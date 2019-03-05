HOU
Houston
Rockets
38-25
away team logo
83
TF 1
FINAL
4th
9:03
TNT
Tue Mar. 5
8:00pm
BONUS
73
TF 0
home team logo
TOR
Toronto
Raptors
46-18
ML: +139
TOR -3.5, O/U 228.5
ML: -161
HOU
TOR

Raptors aim to snap Rockets' 5-game win streak

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 05, 2019

The Houston Rockets must reverse a trend when they visit the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night if they want to extend their season-best, five-game winning streak.

The Rockets have lost on nine of their past 11 visits to Toronto, though the wins came fairly recently, in 2016 and 2017. The Raptors are 27-6 at home this season while Houston is 16-16 on the road.

On the plus side for the Rockets, they have won their past three games away from Houston overall and seven of their past road 10 contests.

Houston defeated the Celtics 115-104 in Boston on Sunday with James Harden scoring 42 points before fouling out late in the game.

The Raptors lost 112-107 in overtime Sunday to the Pistons in Detroit, but they have won nine of their past 11 games. Kawhi Leonard, who made the winning shot against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, sat out Sunday because of "load management."

Kyle Lowry scored a season-best 35 points against Detroit. The Raptors have twice lost this season to the Pistons, coached by Dwane Casey, who was fired by Toronto at the end of last season.

An encouraging trend for the Rockets has been getting players back from injury absences.

"We're finally healthy," said Harden, who has scored 40 or more points 24 times this season. "We're winning, guys know their roles, we're executing defensively, we're helping each other out, we're talking. ...

"It was kind of tough before because we had so many guys out," Harden said. "Chris (Paul) missed a few weeks Clint (Capela) missed a few weeks. We had guys in and out of the lineup. It feels really, really good to have a full roster and catch a rhythm. And this is the perfect time for it."

Kenneth Faried (bruised left hip) was a late scratch Sunday because of soreness and he joined Iman Shumpert (sore right calf) on the sideline.

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni, however, was happy to be dealing with day-to-day injury issues.

"I'm pretty comfortable with 'maybe,'" D'Antoni said. "Our main core is now healthy. That's been the biggest problem. It happens to all teams. This year was a little more weird, but guys are used to it and give what they've got. We've got enough."

Houston is 19-9 this season when Capela, Harden and Paul play together.

In the teams' first meeting this season, the Rockets never trailed and held on to defeat the Raptors 121-119 in Houston on Jan. 25. Harden scored 35 points, and Leonard finished with 32.

The Raptors are still trying to work in newcomers Marc Gasol, Jeremy Lin and Patrick McCaw as they prepare for what they hope is a long playoff run.

"I think we're still a long ways away from being in the playoff mode," said Gasol, who was acquired last month in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. "We're still trying things and feeling out some things offensively and defensively that can work for us. At this point, we're not thinking about other teams. We're working on our own stuff and seeing what combinations of guys, schemes, plays work. We're not at that (playoff) point yet."

Lowry likes working with Gasol.

"Just give him the ball and I just make the cut," the Raptors point guard said. "That's how good he is. He's going to make the right play. To be honest with you, it's kind of easy. ... You've got a guy who can shoot the 3 and make some passes, score over top, bang inside, and late-game, late-clock, if we make the right cut, he's going to make the right pass. It's a lot of options he has."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
K. Lowry
7 PG
34.7 Min. Per Game 34.7
14.8 Pts. Per Game 14.8
9.1 Ast. Per Game 9.1
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
43.7 Field Goal % 41.3
43.8 Three Point % 41.4
87.7 Free Throw % 83.5
+ 3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 9:03
  Bad pass turnover on Kawhi Leonard, stolen by Chris Paul 9:07
+ 3 Gerald Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 9:21
+ 2 Nene made dunk, assist by Chris Paul 9:44
  Lost ball turnover on Jeremy Lin, stolen by Nene 9:49
  Defensive rebound by Nene 10:04
  Jeremy Lin missed driving layup, blocked by Nene 10:08
  Out of bounds turnover on Chris Paul 10:33
  Defensive rebound by Nene 10:48
  Jeremy Lin missed fade-away jump shot 10:50
+ 3 Gerald Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Clark 11:08
Team Stats
Points 80 73
Field Goals 30-72 (41.7%) 29-70 (41.4%)
3-Pointers 11-30 (36.7%) 6-21 (28.6%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 9-13 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 43 46
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 30 29
Team 5 6
Assists 19 14
Steals 11 1
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 9 13
Fouls 18 10
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
C. Paul PG 3
5 PTS, 5 REB, 10 AST
home team logo
P. Siakam PF 43
17 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 38-25 2332141483
home team logo Raptors 46-18 191834273
Rockets
Starters
G. Green
E. Gordon
C. Capela
P. Tucker
C. Paul
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Green 16 3 0 5/8 4/7 2/2 1 16 0 1 0 1 2 +19 20
E. Gordon 13 2 0 5/8 3/5 0/0 0 22 0 0 2 0 2 -4 13
C. Capela 9 11 1 4/7 0/0 1/3 3 24 1 1 2 4 7 -6 22
P. Tucker 5 5 2 2/7 1/5 0/0 2 26 1 0 1 2 3 -12 14
C. Paul 5 5 10 1/8 0/3 3/3 3 24 2 0 2 0 5 +15 30
On Bench
A. Rivers
Nene
G. Clark
K. Faried
I. Shumpert
T. Jones
V. Edwards
D. House Jr.
I. Hartenstein
C. Chiozza
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Rivers 13 4 2 5/8 3/4 0/0 4 25 1 0 0 0 4 +17 22
Nene 6 5 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 14 1 1 1 0 5 +16 14
G. Clark 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 10 2 2 0 1 1 +17 8
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Shumpert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. House Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Chiozza - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 38 19 30/72 11/30 9/11 18 161 11 5 9 8 30 +62 143
Raptors
Starters
P. Siakam
M. Gasol
P. McCaw
J. Lin
O. Anunoby
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Siakam 17 8 3 7/11 2/4 1/4 0 32 0 0 2 3 5 +9 29
M. Gasol 8 1 0 3/5 0/1 2/2 1 14 0 0 0 0 1 -26 9
P. McCaw 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 -11 3
J. Lin 2 2 2 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 3 1 1 -22 5
O. Anunoby 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 1 -26 1
On Bench
N. Powell
J. Meeks
M. Miller
C. Boucher
F. VanVleet
J. Loyd
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Powell 4 1 0 2/6 0/1 0/0 4 9 0 0 0 1 0 -16 5
J. Meeks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. VanVleet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Loyd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 40 14 29/70 6/21 9/13 10 82 1 5 13 11 29 -92 52
