POR
PHI

Without Embiid, Sixers to test Blazers' new muscle

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 22, 2019

The Philadelphia 76ers will look for their third consecutive victory when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday afternoon.

The Sixers captured their second in a row when they returned from the All-Star break with a 106-102 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday.

Philadelphia is a season-best 17 games above .500 at 38-21.

Despite playing without injured All-Star center Joel Embiid and reserve guard/forward Furkan Korkmaz, the Sixers received a balanced effort against the Heat.

Tobias Harris led the way with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Ben Simmons scored 21 points. Boban Marjanovic hit his first six shots and wound up with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Jimmy Butler scored 18 points. JJ Redick added 13.

The new-look Sixers will have another stern test against the Trail Blazers.

"We're still learning," Sixers head coach Brett Brown said. "I think it's our fifth game with this group and it was my determination to come back in this final third and try to figure some stuff out so that we're where we want to be in April."

Embiid and Korkmaz will be out once again against Portland, which will cause Brown to mix and match his lineups. The Sixers will have to go small at times. For a player like Simmons, he could shift from point guard to any of the four other positions, including center.

"I don't mind playing the five at all ... I actually like it," Simmons said. "It gives me the opportunity to just make plays defensively."

The Sixers will be searching for their fourth consecutive home win against the Trail Blazers, who will be playing their second game with center Enes Kanter.

Portland picked up its second win in a row with a 113-99 decision at the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

Jusuf Nurkic scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Enes Kanter added 18 points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes. Kanter, recently being released by the struggling New York Knicks, made his first seven shots and finished 8 of 9 from the field.

"I saw a guy who can finish inside," Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts told reporters about Kanter.

"He basically played the way we expected him to. He's a very effective post player. He's very effective in the paint. He set great screens in the pick-and-rolls. I don't know if you could have asked for a better first game from him."

The Trail Blazers won by 14 points despite an off night from All-Star guard Damian Lillard, who had 13 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. But he shot just 5 of 21.

Kanter was a key presence in the win, which were quite rare with the Knicks.

"The last time I got a win, I think it was almost two months," Kanter told reporters. "Winning feels good again. I'm just happy to go out there again, playing with my teammates. I'm trying to make everyone better."

The Trail Blazers, in fourth place in the Western Conference at 35-23, will be playing the second game in a seven-game road trip.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
B. Simmons
25 PG
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
16.8 Pts. Per Game 16.8
7.8 Ast. Per Game 7.8
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
44.7 Field Goal % 56.8
44.5 Three Point % 56.8
90.7 Free Throw % 58.8
  Jimmy Butler missed jump shot 0:02
+ 2 Jusuf Nurkic made hook shot, assist by Damian Lillard 0:23
  Offensive rebound by Damian Lillard 0:30
+ 1 JJ Redick made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:48
+ 1 Al-Farouq Aminu made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:55
+ 1 Al-Farouq Aminu made 1st of 2 free throws 0:55
  Boban Marjanovic missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:04
+ 2 Damian Lillard made finger-roll layup 1:15
+ 3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 1:31
  Defensive rebound by Jusuf Nurkic 1:52
  JJ Redick missed jump shot 1:55
Team Stats
Points 59 56
Field Goals 23-55 (41.8%) 19-41 (46.3%)
3-Pointers 2-12 (16.7%) 3-9 (33.3%)
Free Throws 11-11 (100.0%) 15-19 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 35 23
Offensive 14 3
Defensive 18 14
Team 3 6
Assists 14 14
Steals 4 4
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 6 5
Fouls 14 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Nurkic C 27
12 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
B. Simmons PG 25
12 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 35-23 2732--59
home team logo 76ers 38-21 2531--56
PHI -1.5, O/U 230
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
PHI -1.5, O/U 230
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 35-23 113.3 PPG 47.8 RPG 22.8 APG
home team logo 76ers 38-21 115.7 PPG 47 RPG 27.3 APG
Key Players
A. Aminu PF 9.4 PPG 7.9 RPG 1.3 APG 43.9 FG%
T. Harris SF 18.8 PPG 7.8 RPG 3.0 APG 52.2 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Aminu PF 13 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
T. Harris SF 13 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
41.8 FG% 46.3
16.7 3PT FG% 33.3
100.0 FT% 78.9
Trail Blazers
Starters
M. Harkless
E. Kanter
J. Layman
C. McCollum
S. Curry
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Harkless 5 3 1 2/4 1/1 0/0 2 14 1 1 0 1 2 +5 12
E. Kanter 4 5 2 2/6 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 3 2 -5 12
J. Layman 4 5 0 1/5 0/1 2/2 3 11 0 1 1 4 1 -3 9
C. McCollum 4 3 1 2/9 0/2 0/0 1 17 1 0 1 1 2 +3 9
S. Curry 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 1 1 0 0 -8 2
On Court
M. Harkless
E. Kanter
J. Layman
C. McCollum
S. Curry
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Harkless 5 3 1 2/4 1/1 0/0 2 14 1 1 0 1 2 +5 12
E. Kanter 4 5 2 2/6 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 3 2 -5 12
J. Layman 4 5 0 1/5 0/1 2/2 3 11 0 1 1 4 1 -3 9
C. McCollum 4 3 1 2/9 0/2 0/0 1 17 1 0 1 1 2 +3 9
S. Curry 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 1 1 0 0 -8 2
On Bench
R. Hood
E. Turner
M. Leonard
S. Labissiere
Z. Collins
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Hood 7 0 0 3/5 1/2 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 0 -2 7
E. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Simons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 32 14 23/55 2/12 11/11 14 68 4 3 6 14 18 -10 51
76ers
Starters
T. Harris
B. Simmons
M. Scott
J. Bolden
J. Simmons
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Harris 13 5 0 5/8 2/4 1/1 0 17 1 0 1 0 5 -6 18
B. Simmons 12 3 6 4/7 0/0 4/4 1 17 0 0 1 1 2 -6 26
M. Scott 4 1 0 1/3 0/1 2/4 0 10 0 0 0 0 1 +8 5
J. Bolden 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 2 1 1 0 -1 6
J. Simmons 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 1 0 0 -1 3
On Court
T. Harris
B. Simmons
M. Scott
J. Bolden
J. Simmons
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Harris 13 5 0 5/8 2/4 1/1 0 17 1 0 1 0 5 -6 18
B. Simmons 12 3 6 4/7 0/0 4/4 1 17 0 0 1 1 2 -6 26
M. Scott 4 1 0 1/3 0/1 2/4 0 10 0 0 0 0 1 +8 5
J. Bolden 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 2 1 1 0 -1 6
J. Simmons 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 1 0 0 -1 3
On Bench
T. McConnell
J. Ennis III
J. Embiid
S. Milton
F. Korkmaz
J. Patton
Z. Smith
H. Highsmith
A. Johnson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. McConnell 4 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 6 1 0 0 0 1 +3 8
J. Ennis III 2 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 3 0 0 1 0 0 -6 1
J. Embiid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Korkmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Highsmith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 17 14 19/41 3/9 15/19 9 67 4 3 5 3 14 -9 67
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores