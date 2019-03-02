POR
The Charlotte Hornets continue their playoff push Sunday afternoon at home against the Portland Trail Blazers, who are 4-1 on a road swing with two games left on their trip.

The Hornets are locked in a battle to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, and they can use all the help they can get.

Even from Frank Kaminsky.

Kaminsky, who had appeared in only five games this calendar year, scored 15 points off the bench in Friday night's 123-112 win at Brooklyn that closed the gap between Charlotte and the sixth-place Nets.

Charlotte got its usual scoring against the Nets -- 25 from Kemba Walker, 22 from Jeremy Lamb and 17 from Nic Batum -- but coach James Borrego also opted to dust off the 7-foot Kaminsky, figuring the fourth-year pro could be useful against a potential Nets' zone.

He had 15 points, seven rebounds and made 7 of 12 shots from the field in 24 minutes.

"He was fantastic," Borrego said.

"You have to give Frank a lot of credit. It's been a frustrating year for him. I understand that, and he stayed ready. He kept doing his work, and we went to him and he delivered tonight. He was fantastic. We probably don't get this game done without Frank. You never know when your opportunities are going to come. He stayed ready, he stayed consistent with his work and tonight it paid off."

It's unclear if Kaminsky earned a larger role moving forward, but the focus of the Portland game figures to be on all the high-scoring guards.

Portland's backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 59 points Friday night in a 119-117 loss at Toronto that ended a five-game winning streak. Lillard and McCollum combine to average 47.1 points this season.

Considering it was the fifth game of a road trip, that the Raptors are one of the best teams in the NBA and that the Blazers were without big man Enes Kanter (worried about travel outside the United States because of his criticism of the Turkish government), Portland wasn't going to sweat the close loss.

"That was a really good basketball game," Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts said in his postgame comments.

"Two good teams played a very good game. I like the way we competed, getting down 16 on the road against a team like that and make a comeback, take the lead. Obviously it's disappointing to lose the game but I liked the way we competed."

Portland has improved to 14-16 on the road during this trip, in which it has picked up wins at Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Boston. The Blazers, making a push for third place in the West, wrap up the swing Tuesday at Memphis.

Charlotte's backcourt is a strength, led by the All-Star Walker, who is averaging 25.2 points. Lamb has been coming off the bench since the All-Star break as Borrego looks for more defense in the starting lineup (rookie forward Miles Bridges) and more scoring punch off the bench. Lamb is averaging 15.2 points per game.

Portland had an easy time in the teams' first meeting of the season, winning 127-96 at home on Jan. 11. Lillard and McCollum combined for 50 points in that game.

Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
K. Walker
15 PG
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
25.2 Pts. Per Game 25.2
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
44.7 Field Goal % 43.0
44.7 Three Point % 43.2
91.0 Free Throw % 83.4
  Full timeout called 3:14
+ 2 Jusuf Nurkic made layup, assist by Al-Farouq Aminu 3:14
  Shooting foul on Marvin Williams 3:39
  Offensive rebound by Al-Farouq Aminu 3:39
+ 2 Al-Farouq Aminu made dunk 3:39
  Jusuf Nurkic missed jump shot 3:39
  POR team rebound 3:52
  Defensive rebound by Jusuf Nurkic 4:10
  Marvin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:12
+ 2 Rodney Hood made jump shot 4:25
+ 2 Cody Zeller made floating jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 4:49
Team Stats
Points 107 98
Field Goals 39-91 (42.9%) 35-78 (44.9%)
3-Pointers 10-31 (32.3%) 12-29 (41.4%)
Free Throws 19-21 (90.5%) 16-19 (84.2%)
Total Rebounds 54 45
Offensive 13 4
Defensive 33 30
Team 8 11
Assists 25 23
Steals 8 7
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 9 11
Fouls 21 20
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
J. Nurkic C 27
24 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
K. Walker PG 15
15 PTS, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 38-24 32242528109
home team logo Hornets 29-33 2525301898
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 38-24 113.5 PPG 47.7 RPG 22.8 APG
home team logo Hornets 29-33 111.3 PPG 44.4 RPG 23.2 APG
Key Players
J. Nurkic C 15.3 PPG 10.1 RPG 3.2 APG 51.1 FG%
J. Lamb SG 15.2 PPG 5.6 RPG 2.1 APG 44.0 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Nurkic C 24 PTS 14 REB 6 AST
J. Lamb SG 23 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
42.9 FG% 44.9
32.3 3PT FG% 41.4
90.5 FT% 84.2
Trail Blazers
Starters
J. Nurkic
R. Hood
D. Lillard
A. Aminu
C. McCollum
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Nurkic 24 14 6 7/11 0/0 10/11 3 25 1 1 2 3 11 +22 50
R. Hood 22 1 2 8/13 2/5 4/4 1 21 2 0 0 0 1 -1 29
D. Lillard 21 3 2 8/19 4/10 1/1 3 32 2 0 1 1 2 +6 29
A. Aminu 12 6 4 5/8 1/3 1/1 3 28 0 0 3 2 4 +19 23
C. McCollum 6 2 6 2/13 2/4 0/0 1 31 0 1 3 1 1 +21 18
On Bench
S. Curry
E. Kanter
J. Layman
Z. Collins
E. Turner
M. Leonard
S. Labissiere
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Curry 8 1 0 3/5 1/2 1/2 1 12 0 1 0 0 1 +7 10
E. Kanter 6 8 2 2/8 0/2 2/2 1 18 1 0 0 3 5 -13 19
J. Layman 2 3 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 3 17 0 0 0 1 2 -8 7
Z. Collins 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 3 15 0 0 0 0 1 -8 1
E. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Simons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 46 25 39/91 10/31 19/21 21 199 8 3 9 13 33 +45 186
Hornets
Starters
J. Lamb
K. Walker
C. Zeller
N. Batum
M. Williams
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Lamb 23 5 2 9/13 4/4 1/1 3 30 0 1 3 0 5 +2 30
K. Walker 15 0 11 4/18 1/6 6/6 1 35 0 0 4 0 0 -15 33
C. Zeller 9 3 1 4/9 0/0 1/2 3 20 2 1 0 1 2 -23 17
N. Batum 8 4 3 2/7 2/5 2/2 3 38 3 0 0 0 4 -13 21
M. Williams 6 2 0 2/6 1/3 1/1 2 27 2 3 1 1 1 -19 12
On Bench
T. Parker
F. Kaminsky
B. Biyombo
S. Mack
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
J. Chealey
D. Graham
J. Macura
W. Hernangomez
D. Bacon
M. Monk
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Parker 14 0 5 5/8 1/2 3/4 1 13 0 0 1 0 0 +2 23
F. Kaminsky 11 7 0 4/9 1/5 2/3 3 24 0 0 1 0 7 +14 17
B. Biyombo 2 9 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 16 0 1 1 1 8 +8 13
S. Mack - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kidd-Gilchrist - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Monk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 98 34 23 35/78 12/29 16/19 20 203 7 6 11 4 30 -44 166
