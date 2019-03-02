No Text
ORL
IND
No Text
Key Players
N. Vucevic
9 C
B. Bogdanovic
44 SF
|31.7
|Min. Per Game
|31.7
|17.4
|Pts. Per Game
|17.4
|1.8
|Ast. Per Game
|1.8
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|52.2
|Field Goal %
|49.9
|52.0
|Three Point %
|49.8
|76.3
|Free Throw %
|81.9
|Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:07
|+ 3
|Evan Fournier made 3-pt. jump shot
|0:08
|+ 2
|Wesley Matthews made layup, assist by Thaddeus Young
|0:29
|Lost ball turnover on Evan Fournier, stolen by Thaddeus Young
|0:31
|Full timeout called
|0:43
|Darren Collison missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Aaron Gordon
|0:43
|Bad pass turnover on Aaron Gordon, stolen by Wesley Matthews
|0:46
|Terrence Ross missed driving dunk, blocked by Myles Turner
|1:00
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Briscoe
|1:22
|Wesley Matthews missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:25
|+ 1
|Terrence Ross made 3rd of 3 free throws
|1:34
|Team Stats
|Points
|117
|112
|Field Goals
|46-91 (50.5%)
|42-77 (54.5%)
|3-Pointers
|10-28 (35.7%)
|7-27 (25.9%)
|Free Throws
|15-19 (78.9%)
|21-24 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|45
|42
|Offensive
|11
|3
|Defensive
|30
|33
|Team
|4
|6
|Assists
|28
|31
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|5
|6
|Turnovers
|9
|11
|Fouls
|20
|17
|Technicals
|2
|1
N. Vucevic C 9
27 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
D. Collison PG 2
23 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST
|Key Players
|
|N. Vucevic C
|20.5 PPG
|12.1 RPG
|4.0 APG
|52.1 FG%
|
|B. Bogdanovic SF
|17.4 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|1.8 APG
|49.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Vucevic C
|27 PTS
|8 REB
|3 AST
|B. Bogdanovic SF
|25 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|
|50.5
|FG%
|54.5
|
|
|35.7
|3PT FG%
|25.9
|
|
|78.9
|FT%
|87.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|N. Vucevic
|27
|8
|3
|11/19
|0/3
|5/7
|2
|32
|2
|1
|0
|3
|5
|-5
|44
|E. Fournier
|19
|5
|8
|7/12
|3/4
|2/2
|4
|35
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|-4
|37
|J. Isaac
|12
|8
|2
|5/8
|2/3
|0/1
|1
|27
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|-1
|25
|A. Gordon
|11
|8
|6
|5/15
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|1
|2
|1
|7
|+6
|30
|D. Augustin
|3
|2
|4
|1/5
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|14
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|T. Ross
|23
|3
|1
|8/17
|3/11
|4/4
|2
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|+8
|29
|J. Grant
|7
|0
|2
|2/3
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|12
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+9
|12
|K. Birch
|7
|3
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|15
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|+10
|13
|W. Iwundu
|4
|3
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|+6
|9
|I. Briscoe
|4
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|-4
|4
|T. Mozgov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Caupain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Frazier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Fultz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bamba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|117
|41
|28
|46/91
|10/28
|15/19
|20
|236
|7
|5
|9
|11
|30
|+25
|217
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|B. Bogdanovic
|25
|3
|3
|8/17
|2/7
|7/8
|0
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|34
|D. Collison
|23
|3
|10
|8/12
|2/4
|5/6
|2
|33
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|+5
|43
|T. Young
|13
|6
|5
|6/8
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|36
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|-2
|32
|W. Matthews
|12
|5
|4
|3/8
|2/7
|4/4
|4
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-6
|25
|M. Turner
|10
|6
|1
|4/9
|0/3
|2/2
|4
|30
|1
|4
|3
|1
|5
|+4
|20
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|C. Joseph
|14
|3
|3
|6/9
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|23
|K. O'Quinn
|6
|4
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-9
|18
|D. McDermott
|6
|1
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-4
|7
|T. Evans
|3
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|-4
|4
|T. Leaf
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-3
|4
|V. Oladipo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Reed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sabonis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Sumner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Holiday
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|112
|36
|31
|42/77
|7/27
|21/24
|17
|235
|5
|6
|11
|3
|33
|-25
|210