Bogdanovic leads late charge to help Pacers sweep past Bulls

  • Mar 05, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Bojan Bogdanovic scored 27 points, Darren Collison added 22 and the Indiana Pacers beat the Chicago Bulls 105-96 on Tuesday night.

Indiana was looking to build momentum heading into a crucial 11-game stretch during which the Pacers will play Oklahoma City and Denver twice each and visit Milwaukee, Golden State and Boston.

Chicago was led by Zach LaVine with 27 points. Robin Lopez had 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Bulls lost their fifth in a row to Indiana, including all four games this season.

The difference was one decisive fourth-quarter run.

Chicago, which trailed by 16 in the first half, took its only lead of the game when LaVine's dunk made it 86-85 with 7:08 left.

Bogdanovic answered with two free throws before knocking down a 3-pointer. Collison made another 3 and Myles Turner's dunk with 3:58 left gave the Pacers a 95-86 advantage.

Chicago never recovered from the 10-0 spurt, getting no closer than five the rest of the way.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Lauri Markkanen finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds. He's had nine or more rebounds in 16 consecutive games. ... The Bulls spent most of the night playing catch-up after opening the game 6 of 23 from the field. ... The Bulls were 4 of 25 on 3s. ... Chicago coach Jim Boylan said Chandler Hutchinson did some light work on his injured right toe and appears to be progressing. Boylan did not provide a possible timeline for Hutchinson's return.

Pacers: Bogdanovic has scored at least 20 points in five consecutive games. ... Turner finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high seven blocks. Thaddeus Young had 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. ... Wesley Matthews scored 10 points. ... Indiana has won six straight home games against the Bulls and swept the season series for the first time since 2001-02. ... The NBA's No. 2 scoring defense ended a six-game streak of allowing 110 or more points. ... Indiana again played without forward Domantas Sabonis (sprained left ankle).

UP NEXT

Bulls: Close out a back-to-back Wednesday when Philadelphia comes to town.

Pacers: Will try to earn a split in the series when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
B. Bogdanovic
44 SF
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
17.5 Pts. Per Game 17.5
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
46.6 Field Goal % 50.1
46.5 Three Point % 50.1
84.9 Free Throw % 81.9
  Defensive rebound by Myles Turner 0:11
  Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:14
  Defensive rebound by Wayne Selden Jr. 0:20
  Personal foul on Ryan Arcidiacono 0:20
+ 1 Darren Collison made 1st of 2 free throws 0:34
  Personal foul on Zach LaVine 0:34
  Personal foul on Lauri Markkanen 0:36
  Personal foul on Bojan Bogdanovic 0:45
  CHI team rebound 0:45
  Robin Lopez missed dunk 0:53
  Offensive rebound by Robin Lopez 0:53
Team Stats
Points 96 105
Field Goals 36-93 (38.7%) 38-84 (45.2%)
3-Pointers 4-25 (16.0%) 11-25 (44.0%)
Free Throws 20-24 (83.3%) 18-24 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 56 57
Offensive 15 11
Defensive 34 39
Team 7 7
Assists 16 19
Steals 7 6
Blocks 7 9
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 20 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
R. Lopez C 42
20 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
B. Bogdanovic SF 44
27 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 18-47 1725332196
home team logo Pacers 42-23 27222828105
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
away team logo Bulls 18-47 105.0 PPG 42.5 RPG 22.3 APG
home team logo Pacers 42-23 108.8 PPG 43 RPG 26.2 APG
Z. LaVine PG 23.4 PPG 4.6 RPG 4.5 APG 46.6 FG%
B. Bogdanovic SF 17.5 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.9 APG 49.9 FG%
Z. LaVine PG 27 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
B. Bogdanovic SF 27 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
Z. LaVine
R. Lopez
L. Markkanen
O. Porter Jr.
K. Dunn
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Z. LaVine 27 2 3 10/22 2/6 5/7 3 37 0 0 3 0 2 -4 32
R. Lopez 20 9 1 9/18 0/0 2/2 0 30 0 3 0 6 3 -6 34
L. Markkanen 14 13 2 4/14 1/7 5/6 3 33 0 0 0 3 10 -7 31
O. Porter Jr. 7 4 2 3/11 1/5 0/0 1 32 4 2 3 0 4 -10 18
K. Dunn 5 7 5 2/9 0/2 1/1 5 31 2 0 1 1 6 -2 23
R. Arcidiacono
W. Selden Jr.
S. Harrison
C. Felicio
A. Blakeney
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
D. Valentine
B. Sampson
R. Alkins
W. Carter Jr.
C. Hutchison
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Arcidiacono 8 6 2 2/5 0/1 4/4 2 24 0 0 2 1 5 +2 16
W. Selden Jr. 6 4 1 2/6 0/2 2/2 2 23 0 2 0 1 3 -6 14
S. Harrison 6 2 0 3/5 0/1 0/0 1 13 1 0 0 2 0 -7 9
C. Felicio 3 2 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 3 7 0 0 0 1 1 -3 5
A. Blakeney 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Carter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hutchison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 96 49 16 36/93 4/25 20/24 20 236 7 7 9 15 34 -45 182
B. Bogdanovic
D. Collison
T. Young
W. Matthews
M. Turner
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 27 6 1 9/14 4/5 5/6 3 34 2 0 1 0 6 +5 36
D. Collison 22 4 2 7/10 3/5 5/6 1 33 2 0 3 0 4 +12 29
T. Young 11 10 6 5/13 1/3 0/0 3 36 0 0 2 4 6 +4 31
W. Matthews 10 3 4 4/10 2/8 0/0 2 33 1 0 2 0 3 +8 20
M. Turner 10 11 2 3/11 1/1 3/4 3 36 0 7 2 1 10 +8 30
T. Evans
C. Joseph
D. McDermott
T. Leaf
K. O'Quinn
V. Oladipo
D. Reed
D. Sabonis
E. Sumner
A. Holiday
A. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Evans 8 2 1 3/9 0/2 2/4 1 13 0 0 0 1 1 +2 12
C. Joseph 6 2 1 3/8 0/0 0/0 2 21 0 1 0 1 1 +2 11
D. McDermott 4 2 1 1/2 0/0 2/2 3 12 1 0 1 1 1 0 8
T. Leaf 4 5 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 2 3 +5 9
K. O'Quinn 3 5 1 1/3 0/0 1/2 3 10 0 1 1 1 4 -1 10
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sabonis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Holiday - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 105 50 19 38/84 11/25 18/24 22 233 6 9 12 11 39 +45 196
