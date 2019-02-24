PHO
Slumping Heat aim to get hot against NBA-worst Suns

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 24, 2019

When the Phoenix Suns -- who are in the midst of a franchise-worst 17-game losing streak -- visit the Miami Heat on Monday night, at least one of these teams has not given up on a possible playoff berth.

That would be the Heat, who have lost five straight home games and are 2-8 in their past 10 games overall. Miami hasn't won a home game since Jan. 12, but coach Erik Spoelstra said reaching the playoffs this season is paramount

"There's a built-in sense of urgency with our group right now," Spoelstra said.

The reason is that this is the final season for 13-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion guard Dwyane Wade, who will retire this summer.

Miami, which is currently out of playoff position, has struggled mightily at home this season, posting just an 11-17 record.

Phoenix, though, has the worst record in the NBA overall and are just 4-28 on the road, which also ranks at the very bottom of the league.

This will mark the second straight game Miami will face a player who was on its roster earlier this season. On Saturday, the Heat got routed by the visiting Detroit Pistons 119-96. Former Heat guard Wayne Ellington started for Detroit and had six points, and the Pistons' bench outscored Miami's reserves 66-35.

On Monday, the Heat will face guard Tyler Johnson, who they traded earlier this season. Johnson scored a game-high and a season-high 29 points on Saturday as his Suns lost at the Atlanta Hawks 120-112.

"I thought we played really hard," said Johnson, who has become a team leader in his brief six-game stint with the Suns. "(We just had) lapses in judgment at the end."

Miami is 16-1 against the Suns since 2009, and that includes the Heat's 115-98 win over host Phoenix on Dec. 7. Heat backup center Bam Adebayo, starting in place of Hassan Whiteside in that game, led Miami with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Miami has won eight straight home games against the Suns, but the Heat may be without three of its rotation players due to injuries: forward James Johnson (shoulder), guard Justise Winslow (knee) and wing Rodney McGruder (knee).

However, Heat 2018 All-Star point guard Goran Dragic returned on Saturday in his first game since Dec. 10.

Now recovered from knee surgery, Dragic will apparently need more time to resume his pre-injury form. Against the Pistons, he was used in a reserve role and had just four points on 2-of-6 shooting, turning the ball over twice and coming up empty on assists in a spotty 16-minute performance.

Phoenix, meanwhile, is dealing with an ankle injury suffered by 6-8 small forward T.J. Warren, who has been out since Jan. 22.

Warren has emerged as a stellar scorer while starting 160 games over the past three years. He averaged 19.6 points last season and 18.0 this year. He is second on the Suns in scoring, trailing only Devin Booker, who is averaging 24.7 points but missed the first Miami game this season due to injury.

Booker, a 6-6 shooting guard, also leads the Suns in assists with 6.7 per game. Deandre Ayton, the Suns' 7-1 rookie center and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, is averaging 16.4 points and a team-high 10.5 rebounds.

For the Heat, shooting guard Josh Richardson leads the team with 17.6 points per game, Dragic tops the chart with 4.5 assists, and 7-footer Whiteside paces Miami in rebounds (12.3) and blocks (2.1).

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
H. Whiteside
21 C
25.4 Min. Per Game 25.4
12.6 Pts. Per Game 12.6
0.9 Ast. Per Game 0.9
12.3 Reb. Per Game 12.3
45.6 Field Goal % 55.1
45.7 Three Point % 54.8
85.1 Free Throw % 43.4
  Defensive rebound by Jamal Crawford 2:48
+ 2 Josh Jackson made layup, assist by Tyler Johnson 3:12
  Hassan Whiteside missed layup 3:20
  Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson 3:22
  Richaun Holmes missed hook shot 3:25
+ 1 Tyler Johnson made free throw 3:50
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul 3:50
+ 2 Hassan Whiteside made hook shot 3:50
  Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside 3:50
  Dion Waiters missed jump shot 3:53
+ 2 Kelly Olynyk made layup, assist by Josh Richardson 4:17
Points 44 53
Field Goals 16-42 (38.1%) 20-45 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 5-16 (31.3%) 3-14 (21.4%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 23 33
Offensive 5 10
Defensive 12 18
Team 6 5
Assists 12 10
Steals 3 6
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 7 6
Fouls 9 9
Technicals 1 3
away team logo
D. Booker SG 1
6 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
H. Whiteside C 21
17 PTS, 9 REB
1234T
away team logo Suns 11-50 2321--44
home team logo Heat 26-32 2924--53
J. Jackson SF 11.1 PPG 4.2 RPG 2.3 APG 41.7 FG%
H. Whiteside C 12.6 PPG 12.3 RPG 0.9 APG 54.8 FG%
J. Jackson SF 9 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
H. Whiteside C 17 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
Suns
Starters
D. Booker
D. Ayton
K. Oubre Jr.
M. Bridges
T. Johnson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Booker 6 2 4 1/6 1/4 3/3 2 14 0 0 1 1 1 -10 15
D. Ayton 6 2 0 3/6 0/0 0/2 2 12 1 0 1 1 1 -10 8
K. Oubre Jr. 5 4 0 2/7 1/4 0/1 0 14 0 0 1 1 3 -11 8
M. Bridges 5 0 3 2/4 0/2 1/1 2 13 1 0 2 0 0 -2 10
T. Johnson 4 1 3 1/3 1/1 1/1 1 13 0 0 0 0 1 -6 11
On Bench
J. Crawford
R. Holmes
D. Melton
T. Daniels
G. King
T. Warren
R. Spalding
D. Bender
J. Evans
E. Okobo
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Crawford 7 2 1 2/3 1/1 2/2 0 8 1 0 2 0 2 -1 10
R. Holmes 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 1 0 1 2 +1 6
D. Melton 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 1 0 -1 3
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Okobo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 44 17 12 16/42 5/16 7/10 9 88 3 1 7 5 12 -40 71
Heat
Starters
H. Whiteside
J. Richardson
R. Anderson
G. Dragic
D. Waiters
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
H. Whiteside 17 9 0 8/12 0/0 1/1 1 13 1 0 0 5 4 +8 27
J. Richardson 7 5 4 2/6 0/3 3/3 1 14 1 0 0 1 4 +10 21
R. Anderson 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 0 +4 2
G. Dragic 2 0 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 0 0 +3 5
D. Waiters 0 2 2 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 2 +3 6
On Bench
B. Adebayo
D. Wade
J. Johnson
R. McGruder
J. Winslow
Y. Maten
D. Jones Jr.
E. Terry
U. Haslem
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Adebayo 11 4 0 3/5 0/0 5/6 0 8 1 0 0 1 3 +1 16
D. Wade 3 1 0 1/3 0/1 1/2 0 10 2 2 2 1 0 +4 6
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McGruder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Winslow - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Maten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Terry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 28 10 20/45 3/14 10/12 9 76 6 2 6 10 18 +33 83
