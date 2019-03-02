ORL
IND

Key Players
N. Vucevic
9 C
B. Bogdanovic
44 SF
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
52.2 Field Goal % 49.9
52.0 Three Point % 49.8
76.3 Free Throw % 81.9
  Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:07
+ 3 Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot 0:08
+ 2 Wesley Matthews made layup, assist by Thaddeus Young 0:29
  Lost ball turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by Thaddeus Young 0:31
  Full timeout called 0:43
  Darren Collison missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Aaron Gordon 0:43
  Bad pass turnover on Aaron Gordon, stolen by Wesley Matthews 0:46
  Terrence Ross missed driving dunk, blocked by Myles Turner 1:00
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Briscoe 1:22
  Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:25
+ 1 Terrence Ross made 3rd of 3 free throws 1:34
Team Stats
Points 117 112
Field Goals 46-91 (50.5%) 42-77 (54.5%)
3-Pointers 10-28 (35.7%) 7-27 (25.9%)
Free Throws 15-19 (78.9%) 21-24 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 45 42
Offensive 11 3
Defensive 30 33
Team 4 6
Assists 28 31
Steals 7 5
Blocks 5 6
Turnovers 9 11
Fouls 20 17
Technicals 2 1
N. Vucevic C 9
27 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
D. Collison PG 2
23 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Magic 30-34 27282834117
home team logo Pacers 41-23 27332725112
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
away team logo Magic 30-34 105.9 PPG 44.7 RPG 25.0 APG
home team logo Pacers 41-23 108.7 PPG 43.1 RPG 26.2 APG
N. Vucevic C 20.5 PPG 12.1 RPG 4.0 APG 52.1 FG%
B. Bogdanovic SF 17.4 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.8 APG 49.9 FG%
N. Vucevic C 27 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
B. Bogdanovic SF 25 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
50.5 FG% 54.5
35.7 3PT FG% 25.9
78.9 FT% 87.5
Magic
Starters
N. Vucevic
E. Fournier
J. Isaac
A. Gordon
D. Augustin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Vucevic 27 8 3 11/19 0/3 5/7 2 32 2 1 0 3 5 -5 44
E. Fournier 19 5 8 7/12 3/4 2/2 4 35 0 0 3 0 5 -4 37
J. Isaac 12 8 2 5/8 2/3 0/1 1 27 1 1 1 5 3 -1 25
A. Gordon 11 8 6 5/15 1/3 0/0 2 36 0 1 2 1 7 +6 30
D. Augustin 3 2 4 1/5 0/2 1/1 1 17 1 0 0 0 2 0 14
Bench
T. Ross
J. Grant
K. Birch
W. Iwundu
I. Briscoe
T. Mozgov
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
J. Martin
M. Frazier
M. Fultz
M. Bamba
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Ross 23 3 1 8/17 3/11 4/4 2 27 1 0 0 0 3 +8 29
J. Grant 7 0 2 2/3 1/1 2/2 1 12 1 1 1 0 0 +9 12
K. Birch 7 3 1 3/3 0/0 1/2 1 15 0 1 0 2 1 +10 13
W. Iwundu 4 3 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 17 0 0 0 0 3 +6 9
I. Briscoe 4 1 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 4 18 1 0 2 0 1 -4 4
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fultz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bamba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 117 41 28 46/91 10/28 15/19 20 236 7 5 9 11 30 +25 217
Pacers
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
D. Collison
T. Young
W. Matthews
M. Turner
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 25 3 3 8/17 2/7 7/8 0 30 1 0 1 0 3 -3 34
D. Collison 23 3 10 8/12 2/4 5/6 2 33 0 0 3 0 3 +5 43
T. Young 13 6 5 6/8 1/2 0/0 1 36 2 1 0 1 5 -2 32
W. Matthews 12 5 4 3/8 2/7 4/4 4 31 1 0 1 0 5 -6 25
M. Turner 10 6 1 4/9 0/3 2/2 4 30 1 4 3 1 5 +4 20
Bench
C. Joseph
K. O'Quinn
D. McDermott
T. Evans
T. Leaf
V. Oladipo
D. Reed
D. Sabonis
E. Sumner
A. Holiday
A. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Joseph 14 3 3 6/9 0/1 2/3 1 22 0 0 0 0 3 -3 23
K. O'Quinn 6 4 4 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 17 0 1 1 1 3 -9 18
D. McDermott 6 1 0 3/4 0/1 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 0 1 -4 7
T. Evans 3 3 0 1/5 0/2 1/1 1 13 0 0 2 0 3 -4 4
T. Leaf 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 2 -3 4
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sabonis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Holiday - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 112 36 31 42/77 7/27 21/24 17 235 5 6 11 3 33 -25 210
NBA Scores