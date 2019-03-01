GS
PHI

Sixers, Warriors look to improve on mediocre month

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 01, 2019

Two teams that failed to meet high expectations in February hope to elevate their game in March when the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers meet in a nationally televised showdown Saturday night in Philadelphia.

The 76ers enter the game in the better form, coming off a two-game road sweep of New Orleans and Oklahoma City, while the Warriors lost on consecutive nights at Miami and Orlando.

But the Warriors rested key players in those games -- DeMarcus Cousins against the Heat, Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala against the Magic -- and are expected to have everyone available Saturday, while the 76ers could be missing standout big man Joel Embiid.

The All-Star center has missed the past four games with tendinitis in his left knee, and while 76ers coach Brett Brown projected earlier in the week that Embiid would return for Golden State's visit, he wasn't nearly as optimistic when asked about it on the eve of the contest.

"Will he play on Saturday against Golden State? We don't know that," he insisted to reporters. "And the fans should hear that. It's still completely up in the air."

With or without Embiid, both teams will have a different look than they had when the 76ers won 113-104 at Golden State in January.

The 76ers since have traded for Tobias Harris, a former member of the Los Angeles Clippers with whom the Warriors are quite familiar.

Harris has been brilliant in his last five games, averaging 25.8 points and 8.0 rebounds, shooting 59 percent.

He averaged 25.7 points and 8.7 rebounds in three games against the Warriors earlier this season while still playing for the Clippers.

The Warriors were without Klay Thompson in the earlier loss to Golden State.

Returning after missing almost a full calendar year because of an Achilles injury, Cousins has played his best basketball with the Warriors on their current trip, contributing 24 points and 11 rebounds to a trip-opening win at Charlotte before returning from a one-game rest to go for 21 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday's loss at Orlando.

Cousins also has averaged 3.4 assists in his 15 games, slightly above his 3.2 career average, a skill that's surprised even Warriors coaches.

"What we found out as time has gone along is he's a better passer than what we thought," Golden State assistant Mike Brown noted this week. "With his ability to pass, we've actually thrown him the ball in certain spots on the floor for him to facilitate and play-make.

"Now he's taking his big away from the rim and there's small guys that are protecting the rim on the backside. Not only is he a tremendous passer, but he's a willing passer, too."

Neither team did much to improve its playoffs standing in February.

After an 11-2 January that vaulted the Warriors (43-19) to the top of the Western Conference, they went just 7-4 in February and begin March tied with Denver (42-19) in the loss column.

The 76ers (40-22), meanwhile, went just 6-4 in February and now find themselves dueling Indiana and Boston merely to earn home-court advantage in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The 76ers' earlier win at Golden State ended a 10-game losing streak to the Warriors, who had swept the last five season series.

Denying the Warriors a sixth straight win at Philadelphia would give the 76ers a shot at a season-series sweep of their own for the first time since 2012.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Durant
35 SF
B. Simmons
25 PG
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
16.9 Pts. Per Game 16.9
7.8 Ast. Per Game 7.8
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
51.4 Field Goal % 56.9
51.4 Three Point % 56.6
88.9 Free Throw % 59.1
  Full timeout called 9:37
+ 3 Stephen Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 9:39
  Defensive rebound by DeMarcus Cousins 9:48
  Ben Simmons missed hook shot 9:49
+ 3 DeMarcus Cousins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 10:15
  Defensive rebound by Draymond Green 10:22
  Defensive rebound by Stephen Curry 10:35
  Ben Simmons missed 3-pt. jump shot 10:38
+ 3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 10:46
+ 2 Jimmy Butler made jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 11:07
  Personal foul on Damion Lee 11:21
Team Stats
Points 66 71
Field Goals 24-48 (50.0%) 25-48 (52.1%)
3-Pointers 8-16 (50.0%) 5-14 (35.7%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 16-17 (94.1%)
Total Rebounds 24 26
Offensive 3 5
Defensive 19 21
Team 2 0
Assists 15 15
Steals 6 5
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 9 9
Fouls 12 11
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
S. Curry PG 30
17 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
B. Simmons PG 25
18 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 43-19 312411-66
home team logo 76ers 40-22 32354-71
PHI 5, O/U 238
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
PHI 5, O/U 238
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 43-19 118.6 PPG 46.3 RPG 29.2 APG
home team logo 76ers 40-22 115.5 PPG 46.9 RPG 27.4 APG
Key Players
K. Durant SF 27.5 PPG 6.9 RPG 5.8 APG 51.4 FG%
B. Simmons PG 16.9 PPG 9.0 RPG 7.8 APG 56.7 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Durant SF 18 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
B. Simmons PG 18 PTS 7 REB 5 AST
50.0 FG% 52.1
50.0 3PT FG% 35.7
83.3 FT% 94.1
Warriors
Starters
K. Durant
S. Curry
D. Cousins
D. Lee
D. Green
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Durant 18 2 2 7/14 1/3 3/4 0 20 0 0 2 0 2 +1 22
S. Curry 17 4 2 6/14 4/9 1/1 3 22 2 0 1 1 3 -2 26
D. Cousins 13 3 0 5/10 1/1 2/2 1 16 1 0 1 1 2 +3 16
D. Lee 6 1 0 2/3 2/2 0/0 2 11 1 0 0 1 0 +3 8
D. Green 4 4 8 1/1 0/0 2/2 2 19 0 0 3 0 4 -5 21
On Court
K. Durant
S. Curry
D. Cousins
D. Lee
D. Green
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Durant 18 2 2 7/14 1/3 3/4 0 20 0 0 2 0 2 +1 22
S. Curry 17 4 2 6/14 4/9 1/1 3 22 2 0 1 1 3 -2 26
D. Cousins 13 3 0 5/10 1/1 2/2 1 16 1 0 1 1 2 +3 16
D. Lee 6 1 0 2/3 2/2 0/0 2 11 1 0 0 1 0 +3 8
D. Green 4 4 8 1/1 0/0 2/2 2 19 0 0 3 0 4 -5 21
On Bench
J. Bell
S. Livingston
A. Iguodala
J. Jerebko
Q. Cook
K. Thompson
D. Jones
K. Looney
J. Evans
M. Derrickson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Bell 3 3 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 2 9 0 0 0 0 3 -5 6
S. Livingston 3 1 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 0 9 1 0 1 0 1 -6 4
A. Iguodala 2 3 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 11 1 1 1 0 3 -8 10
J. Jerebko 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0
Q. Cook 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Looney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 22 15 24/48 8/16 10/12 12 121 6 1 9 3 19 -22 113
76ers
Starters
B. Simmons
T. Harris
J. Butler
J. Bolden
J. Redick
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Simmons 18 7 5 7/10 0/1 4/4 1 22 3 0 4 1 6 +4 34
T. Harris 16 4 2 6/13 2/7 2/2 0 21 0 0 1 0 4 +4 23
J. Butler 11 6 1 2/7 1/1 6/6 1 18 1 1 1 2 4 +3 20
J. Bolden 9 2 1 3/3 2/2 1/1 2 16 0 2 1 1 1 -6 14
J. Redick 6 1 1 2/5 0/2 2/2 1 17 0 0 1 0 1 +4 8
On Court
B. Simmons
T. Harris
J. Butler
J. Bolden
J. Redick
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Simmons 18 7 5 7/10 0/1 4/4 1 22 3 0 4 1 6 +4 34
T. Harris 16 4 2 6/13 2/7 2/2 0 21 0 0 1 0 4 +4 23
J. Butler 11 6 1 2/7 1/1 6/6 1 18 1 1 1 2 4 +3 20
J. Bolden 9 2 1 3/3 2/2 1/1 2 16 0 2 1 1 1 -6 14
J. Redick 6 1 1 2/5 0/2 2/2 1 17 0 0 1 0 1 +4 8
On Bench
T. McConnell
M. Scott
J. Simmons
J. Ennis III
J. Embiid
B. Marjanovic
S. Milton
F. Korkmaz
J. Patton
Z. Smith
H. Highsmith
A. Johnson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. McConnell 8 1 3 4/5 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1 +5 15
M. Scott 2 3 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 13 1 0 0 1 2 +4 6
J. Simmons 1 2 2 0/1 0/0 1/2 3 12 0 0 1 0 2 +10 6
J. Ennis III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Embiid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Korkmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Highsmith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 26 15 25/48 5/14 16/17 11 128 5 3 9 5 21 +28 126
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores