MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Montrezl Harrell matched his career high with 30 points, Danilo Gallinari added 23, including 10 straight points in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 112-106 Friday night.

Lou Williams was 6 for 15 from the field and finished with 18 points, while Harrell was 11-for-14 shooting.

Mike Conley scored 25 points and Joakim Noah had 22 as the Grizzlies lost their third straight. Avery Bradley scored 17.

Memphis was within 108-104 with less than 30 seconds left when Bradley got a steal. But Noah couldn't handle the pass on the fast break, and that ended Grizzlies' chances.

The game was close in the fourth quarter. A 15-foot jumper by Gallinari at the five-minute mark gave Los Angeles a six-point buffer at 99-93. Gallinari went on a 10-point run that helped the Clippers maintain the lead.

Harrell capped a three-point play with 1:11 left that stretched the Los Angeles lead to 106-98.

The Grizzlies, who trailed by 22 in the first half, outscored the Clippers 33-18 in the third as Bradley scored 13. Memphis had erased the Los Angeles advantage and held an 86-83 lead entering the fourth.

Memphis was playing short-handed with rookie forward Jaren Jackson Jr. nursing the quad injury and recently-acquired center Jonas Valanciunas in his home country of Lithuania on personal business. The Grizzlies were out of sync in the first half and that contributed to their poor shooting.

Meanwhile, the Clippers reserves - led by Harrell and Williams - helped build a 19-point Los Angeles lead in the second quarter. At that point, Memphis was shooting 25 percent, including missing its first eight shots from beyond the arc.

Harrell had 15 points in the second quarter as the Clippers lead reached 22 points.

Los Angeles led 65-53 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Clippers: The game marked the return of Garrett Temple and JaMychal Green, traded by the Grizzlies at the deadline for Bradley. . Harrell also scored 30 points earlier this season, on Nov. 26 at Houston.

Grizzlies: F Chandler Parsons, who hadn't played since the third game of the season, returned to the rotation, playing almost 20 minutes and scoring three points, hitting one of his seven shots. . Jackson missed a Feb. 1 game with the same right quad issue. Memphis coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after the game, that Jackson aggravated the injury in practice Thursday. He said the team would be cautious before he returns from the ''deep bruise.''

UP NEXT

Clippers: At Denver to play the Nuggets on Sunday

Grizzlies: At Cleveland to face the Cavaliers on Saturday.

