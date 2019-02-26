DAL
LAC

No Text

Harrell dunks Clippers past Mavericks 121-112

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 26, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Montrezl Harrell scored a career-high 32 points, Lou Williams added 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 121-112 on Monday to move into the seventh spot in the Western Conference playoff picture.

Harrell had eight dunks, rattling the rim with one- and two-handed jams, including five in the first half.

Rookie Luka Doncic returned after missing two games with a sore right ankle to post his fourth triple-double for the Mavericks, who lost their fifth in a row. He had 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Danilo Gallinari added 20 points for the Clippers. Williams had 10 assists.

Led by Harrell and Williams, the Clippers' bench scored 71 points.

Los Angeles led by nine points early in the fourth, with Harrell storming the lane for two more dunks.

The Mavericks closed to 105-103 on seven straight points, including Tim Hardaway Jr.'s 3-pointer.

Dallas never got closer.

The Clippers got 3-pointers from Williams and Patrick Beverley and Harrell completed a three-point play to extend their lead to 116-108.

Doncic's 3-pointer tied the game at 78-all in the third, when he had 11 points.

Harrell and Williams combined to score 12 of the Clippers' last 15 points of the third, giving them a 91-88 lead going into the fourth.

Dwight Powell had 24 points and Hardaway Jr. finished with 20 points for the Mavericks.

With nine seconds to go, Clippers coach Doc Rivers grabbed the public address announcer's mic to salute Dirk Nowitzki, who received a standing ovation. He scored 12 points on 3-of-10 shooting.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Doncic turns 20 on Thursday. ... They fell to 2-17 against the West on the road. ... Split the season series with LA 2-2.

Clippers: Harrell had 30 points at Memphis last Friday. ... They improved to 5-6 overall and 1-3 at home in the second game of a back-to-back, having lost at Denver on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host Indiana on Wednesday.

Clippers: Visit Utah on Wednesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Hardaway Jr.
11 G
L. Williams
23 SG
26.1 Min. Per Game 26.1
19.9 Pts. Per Game 19.9
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
39.2 Field Goal % 42.5
39.1 Three Point % 42.6
84.5 Free Throw % 89.7
  Full timeout called 0:09
+ 2 Dwight Powell made dunk, assist by Luka Doncic 0:16
  LAC team rebound 0:22
  Patrick Beverley missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:22
  Personal foul on Tim Hardaway Jr. 0:22
  Personal foul on Dwight Powell 0:58
  Out of bounds turnover on Luka Doncic 1:14
  Personal foul on Dorian Finney-Smith 1:39
  Dorian Finney-Smith missed dunk 1:39
  Dorian Finney-Smith missed dunk 1:39
  Maxi Kleber missed driving layup 1:42
Team Stats
Points 112 121
Field Goals 37-76 (48.7%) 45-100 (45.0%)
3-Pointers 14-36 (38.9%) 17-45 (37.8%)
Free Throws 24-27 (88.9%) 14-18 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 49 52
Offensive 7 9
Defensive 38 31
Team 4 12
Assists 28 33
Steals 3 11
Blocks 9 4
Turnovers 17 5
Fouls 20 22
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
L. Doncic SF 77
28 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST
home team logo
M. Harrell PF 5
32 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 26-34 22353124112
home team logo Clippers 34-28 29342830121
LAC -3.5, O/U 230
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
LAC -3.5, O/U 230
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 26-34 108.6 PPG 45.4 RPG 22.6 APG
home team logo Clippers 34-28 113.9 PPG 45.1 RPG 23.2 APG
Key Players
L. Doncic SF 20.7 PPG 7.2 RPG 5.6 APG 43.0 FG%
M. Harrell PF 16.0 PPG 6.5 RPG 1.8 APG 62.3 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Doncic SF 28 PTS 10 REB 10 AST
M. Harrell PF 32 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
48.7 FG% 45.0
38.9 3PT FG% 37.8
88.9 FT% 77.8
Mavericks
Starters
L. Doncic
D. Powell
T. Hardaway Jr.
D. Nowitzki
D. Finney-Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Doncic 28 10 10 7/12 4/6 10/12 2 32 0 1 9 1 9 +1 50
D. Powell 24 8 4 10/11 2/2 2/2 2 36 2 2 0 4 4 -3 44
T. Hardaway Jr. 20 6 2 7/16 4/11 2/2 2 35 0 0 6 0 6 -3 24
D. Nowitzki 12 5 1 3/10 2/7 4/4 1 25 0 1 0 0 5 -1 20
D. Finney-Smith 4 10 5 2/9 0/3 0/0 2 34 1 2 1 1 9 +11 26
Starters
L. Doncic
D. Powell
T. Hardaway Jr.
D. Nowitzki
D. Finney-Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Doncic 28 10 10 7/12 4/6 10/12 2 32 0 1 9 1 9 +1 50
D. Powell 24 8 4 10/11 2/2 2/2 2 36 2 2 0 4 4 -3 44
T. Hardaway Jr. 20 6 2 7/16 4/11 2/2 2 35 0 0 6 0 6 -3 24
D. Nowitzki 12 5 1 3/10 2/7 4/4 1 25 0 1 0 0 5 -1 20
D. Finney-Smith 4 10 5 2/9 0/3 0/0 2 34 1 2 1 1 9 +11 26
Bench
M. Kleber
J. Brunson
D. Harris
T. Burke
S. Mejri
J. Jackson
J. Barea
C. Lee
K. Porzingis
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
R. Broekhoff
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Kleber 10 1 2 4/6 2/3 0/0 5 18 0 2 0 0 1 +1 17
J. Brunson 8 1 3 3/7 0/2 2/2 2 20 0 0 0 1 0 -15 15
D. Harris 6 1 0 1/2 0/1 4/5 1 15 0 1 1 0 1 -18 7
T. Burke 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 -3 2
S. Mejri 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 0 3 -14 3
J. Jackson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 112 45 28 37/76 14/36 24/27 20 235 3 9 17 7 38 -45 208
Clippers
Starters
D. Gallinari
P. Beverley
I. Zubac
L. Shamet
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Gallinari 20 2 2 7/13 4/7 2/2 2 31 0 1 2 0 2 -4 25
P. Beverley 17 8 9 5/13 5/11 2/4 5 38 1 0 0 2 6 -5 44
I. Zubac 7 8 3 3/5 0/0 1/1 1 19 1 0 1 1 7 -5 21
L. Shamet 6 0 1 2/9 2/7 0/0 1 22 0 0 0 0 0 -8 8
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 0 2 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 17 2 0 0 0 2 -8 4
Starters
D. Gallinari
P. Beverley
I. Zubac
L. Shamet
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Gallinari 20 2 2 7/13 4/7 2/2 2 31 0 1 2 0 2 -4 25
P. Beverley 17 8 9 5/13 5/11 2/4 5 38 1 0 0 2 6 -5 44
I. Zubac 7 8 3 3/5 0/0 1/1 1 19 1 0 1 1 7 -5 21
L. Shamet 6 0 1 2/9 2/7 0/0 1 22 0 0 0 0 0 -8 8
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 0 2 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 17 2 0 0 0 2 -8 4
Bench
M. Harrell
L. Williams
J. Green
G. Temple
T. Wallace
S. Thornwell
W. Chandler
L. Mbah a Moute
J. Motley
A. Delgado
J. Robinson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Harrell 32 5 5 14/17 0/0 4/5 2 28 0 2 1 2 3 +14 48
L. Williams 21 3 10 7/23 2/8 5/6 2 33 3 0 0 2 1 +18 47
J. Green 11 8 0 4/9 3/6 0/0 3 16 3 0 1 2 6 +13 21
G. Temple 4 2 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 4 17 1 1 0 0 2 +16 8
T. Wallace 3 2 3 1/3 1/1 0/0 2 13 0 0 0 0 2 +16 11
S. Thornwell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
W. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 121 40 33 45/100 17/45 14/18 22 235 11 4 5 9 31 +45 237
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores