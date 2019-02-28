No Text
PHI
OKC
No Text
Key Players
B. Simmons
25 PG
R. Westbrook
0 PG
|35.7
|Min. Per Game
|35.7
|22.5
|Pts. Per Game
|22.5
|10.9
|Ast. Per Game
|10.9
|11.3
|Reb. Per Game
|11.3
|56.7
|Field Goal %
|42.3
|56.7
|Three Point %
|42.2
|58.6
|Free Throw %
|65.6
|Full timeout called
|0:02
|Personal foul on Russell Westbrook
|0:02
|Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons
|0:03
|Jimmy Butler missed fade-away jump shot
|0:06
|+ 1
|Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:28
|+ 1
|Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:28
|Shooting foul on Tobias Harris
|0:28
|+ 2
|Markieff Morris made driving layup, assist by Russell Westbrook
|0:45
|+ 3
|Mike Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Butler
|0:53
|+ 2
|Terrance Ferguson made driving layup, assist by Russell Westbrook
|1:03
|+ 1
|Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:27
|Team Stats
|Points
|108
|104
|Field Goals
|42-92 (45.7%)
|38-87 (43.7%)
|3-Pointers
|12-31 (38.7%)
|8-27 (29.6%)
|Free Throws
|12-19 (63.2%)
|20-28 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|60
|54
|Offensive
|8
|8
|Defensive
|36
|36
|Team
|16
|10
|Assists
|33
|28
|Steals
|9
|5
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|12
|Fouls
|24
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
B. Simmons PG 25
11 PTS, 13 REB, 11 AST
R. Westbrook PG 0
23 PTS, 11 REB, 11 AST
|Key Players
|
|T. Harris SF
|20.4 PPG
|8.1 RPG
|2.6 APG
|54.5 FG%
|
|R. Westbrook PG
|22.5 PPG
|11.3 RPG
|10.9 APG
|42.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Harris SF
|32 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|R. Westbrook PG
|23 PTS
|11 REB
|11 AST
|
|45.7
|FG%
|43.7
|
|
|38.7
|3PT FG%
|29.6
|
|
|63.2
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|T. Harris
|32
|5
|3
|11/19
|5/7
|5/5
|2
|39
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|+6
|44
|J. Butler
|20
|8
|8
|9/20
|0/2
|2/5
|3
|37
|2
|0
|3
|1
|7
|+7
|43
|J. Bolden
|14
|3
|0
|6/7
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|+9
|18
|J. Redick
|12
|4
|4
|3/13
|2/9
|4/5
|1
|34
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|23
|B. Simmons
|11
|13
|11
|5/9
|0/0
|1/4
|5
|41
|2
|2
|4
|3
|10
|0
|46
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|T. Harris
|32
|5
|3
|11/19
|5/7
|5/5
|2
|39
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|+6
|44
|J. Butler
|20
|8
|8
|9/20
|0/2
|2/5
|3
|37
|2
|0
|3
|1
|7
|+7
|43
|J. Bolden
|14
|3
|0
|6/7
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|+9
|18
|J. Redick
|12
|4
|4
|3/13
|2/9
|4/5
|1
|34
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|23
|B. Simmons
|11
|13
|11
|5/9
|0/0
|1/4
|5
|41
|2
|2
|4
|3
|10
|0
|46
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|M. Scott
|9
|3
|1
|3/9
|3/7
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|+1
|16
|J. Ennis III
|4
|3
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|-2
|6
|A. Johnson
|4
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|13
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|-7
|6
|T. McConnell
|2
|2
|6
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|17
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|+6
|17
|J. Embiid
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Marjanovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Milton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Korkmaz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Patton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Highsmith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|108
|44
|33
|42/92
|12/31
|12/19
|24
|236
|9
|5
|13
|8
|36
|+20
|219
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|R. Westbrook
|23
|11
|11
|8/24
|1/9
|6/9
|3
|37
|1
|1
|4
|0
|11
|-3
|54
|J. Grant
|23
|6
|0
|10/17
|2/5
|1/2
|0
|37
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|-7
|30
|M. Morris
|17
|4
|0
|7/12
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|-7
|22
|S. Adams
|11
|14
|1
|4/9
|0/0
|3/6
|1
|31
|1
|0
|3
|8
|6
|-5
|25
|T. Ferguson
|7
|1
|6
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|38
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-7
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|R. Westbrook
|23
|11
|11
|8/24
|1/9
|6/9
|3
|37
|1
|1
|4
|0
|11
|-3
|54
|J. Grant
|23
|6
|0
|10/17
|2/5
|1/2
|0
|37
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|-7
|30
|M. Morris
|17
|4
|0
|7/12
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|-7
|22
|S. Adams
|11
|14
|1
|4/9
|0/0
|3/6
|1
|31
|1
|0
|3
|8
|6
|-5
|25
|T. Ferguson
|7
|1
|6
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|38
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-7
|19
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Schroder
|14
|1
|7
|4/15
|2/5
|4/5
|4
|33
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|+7
|27
|A. Nader
|5
|3
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-4
|9
|N. Noel
|4
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+2
|9
|P. Patterson
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|2
|R. Felton
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|+6
|3
|S. Hopson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. George
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Roberson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Burton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Solomon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Grantham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Diallo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|104
|44
|28
|38/87
|8/27
|20/28
|18
|235
|5
|3
|12
|8
|36
|-20
|200