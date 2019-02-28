PHI
OKC

No Text

No Text
Key Players
B. Simmons
25 PG
R. Westbrook
0 PG
35.7 Min. Per Game 35.7
22.5 Pts. Per Game 22.5
10.9 Ast. Per Game 10.9
11.3 Reb. Per Game 11.3
56.7 Field Goal % 42.3
56.7 Three Point % 42.2
58.6 Free Throw % 65.6
  Full timeout called 0:02
  Personal foul on Russell Westbrook 0:02
  Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons 0:03
  Jimmy Butler missed fade-away jump shot 0:06
+ 1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:28
+ 1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 0:28
  Shooting foul on Tobias Harris 0:28
+ 2 Markieff Morris made driving layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 0:45
+ 3 Mike Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler 0:53
+ 2 Terrance Ferguson made driving layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 1:03
+ 1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:27
Team Stats
Points 108 104
Field Goals 42-92 (45.7%) 38-87 (43.7%)
3-Pointers 12-31 (38.7%) 8-27 (29.6%)
Free Throws 12-19 (63.2%) 20-28 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 60 54
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 36 36
Team 16 10
Assists 33 28
Steals 9 5
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 24 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
B. Simmons PG 25
11 PTS, 13 REB, 11 AST
home team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
23 PTS, 11 REB, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo 76ers 40-22 37232622108
home team logo Thunder 38-23 26233025104
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 40-22 115.7 PPG 47 RPG 27.3 APG
home team logo Thunder 38-23 115.9 PPG 48 RPG 23.5 APG
Key Players
T. Harris SF 20.4 PPG 8.1 RPG 2.6 APG 54.5 FG%
R. Westbrook PG 22.5 PPG 11.3 RPG 10.9 APG 42.5 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Harris SF 32 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
R. Westbrook PG 23 PTS 11 REB 11 AST
45.7 FG% 43.7
38.7 3PT FG% 29.6
63.2 FT% 71.4
76ers
Starters
T. Harris
J. Butler
J. Bolden
J. Redick
B. Simmons
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Harris 32 5 3 11/19 5/7 5/5 2 39 1 1 1 0 5 +6 44
J. Butler 20 8 8 9/20 0/2 2/5 3 37 2 0 3 1 7 +7 43
J. Bolden 14 3 0 6/7 2/3 0/0 3 19 1 0 0 0 3 +9 18
J. Redick 12 4 4 3/13 2/9 4/5 1 34 0 0 1 1 3 0 23
B. Simmons 11 13 11 5/9 0/0 1/4 5 41 2 2 4 3 10 0 46
Bench
M. Scott
J. Ennis III
A. Johnson
T. McConnell
J. Embiid
B. Marjanovic
J. Simmons
S. Milton
F. Korkmaz
J. Patton
Z. Smith
H. Highsmith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Scott 9 3 1 3/9 3/7 0/0 3 20 0 2 0 0 3 +1 16
J. Ennis III 4 3 0 2/6 0/2 0/0 0 16 0 0 1 2 1 -2 6
A. Johnson 4 3 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 5 13 1 0 2 0 3 -7 6
T. McConnell 2 2 6 1/5 0/1 0/0 2 17 2 0 1 1 1 +6 17
J. Embiid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Korkmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Highsmith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 108 44 33 42/92 12/31 12/19 24 236 9 5 13 8 36 +20 219
Thunder
Starters
R. Westbrook
J. Grant
M. Morris
S. Adams
T. Ferguson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Westbrook 23 11 11 8/24 1/9 6/9 3 37 1 1 4 0 11 -3 54
J. Grant 23 6 0 10/17 2/5 1/2 0 37 0 1 0 0 6 -7 30
M. Morris 17 4 0 7/12 1/3 2/2 3 19 1 0 0 0 4 -7 22
S. Adams 11 14 1 4/9 0/0 3/6 1 31 1 0 3 8 6 -5 25
T. Ferguson 7 1 6 3/5 1/3 0/0 3 38 0 0 1 0 1 -7 19
Bench
D. Schroder
A. Nader
N. Noel
P. Patterson
R. Felton
S. Hopson
P. George
A. Roberson
D. Burton
R. Solomon
D. Grantham
H. Diallo
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 14 1 7 4/15 2/5 4/5 4 33 1 0 3 0 1 +7 27
A. Nader 5 3 0 1/1 1/1 2/2 1 16 1 0 0 0 3 -4 9
N. Noel 4 2 1 1/2 0/0 2/2 1 9 0 1 0 0 2 +2 9
P. Patterson 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 2 -2 2
R. Felton 0 0 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 11 0 0 1 0 0 +6 3
S. Hopson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. George - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Solomon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Grantham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 44 28 38/87 8/27 20/28 18 235 5 3 12 8 36 -20 200
NBA Scores