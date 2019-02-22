DEN
DAL

No Text

Jokic helps Nuggets beat Mavs as Doncic sits with sore ankle

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 22, 2019

DALLAS (AP) Nikola Jokic had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead a deep offensive effort, and the Denver Nuggets broke out in the second half to beat the Dallas Mavericks 114-104 on Friday night.

Northwest Division-leading Denver has won three straight. The Mavericks have lost three in a row, this one without star rookie Luka Doncic due to a sore right ankle. He is considered day to day.

Denver outscored Dallas 39-23 in the third quarter to turn a one-point halftime lead into a 91-74 advantage. Paul Millsap had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Mason Plumlee had 12 points and 13 boards, and Isaiah Thomas had 16 points over 16 minutes in his second game since offseason hip surgery. Denver had seven players with at least 10 points.

Jalen Brunson started in Doncic's place and had a career-high 22 points. Dwight Powell had a season-high 20.

Powell gave Dallas a spark after entering midway through the first quarter. He scored eight points and grabbed three rebounds in six minutes. Powell's layup with 3:31 left gave the Mavericks a 21-20 lead. They entered the second quarter up 30-25.

With Jokic in foul trouble, Millsap and Plumlee took over inside in the second quarter, which ended with the Nuggets leading 52-51.

The Nuggets scored the first eight points of the second half, including 3-pointers by Barton and Beasley. Denver led by 20 points in the third quarter and 24 in the fourth.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Jokic got his 40th double-double of the season. ... G Gary Harris (groin injury) returned after missing seven games, but F Trey Lyles was out after straining his left hamstring in practice Wednesday. ... Denver outrebounded Dallas 63-42, including 17-8 in the third quarter. ... Jokic missed his 13th triple-double of the season by two assists.

Mavericks: Each team shot 41 percent from the field, but Dallas had 19 fewer attempts. Brunson was 8 for 12 (67 percent) and Powell was 6 for 12 (50).

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Begin a four-game homestand on Sunday against the Clippers.

Mavericks: Play Utah on Friday in the first of two road games in three nights.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
L. Doncic
77 SF
32.2 Min. Per Game 32.2
20.7 Pts. Per Game 20.7
5.6 Ast. Per Game 5.6
7.2 Reb. Per Game 7.2
50.3 Field Goal % 43.0
50.5 Three Point % 43.0
85.2 Free Throw % 72.2
  Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:40
+ 1 Courtney Lee made 3rd of 3 free throws 0:58
+ 1 Courtney Lee made 2nd of 3 free throws 0:58
+ 1 Courtney Lee made 1st of 3 free throws 0:58
  Shooting foul on Will Barton 0:58
+ 3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 1:07
+ 2 Courtney Lee made layup, assist by Tim Hardaway Jr. 1:26
  Defensive rebound by Will Barton 1:49
+ 1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 2:06
  Shooting foul on Salah Mejri 2:06
  Personal foul on Courtney Lee 2:18
Team Stats
Points 114 104
Field Goals 42-103 (40.8%) 34-84 (40.5%)
3-Pointers 14-37 (37.8%) 10-41 (24.4%)
Free Throws 16-25 (64.0%) 26-33 (78.8%)
Total Rebounds 73 54
Offensive 21 7
Defensive 42 35
Team 10 12
Assists 32 19
Steals 11 7
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 13 15
Fouls 26 21
Technicals 3 0
away team logo
N. Jokic C 15
19 PTS, 13 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
J. Brunson PG 13
22 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 39-18 25273923114
home team logo Mavericks 26-31 30212330104
DAL +6.5, O/U 223
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
DAL +6.5, O/U 223
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 39-18 112.0 PPG 46.3 RPG 27.6 APG
home team logo Mavericks 26-31 108.7 PPG 45.6 RPG 22.6 APG
Key Players
N. Jokic C 20.4 PPG 10.6 RPG 7.7 APG 50.5 FG%
J. Brunson PG 6.8 PPG 2.0 RPG 2.4 APG 43.2 FG%
Top Scorers
N. Jokic C 19 PTS 13 REB 8 AST
J. Brunson PG 22 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
40.8 FG% 40.5
37.8 3PT FG% 24.4
64.0 FT% 78.8
Nuggets
Starters
N. Jokic
P. Millsap
M. Beasley
J. Murray
W. Barton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Jokic 19 13 8 7/16 1/2 4/4 4 30 1 0 4 5 8 +3 45
P. Millsap 17 13 2 6/14 1/3 4/5 4 32 3 1 1 5 8 +15 37
M. Beasley 13 3 4 4/10 3/7 2/2 2 26 1 0 3 1 2 +5 22
J. Murray 12 5 4 5/16 2/7 0/0 3 33 3 1 1 1 4 +14 28
W. Barton 10 4 4 4/8 2/3 0/0 2 27 2 0 0 0 4 +8 24
Starters
N. Jokic
P. Millsap
M. Beasley
J. Murray
W. Barton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Jokic 19 13 8 7/16 1/2 4/4 4 30 1 0 4 5 8 +3 45
P. Millsap 17 13 2 6/14 1/3 4/5 4 32 3 1 1 5 8 +15 37
M. Beasley 13 3 4 4/10 3/7 2/2 2 26 1 0 3 1 2 +5 22
J. Murray 12 5 4 5/16 2/7 0/0 3 33 3 1 1 1 4 +14 28
W. Barton 10 4 4 4/8 2/3 0/0 2 27 2 0 0 0 4 +8 24
Bench
I. Thomas
M. Plumlee
G. Harris
M. Morris
T. Lydon
J. Hernangomez
J. Vanderbilt
B. Goodwin
T. Lyles
T. Welsh
T. Craig
M. Porter Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
I. Thomas 16 3 2 5/11 4/7 2/4 3 15 0 0 1 2 1 -4 22
M. Plumlee 12 13 3 5/9 0/0 2/7 5 21 0 0 3 6 7 +13 28
G. Harris 8 2 1 3/8 1/3 1/2 2 20 1 0 0 0 2 +5 13
M. Morris 7 5 3 3/10 0/4 1/1 1 19 0 0 0 0 5 +2 18
T. Lydon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0
J. Hernangomez 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 1 -5 3
J. Vanderbilt 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 -3 1
B. Goodwin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lyles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Craig - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 114 63 32 42/103 14/37 16/25 26 234 11 2 13 21 42 +50 241
Mavericks
Starters
J. Brunson
T. Hardaway Jr.
D. Finney-Smith
S. Mejri
M. Kleber
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Brunson 22 2 5 8/12 3/5 3/3 1 30 1 1 6 0 2 -2 30
T. Hardaway Jr. 13 0 2 5/12 2/6 1/4 0 27 2 0 1 0 0 -4 18
D. Finney-Smith 13 9 1 4/9 0/5 5/6 2 29 2 0 2 1 8 -4 24
S. Mejri 4 6 2 1/2 1/2 1/2 4 23 0 2 1 1 5 +3 15
M. Kleber 0 3 1 0/5 0/4 0/0 2 18 0 0 3 0 3 -13 2
Starters
J. Brunson
T. Hardaway Jr.
D. Finney-Smith
S. Mejri
M. Kleber
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Brunson 22 2 5 8/12 3/5 3/3 1 30 1 1 6 0 2 -2 30
T. Hardaway Jr. 13 0 2 5/12 2/6 1/4 0 27 2 0 1 0 0 -4 18
D. Finney-Smith 13 9 1 4/9 0/5 5/6 2 29 2 0 2 1 8 -4 24
S. Mejri 4 6 2 1/2 1/2 1/2 4 23 0 2 1 1 5 +3 15
M. Kleber 0 3 1 0/5 0/4 0/0 2 18 0 0 3 0 3 -13 2
Bench
D. Powell
T. Burke
D. Harris
C. Lee
D. Nowitzki
J. Jackson
R. Broekhoff
J. Barea
K. Porzingis
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
L. Doncic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Powell 20 6 1 6/12 1/4 7/8 3 25 0 0 1 4 2 -10 27
T. Burke 11 2 0 4/8 1/4 2/2 0 17 1 0 0 1 1 -8 14
D. Harris 10 2 5 3/4 1/2 3/3 4 18 1 0 1 0 2 -14 22
C. Lee 8 2 0 2/5 1/2 3/3 1 10 0 0 0 0 2 +13 10
D. Nowitzki 3 5 2 1/7 0/3 1/2 3 18 0 0 0 0 5 -14 12
J. Jackson 0 5 0 0/7 0/3 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 0 5 +7 5
R. Broekhoff 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 -4 0
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Doncic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 42 19 34/84 10/41 26/33 21 235 7 3 15 7 35 -50 179
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores