120-118 on Sunday night.

Cousins rebounded a missed 3-pointer by Durant and drew a foul, setting the stage for his winning free throws that gave the Warriors their 11th double-digit comeback of the season, and second straight after rallying from 17 points down in the first quarter Friday in Phoenix.

Miami overcame an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to tie the game on a 3-pointer by Justise Winslow. Josh Richardson and Dwyane Wade then had back-to-back steals and layups to put the Heat up 118-115 with 51.5 seconds to play.

Durant then tied it with a 3-pointer and Cousins made his big shots after both teams missed from long range to give the Warriors their 15th win in 16 games.

Klay Thompson scored 29 points and Stephen Curry added 25 for Golden State.

Richardson helped shoot Miami to the big early lead and finished with a career-high 37 points with help from eight 3-pointers. Waiters added 24 and Winslow had 22 in Miami's fifth loss in six games.

The Warriors went on a 12-0 run early in the third quarter starting with a 3-pointer from Curry to take a 66-61 lead. But Miami wouldn't go away and the Warriors needed to fight until the final horn to secure the win.

The Heat went on a 24-2 run early in the first quarter and quickly built a 19-point lead against the slow-starting Warriors. But Golden State scored the final six points of the frame, including a 3-pointer from Jonas Jerebko to cut the deficit to 10 points after one.

TIP-INS

Heat: Wade played despite a scary fall Friday in Sacramento that left him with a bruised back. ''Any one of us would probably be in a body brace right now. But he's built like Captain America,'' coach Eric Spoelstra said. Wade got a standing ovation following a video tribute during the first quarter timeout in his final regular season game in the Bay Area before retiring after the season. Wade finished with 10 points.

Warriors: F Andre Iguodala sat out after tweaking his left hamstring on Friday. ... The Warriors have scored at least 100 points in 26 straight games, their longest streak since a 36-gamer in 2016-17. ... Draymond Green was called for his 11th technical foul early in the fourth quarter when he wanted a goaltending called when Bam Adebayo blocked Shaun Livingston's shot. Durant was called for his 10th later in the quarter.

FREE AGENCY TALK

The Warriors have grown tired of talk about NBA free agency, but coach Steve Kerr was happy to chime in when it came to baseball's market. When asked about the possibility that free agent slugger Bryce Harper could sign with the San Francisco Giants, the noted Los Angeles Dodgers fan was all in favor of it.

''I'd love it if Bryce Harper came here,'' Kerr said. ''Does my opinion matter? Bryce, come to the Giants. Let's go!''

UP NEXT

Heat: Visit Denver on Monday.

Warriors: Host Utah on Tuesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
H. Whiteside
21 C
K. Durant
35 SF
35.4 Min. Per Game 35.4
27.3 Pts. Per Game 27.3
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
7.1 Reb. Per Game 7.1
55.4 Field Goal % 51.2
55.4 Three Point % 50.5
44.0 Free Throw % 89.7
  MIA team rebound 0:00
  Bam Adebayo missed dunk 0:00
  Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo 0:00
  Dion Waiters missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:01
+ 1 DeMarcus Cousins made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:05
+ 1 DeMarcus Cousins made 1st of 2 free throws 0:05
  Shooting foul on Justise Winslow 0:05
  Kevin Durant missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:07
  Defensive rebound by Kevin Durant 0:23
  Justise Winslow missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:29
+ 3 Kevin Durant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 0:44
Team Stats
Points 118 120
Field Goals 48-104 (46.2%) 44-82 (53.7%)
3-Pointers 18-43 (41.9%) 13-36 (36.1%)
Free Throws 4-8 (50.0%) 19-26 (73.1%)
Total Rebounds 60 45
Offensive 20 7
Defensive 31 29
Team 9 9
Assists 32 28
Steals 6 8
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 16 12
Fouls 22 16
Technicals 1 2
away team logo
J. Richardson SG 0
37 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
K. Durant SF 35
39 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Heat 25-29 34252336118
home team logo Warriors 40-15 24303630120
GS -13.5, O/U 221.5
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
GS -13.5, O/U 221.5
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 25-29 105.0 PPG 46.6 RPG 23.6 APG
home team logo Warriors 40-15 119.1 PPG 46.7 RPG 29.6 APG
Key Players
J. Richardson SG 17.4 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.8 APG 40.9 FG%
K. Durant SF 27.3 PPG 7.1 RPG 6.0 APG 50.8 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Richardson SG 37 PTS 1 REB 5 AST
K. Durant SF 39 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
46.2 FG% 53.7
41.9 3PT FG% 36.1
50.0 FT% 73.1
Heat
Starters
J. Richardson
D. Waiters
J. Winslow
H. Whiteside
K. Olynyk
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Richardson 37 1 5 14/22 8/11 1/1 1 37 1 0 2 0 1 +8 47
D. Waiters 24 3 4 9/19 6/13 0/0 1 41 1 1 3 1 2 +6 34
J. Winslow 22 6 4 8/16 4/9 2/2 4 28 1 0 2 2 4 +10 35
H. Whiteside 13 12 3 6/11 0/0 1/2 3 21 0 0 0 7 5 +7 31
K. Olynyk 2 7 3 1/6 0/3 0/0 3 22 0 0 2 2 5 +5 13
Bench
D. Wade
B. Adebayo
J. Johnson
R. McGruder
R. Anderson
G. Dragic
Y. Maten
D. Robinson
D. Jones Jr.
U. Haslem
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Wade 10 6 9 5/14 0/3 0/3 0 28 1 1 2 3 3 -10 34
B. Adebayo 8 12 3 4/7 0/0 0/0 4 25 1 2 2 5 7 -10 27
J. Johnson 2 2 1 1/6 0/2 0/0 4 19 1 0 2 0 2 -14 5
R. McGruder 0 2 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 2 15 0 0 1 0 2 -12 1
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Dragic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Maten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 118 51 32 48/104 18/43 4/8 22 236 6 4 16 20 31 -10 227
Warriors
Starters
K. Durant
K. Thompson
S. Curry
D. Cousins
D. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Durant 39 6 4 16/24 1/7 6/10 2 36 0 1 3 0 6 -1 51
K. Thompson 29 3 2 11/21 6/13 1/1 1 37 0 0 0 1 2 -12 36
S. Curry 25 4 2 9/18 5/10 2/2 2 36 2 0 2 1 3 -9 33
D. Cousins 7 3 1 2/6 0/3 3/4 3 26 2 3 2 2 1 -12 15
D. Green 5 7 14 1/3 0/1 3/5 3 35 1 1 3 1 6 -16 39
Bench
J. Jerebko
K. Looney
Q. Cook
A. McKinnie
S. Livingston
D. Jones
D. Lee
J. Bell
J. Evans
M. Derrickson
A. Iguodala
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Jerebko 7 2 1 2/3 1/2 2/2 0 12 0 0 0 0 2 +18 11
K. Looney 4 5 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 2 21 1 0 1 1 4 +14 9
Q. Cook 2 3 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 3 +11 9
A. McKinnie 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 +2 2
S. Livingston 0 3 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 15 2 0 1 1 2 +15 8
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 120 36 28 44/82 13/36 19/26 16 235 8 5 12 7 29 +10 213
NBA Scores