LAC
LAL

LeBron, Lakers face crucial game against Clippers

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 04, 2019

The Los Angeles Lakers were expected to make a playoff push when LeBron James returned from injury a month ago, but they're still heading in the wrong direction.

The Lakers are 4-7 in games James has played since returned from a 17-game absence because of a groin injury, and they have lost four of five heading into a pivotal matchup Monday night against the visiting Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers are 4 1/2 games behind the eighth-place San Antonio Spurs and five games back of the Clippers in the Western Conference. The Lakers have 19 games left, the Spurs 18 and the Clippers 17.

"It's just unfortunate, with the opportunity that we've had, we haven't been able to seize that opportunity," James said after a particularly frustrating loss Saturday night at the Phoenix Suns, the only NBA team that's been mathematically eliminated from the postseason.

The Lakers have made a habit of falling into early holes and then trying to claw out in the fourth quarter. They have won 10 games this season in which they trailed by 10 or more points.

Los Angeles trailed the Suns by 19 points in the fourth quarter on Saturday before cutting the deficit to five with just under four minutes left. James missed two free throws that would have pulled the Lakers within three with 47.4 seconds left and the Suns held on for a 118-109 victory, just their second win since mid-January.

"I am happy with the fight we showed in the fourth quarter, but with where we're at in the season that's the desperation we need to start the game with," said Lakers coach Luke Walton.

James said he doesn't bother looking at the standings, mainly because they're so fluid from day to day.

"You've just to go out and do your job and try to do it at a high level for 48 minutes," he said. "And then see what happens at the end of that."

The Clippers were active at the Feb. 7 trade deadline and are 6-3 since retooling their lineup.

Ivica Zubac and Landry Shamet, who will each turn 22 this month, are two of the players the Clippers acquired last month. Also in the starting lineup is 20-year-old Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, giving the Clippers one of the youngest starting fives in the NBA.

Shamet broke the team's rookie record with seven 3-pointers in a 128-107 win against the visiting New York Knicks on Sunday. He set the record in the first half, when he shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc, the most 3s made by an NBA rookie in a half since 2002-03.

Shamet helped the Clippers score 82 points in the opening two quarters, the most by the franchise since April 14, 1984.

The Clippers are in a stretch of eight straight games inside Staples Center, with Sunday's game the only one as visitor.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers told Fox Sports Prime Ticket before the win against New York that now is not the time to get comfortable.

"Just because you're at home, you still play tough teams," Rivers said. "The bottom line for us, we have to win games. ... We have not played great at home, so let's turn that around."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
L. Williams
23 SG
L. James
23 SF
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
27.0 Pts. Per Game 27.0
8.1 Ast. Per Game 8.1
8.7 Reb. Per Game 8.7
41.9 Field Goal % 51.0
41.7 Three Point % 50.9
88.9 Free Throw % 67.3
  Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green 1:16
+ 1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 1:40
+ 1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made free throw 1:55
  Shooting foul on Rajon Rondo 1:55
+ 2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot, assist by JaMychal Green 1:55
  Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell 2:05
  Rajon Rondo missed driving layup 2:07
  Offensive foul on Montrezl Harrell 2:19
  Offensive foul on Montrezl Harrell 2:19
  Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green 2:24
  Rajon Rondo missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:27
Team Stats
Points 87 82
Field Goals 29-58 (50.0%) 29-70 (41.4%)
3-Pointers 9-23 (39.1%) 9-28 (32.1%)
Free Throws 20-22 (90.9%) 15-16 (93.8%)
Total Rebounds 40 33
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 30 22
Team 5 5
Assists 19 16
Steals 6 2
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 15 17
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
D. Gallinari SF 8
20 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
R. Rondo PG 9
20 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 36-29 263526-87
home team logo Lakers 30-33 342325-82
LAL -3.5, O/U 236
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
LAL -3.5, O/U 236
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 36-29 114.1 PPG 45.4 RPG 23.3 APG
home team logo Lakers 30-33 112.4 PPG 46.5 RPG 25.3 APG
Key Players
D. Gallinari SF 18.9 PPG 6.0 RPG 2.4 APG 44.7 FG%
R. Rondo PG 8.7 PPG 5.0 RPG 7.4 APG 41.1 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Gallinari SF 20 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
R. Rondo PG 20 PTS 8 REB 9 AST
50.0 FG% 41.4
39.1 3PT FG% 32.1
90.9 FT% 93.8
Clippers
Starters
D. Gallinari
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
L. Shamet
L. Williams
M. Harrell
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Gallinari 20 3 1 8/13 2/4 2/3 2 20 0 1 1 0 3 -2 25
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 14 1 4 5/8 1/2 3/3 1 23 0 2 0 0 1 -1 25
L. Shamet 9 2 2 2/7 2/6 3/3 2 26 0 0 0 0 2 +3 15
L. Williams 9 0 3 2/4 0/2 5/5 0 16 0 0 3 0 0 +5 12
M. Harrell 6 7 4 3/8 0/0 0/0 2 20 0 0 4 1 6 +8 17
On Court
D. Gallinari
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
L. Shamet
L. Williams
M. Harrell
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Gallinari 20 3 1 8/13 2/4 2/3 2 20 0 1 1 0 3 -2 25
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 14 1 4 5/8 1/2 3/3 1 23 0 2 0 0 1 -1 25
L. Shamet 9 2 2 2/7 2/6 3/3 2 26 0 0 0 0 2 +3 15
L. Williams 9 0 3 2/4 0/2 5/5 0 16 0 0 3 0 0 +5 12
M. Harrell 6 7 4 3/8 0/0 0/0 2 20 0 0 4 1 6 +8 17
On Bench
T. Wallace
J. Green
G. Temple
S. Thornwell
W. Chandler
L. Mbah a Moute
J. Motley
A. Delgado
J. Robinson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Wallace 4 4 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 1 6 0 0 1 1 3 +3 7
J. Green 3 8 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 14 1 0 1 1 7 +7 13
G. Temple 2 2 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 2 7 0 0 0 0 2 +3 6
S. Thornwell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 35 19 29/58 9/23 20/22 15 133 6 3 12 5 30 +26 120
Lakers
Starters
R. Rondo
L. James
J. Hart
R. Bullock
M. Muscala
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Rondo 20 8 9 8/14 4/8 0/0 4 27 1 0 4 0 8 +1 43
L. James 20 5 4 6/13 1/5 7/8 3 29 1 0 1 0 5 -8 33
J. Hart 11 2 0 4/7 2/3 1/1 0 16 0 0 0 0 2 -5 13
R. Bullock 5 3 1 2/6 0/4 1/1 2 27 0 1 1 0 3 -7 10
M. Muscala 5 1 0 1/4 1/2 2/2 2 12 0 0 0 0 1 +2 6
On Court
R. Rondo
L. James
J. Hart
R. Bullock
M. Muscala
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Rondo 20 8 9 8/14 4/8 0/0 4 27 1 0 4 0 8 +1 43
L. James 20 5 4 6/13 1/5 7/8 3 29 1 0 1 0 5 -8 33
J. Hart 11 2 0 4/7 2/3 1/1 0 16 0 0 0 0 2 -5 13
R. Bullock 5 3 1 2/6 0/4 1/1 2 27 0 1 1 0 3 -7 10
M. Muscala 5 1 0 1/4 1/2 2/2 2 12 0 0 0 0 1 +2 6
On Bench
K. Caldwell-Pope
M. Wagner
A. Caruso
L. Stephenson
J. Williams
B. Ingram
L. Ball
T. Chandler
I. Bonga
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Caldwell-Pope 1 0 0 0/3 0/1 1/1 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 -3 1
M. Wagner 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 2 0 -7 2
A. Caruso 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 -3 2
L. Stephenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ingram - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bonga - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 28 16 29/70 9/28 15/16 17 126 2 3 10 6 22 -30 110
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores